Chris Johnson’s forecast: Strong storms return late week

Justin Logan’s forecast: Rain chances rise
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The first half of today will be mainly dry, but storm chances increase this afternoon and evening. The atmosphere has lots of available moisture for these storms to tap into, which means heavy rain is possible. Some of the storms could also be strong with gusty winds.
WTVQ
Heat gives way to more unsettled weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky late week
Despite the hot and humid Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky, we managed to squeeze in a mainly dry afternoon which was great news for the on-going clean-up and recovery efforts from the devastating flood event that happened one week ago. Luckily heat indices weren’t as high in those impacted areas but it was still a hot one. We did manage to see an isolated pop-up storm or two, mainly in Lexington metro during the mid to late afternoon. We caught some of the heavy rain in the distance with our tower cam around 4pm Thursday as you can see below.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Jessamine by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bourbon; Clark; Fayette; Jessamine The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Clark County in central Kentucky Northeastern Jessamine County in central Kentucky Southwestern Bourbon County in central Kentucky Eastern Fayette County in central Kentucky * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 559 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cadentown, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winchester. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Keven Moore: Hard lessons learned and remembered as flash floods devastate Eastern Kentucky
It’s been a week as we have watched the Eastern Kentucky floods devastate 13 counties where people are being rescued and at least 37 people have been killed. The search continues for those still missing. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency after what has been described as a thousand-year flooding event that dumped up to 10.4 inches of rain on parts of the state. The North Fork Kentucky River in Jackson jumped 37.5 feet in under 33 hours as rains came down, according to the National Weather Service.
wksu.org
'I feed people, that's my heart.' One Kentucky chef delivers food and hope to flood victims
More than 1,300 people have been rescued from the flooding in Eastern Kentucky that’s killed at least 37. Now the region is in a heat wave — making rescue difficult and putting vulnerable people, many without shelter, water or electricity, at further risk. One of the bright spots in this grim story has been the national response — donations are pouring in, mostly financial.
wymt.com
Semi-truck fire closes one lane on I-75 Northbound
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One lane is closed on I-75 Northbound because of a semi-truck fire near the 72 mile marker. According to officials, a trailer was loaded with spools of PVC tubing when the fire erupted. The heat and intensity of the fire severely damaged the asphalt on...
mountain-topmedia.com
City announces support for Blue-White game in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The city of Pikeville says it is happy to discuss the possibility of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team holding its annual Blue-White scrimmage game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The possibility of the game being moved to Pikeville arose during a telethon in...
foxlexington.com
UK student directs thousands in donations to flood-stricken eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It’s been one week since floods devastated eastern Kentucky. People all over are looking for ways to give back. A University of Kentucky graduate student is taking the initiative to bring as many donations and supplies, on her own, to give back to the place she calls home.
indianapolismonthly.com
Lexington Is Really Growing Places
IT’S OFFICIAL. Houseplants are the new dogs. Philodendrons and monstera alike bring the satisfaction of a hobby and the companionship, as it were, of a pet. If you’re one of the many with a love of flora and gardens, head south. Lexington, Kentucky, has green spaces galore to explore.
foxlexington.com
Gov. Andy Beshear visits Lexington Fire Dept. for their work in flood rescues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was in Lexington for part of the day Thursday to honor the Lexington Fire Department (LFD) for their work in the eastern Kentucky flood rescues. Along with Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, the two expressed their thanks to firefighters who went...
London, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Madison Southern High School football team will have a game with North Laurel High School on August 05, 2022, 16:30:00. Madison Southern High SchoolNorth Laurel High School.
wdrb.com
Power of the Pope drives donations for Kentucky priest collecting for flood victims
RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's always that house in a neighborhood where the Amazon truck seems to just park. Rev. Jim Sichko lives in that house in one Richmond subdivision. "This is a lot of stuff," an Amazon driver could be heard saying during a recent drop-off. All of the...
WTVQ
Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend. 21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May. To help...
WTVQ
Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
WTVQ
One person dead after plane crash
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person has died after a small plane crash in Harrison County. According to a report in the Cynthiana Democrat, a small-engine plane crashed while landing at Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport. The report says it happened around 5PM on Wednesday on the east end of the...
foxlexington.com
Arrest made in overnight Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man has been arrested in connection to an overnight homicide that occurred on Augusta Drive in Lexington. Sean Smith, 53, has been charged with murder and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. The coroner has not...
foxlexington.com
Mike Pratt memorial honors UK basketball legend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky men’s basketball program markets itself as a family, and has felt some heartache losing some legendary gentlemen in the last year with Joe B. Hall and Mike Pratt. A celebration of life was held on Friday afternoon at Memorial Coliseum for...
1 dead, 1 injured after plane crash in Harrison County
One person is dead, and another is injured, after a small plane crashed in Harrison County.
Multistate manhunt for person of interest sought after four people fatally shot in Ohio
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — (BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio) -- The FBI is involved in a multistate manhunt for a person of interest sought in the fatal shooting of four people in Ohio. The person of interest, identified by police as 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, should be considered "armed and dangerous," FBI Cincinnati said on Twitter. He has ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, and "could be in one of these cities," FBI Cincinnati said.
aseaofblue.com
Where Kentucky basketball recruits landed in the updated On3 rankings
With the AAU season coming to a close, and school coming back in session recruiting services are starting to adjust their rankings for the class of 2023. For the Kentucky Wildcats they are currently trying to build off the momentum they have gained over the last month and turn this class into a historic haul.
