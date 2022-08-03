Bank Independent announced Thursday it is building a $60 million operations center that will sit on 50 acres of former TVA property off Reservation Road in Muscle Shoals. Construction on the 95,000-square-foot complex will begin in spring 2023 and is expected to last two years. The new facility will allow Bank Independent to move all operations staff under one roof. Today, they are spread among five buildings in the Shoals.

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO