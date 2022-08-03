ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

drivinvibin.com

Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama

Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Bank Independent building $60 million, 4-story Muscle Shoals complex

Bank Independent announced Thursday it is building a $60 million operations center that will sit on 50 acres of former TVA property off Reservation Road in Muscle Shoals. Construction on the 95,000-square-foot complex will begin in spring 2023 and is expected to last two years. The new facility will allow Bank Independent to move all operations staff under one roof. Today, they are spread among five buildings in the Shoals.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WAFF

Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A mishap occurred during the fireworks show following the Huntsville Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies game at Toyota Field on 500 Trash Panda Way in Madison, AL. The fireworks show started behind center field at the end of the game before one shot over the right...
MADISON, AL
tvliving.com

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opens in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new Italian ice place just opened in Madison and you have to try it!. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has over 40 flavors and we tried just a few of them to give you a sneak peek. They don’t just serve Italian ice as they also have soft ice cream!
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

North Alabama church helping those who choose life

Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life. Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned...
ALABAMA STATE
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama teacher who taught first graders about Jesus ‘was doing her job,’ superintendent says

The Freedom From Religion Foundation said it appears a Moulton Elementary teacher was illegally promoting Christianity to first graders in April when discussing Easter, but the Lawrence County Schools superintendent says the teacher was “well within her job description.”. Last week, the foundation, based in Madison, Wisconsin, sent Superintendent...
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has released a statement saying that Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 until about 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. The roadway will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near...
tvliving.com

You can find the perfect French Farmhouse pieces at this Hartselle shop

HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking to add the perfect vintage piece to your home to make it feel a little more shabby chic?. Cedar Grove Farms is known for pickin’ some of the best vintage and antique pieces around the U.S. Cedar Grove focuses on French Farmhouse style. The popular décor focuses on soft and neutral colors with natural woods, stone, and of course, anything vintage.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Seven-year-old boy critically injured in ATV accident

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Lieutenant Brandon Silvey at Decatur and Rescue, a 7-year-old boy was brought to Decatur Fire and Rescue Station 6 following an ATV accident. The boy is being prepared for a helicopter flight to Children’s of Alabama - Birmingham. WAFF 48 will keep you...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Sixteen people out of homes following Madison Co. apartment fire

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An apartment fire on the corner of Angela Drive and Gillespie Road is under control. According to Madison Fire Chief David Bailey, the fire started just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The Madison Fire Department arrived within four minutes of the call and kept the fire contained to the apartment from which it originated.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Missing Athens teen found safe

UPDATE: Athens Police Department says Adrianna Caroll has been found safe and reunited with her family. Athens Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a 16-year-old last seen July 16 in the area of Sanderfer Road and Scotland Drive. Adrianna Caroll is described as being 5 feet, 6...
ATHENS, AL

