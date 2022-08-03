Chris Johnson’s forecast: Strong storms return late week

Despite the hot and humid Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky, we managed to squeeze in a mainly dry afternoon which was great news for the on-going clean-up and recovery efforts from the devastating flood event that happened one week ago. Luckily heat indices weren’t as high in those impacted areas but it was still a hot one. We did manage to see an isolated pop-up storm or two, mainly in Lexington metro during the mid to late afternoon. We caught some of the heavy rain in the distance with our tower cam around 4pm Thursday as you can see below.

