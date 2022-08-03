Read on www.rocketcitynow.com
Related
The University of North Alabama launches new logo after Division I announcement
The University of North Alabama (UNA) launched a new logo on August 4, a day after they were officially elevated to NCAA Division I status.
WAAY-TV
WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Muscle Shoals Trojans
Let’s meet the 2022 Muscle Shoals Trojans. Out in the Shoals, the Trojans are a model of consistency. Scott Basden took over the program in 2008, and since 2009, Muscle Shoals has posted a winning record in each and every season. Basden said a big part of the success...
drivinvibin.com
Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama
Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
WAAY-TV
Bank Independent building $60 million, 4-story Muscle Shoals complex
Bank Independent announced Thursday it is building a $60 million operations center that will sit on 50 acres of former TVA property off Reservation Road in Muscle Shoals. Construction on the 95,000-square-foot complex will begin in spring 2023 and is expected to last two years. The new facility will allow Bank Independent to move all operations staff under one roof. Today, they are spread among five buildings in the Shoals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A mishap occurred during the fireworks show following the Huntsville Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies game at Toyota Field on 500 Trash Panda Way in Madison, AL. The fireworks show started behind center field at the end of the game before one shot over the right...
tvliving.com
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opens in Madison
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new Italian ice place just opened in Madison and you have to try it!. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has over 40 flavors and we tried just a few of them to give you a sneak peek. They don’t just serve Italian ice as they also have soft ice cream!
WAAY-TV
North Alabama church helping those who choose life
Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life. Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama teacher who taught first graders about Jesus ‘was doing her job,’ superintendent says
The Freedom From Religion Foundation said it appears a Moulton Elementary teacher was illegally promoting Christianity to first graders in April when discussing Easter, but the Lawrence County Schools superintendent says the teacher was “well within her job description.”. Last week, the foundation, based in Madison, Wisconsin, sent Superintendent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AG’s office replies to Mike Blakely appeal, says they told defense key witness was under investigation
The State of Alabama this week responded to former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s appeal of his conviction on first-degree theft of property and use of official position for personal gain charges.
Banana pudding eating champ downs 15 pounds of pudding in national contest
How much banana pudding do you think you could eat? That's the question contestants in the Major League Eating World Banana Pudding Championship answered in Madison on Friday night.
thebamabuzz.com
Family-owned Alabama business 1818 Farms scores new TV network deal + celebrates 10-year anniversary
Located in historic Mooresville, 1818 Farms hosts tours, workshops + events and produces wonderful handmade gifts all from their family farm. Recently, they celebrated their 10-year business anniversary and have exciting news about a new TV network deal. Read on for the details. Celebrating 10 years. What started out as...
Family of Alabama A&M student fatally shot turns pain into passion for domestic violence awareness
Chi McDade's mother now plans on traveling to local schools to share her daughter's story while teaching young teens about the different categories and dangers of domestic abuse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has released a statement saying that Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 until about 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. The roadway will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near...
tvliving.com
You can find the perfect French Farmhouse pieces at this Hartselle shop
HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking to add the perfect vintage piece to your home to make it feel a little more shabby chic?. Cedar Grove Farms is known for pickin’ some of the best vintage and antique pieces around the U.S. Cedar Grove focuses on French Farmhouse style. The popular décor focuses on soft and neutral colors with natural woods, stone, and of course, anything vintage.
WAFF
Seven-year-old boy critically injured in ATV accident
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Lieutenant Brandon Silvey at Decatur and Rescue, a 7-year-old boy was brought to Decatur Fire and Rescue Station 6 following an ATV accident. The boy is being prepared for a helicopter flight to Children’s of Alabama - Birmingham. WAFF 48 will keep you...
1 injured after 18-wheeler overturns in Colbert County
Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith told News 19 that the crash occurred on Highway 72 near Pride Landing Road.
7-year-old injured in Morgan County ATV crash
A 7-year-old child was seriously injured in an ATV accident on Friday, according to the Priceville Police Department.
WAFF
Sixteen people out of homes following Madison Co. apartment fire
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An apartment fire on the corner of Angela Drive and Gillespie Road is under control. According to Madison Fire Chief David Bailey, the fire started just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The Madison Fire Department arrived within four minutes of the call and kept the fire contained to the apartment from which it originated.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Missing Athens teen found safe
UPDATE: Athens Police Department says Adrianna Caroll has been found safe and reunited with her family. Athens Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a 16-year-old last seen July 16 in the area of Sanderfer Road and Scotland Drive. Adrianna Caroll is described as being 5 feet, 6...
WAAY-TV
Athens clarifies policy on city vehicle use after residents voice concerns over possible violations
It's been two months since Athens residents first brought their concerns about the city's vehicle use policy to WAAY 31. Those concerns were in part prompted by a recent trip in which the mayor drove a city vehicle across state lines to see a baseball game with family. It was...
Comments / 0