Florida woman reportedly saved after driving drunk on I-95 in golf cart

St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
Celebrate National Moon Day at Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, FLEllen ContrerasMerritt Island, FL
Treasure Coast real estate broker shares insights on how to navigate current real estate marketEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
spacecoastdaily.com
JULY 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
spacecoastdaily.com
PLEASE HELP TITUSVILLE POLICE FIND LOLLY! Female Boston Terrier/Pug Missing After Vehicle Theft
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – The Titusville Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft that occurred at Walmart on July 15. When the car was stolen, a female Boston Terrier/Pug named “Lolly” was inside the vehicle. The car has since been recovered, but Lolly has...
cbs12.com
Fire in St. Lucie County leads to the evacuation of four blocks of homes
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21 acre brushfire led to the evacuation of four blocks of houses in Fort Pierce on Saturday afternoon. Several St. Lucie Fire District units arrived at the Morningside Community off of Orange Ave at around 3 p.m. Firefighters said at least four blocks...
veronews.com
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash late Saturday
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed late Saturday in a two-vehicle crash that led officials to close State Road 60 for four hours, deputies said. The identity of the motorcyclist was not publicly released. The wreck happened shortly before 11 p.m. near the 6000 block of westbound...
Brevard deputies search for gunmen after people in two cars shoot at each other
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are looking for gunmen after people in two cars were shooting at each other Friday afternoon. The shooting happened on Clearlake Road near Church Street Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A large police response was seen by...
veronews.com
Man charged after crashing stolen vehicle in high-speed chase
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Melbourne man was jailed this week after deputies said he crashed a stolen BMW car while fleeing from officers at speeds greater than 110 mph. Deputies were notified of the stolen vehicle after using the sheriff’s Flock Safety License Plate Reading Cameras positioned along several roadways, according to Flock Safety Head of Public Relations Holly Beilin.
treasurecoast.com
St Lucie Sheriff arrest father & son drug dealers (All in the family!)
St Lucie Sheriff arrest father & son drug dealers (All in the family!) St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The St Lucie Sheriff have reported they arrested two drug dealers!. This is what they said:. This week detectives conducted a search warrant at a home near the 700 block of Aster Rd...
Crash slows traffic along I-95 in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A crash along Interstate 95 near SR-520 in Brevard County caused major traffic delays Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol received a report of a crash on I-95 southbound near SR-520 just after 6 a.m. Read: FDOT suspends Northern Turnpike Extension project citing ‘significant concerns’
fox35orlando.com
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
cbs12.com
Man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from New York has been arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County, according to authorities. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III tried to deposit a $29,000 fraudulent check on multiple occasions to the same bank to two different accounts. In both instances, Hyatt tried to get $15,000 in cash back during the transaction.
wqcs.org
PSL: Disgruntled Employee Wanted for "Intentionally Damaging" $225,000 Worth of Water Pipes
Port St. Lucie - Thursday August 4, 2022: The Port St. Lucie Police Department has issued a wanted notice for 53 year-old Richard Terrazas. He is accused of intentionally damaging $225,000 worth of water pipes owned by his former employer and he now faces a felony criminal mischief charge. According...
treasurecoast.com
Port St Lucie Police send out Alert warning of Shooting Activity
Port St Lucie Police send out Alert warning of Shooting Activity. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- An alert has been sent out by St.Lucie County and the Port St. Lucie Police. It says “Shooting activity this is a message from the Police Department to advise you that there has been...
WESH
Loved ones of Osceola woman found dead in orange grove in 1992 still searching for answers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The loved ones of an Osceola County chiropractor who was found dead in an orange grove 30 years ago are still searching for answers. Just a couple of years ago, the Florida Sheriff’s Association added an additional $5,000 to the reward for information. The...
sebastiandaily.com
HALO No-Kill Rescue “Clear The Shelters” Pet Adoption Campaign
HALO No-Kill Rescue is having a “Clear The Shelters” pet adoption campaign throughout the month of August. During the entire month all adoption fees will be covered by an anonymous donor. Shelters across the nation have been struggling as surrender rates increase, and adoption rates decrease. Thankfully, an...
spacecoastdaily.com
POLICE: 41-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After Traffic Crash on North Atlantic Avenue in Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Erica Dildine, 41, a bicyclist who was involved in a traffic crash on Monday, died of her injuries Wednesday, according to Cocoa Beach Sergeant and Public Information Officer Jacki Hughes. According to Sgt. Hughes, the crash took place on the 4000...
treasurecoast.com
Indian River Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside station. United States Marshals arrest perp.
Indian River Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside station. United States Marshals arrest perp. Vero Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – The Indian River Deputies found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside their station. The United States Marshals arrested the guy who stabbed him. Here is...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian woman found dead in New York
A 56-year-old Sebastian man was charged with 2nd degree manslaughter in New York in connection to the death of Victoria Barnes, 43, also from Sebastian, Florida. The New York State Police say they received a call from a home on Wednesday at approximately 2:10 p.m. in Wappingers Falls about an unresponsive woman in a car.
wqcs.org
Florida's Home Insurance Crisis and a Petition to Curb Expanding the Vero Beach Marina
Fort Pierce - Friday August 5, 2022: Welcome to In Focus with IRSC Public Media. This week we welcome Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, a nonpartisan group in New York that is focused on insurance research. He says the home insurance crisis in Florida has gotten...
veronews.com
Sebastian police investigating several check washing cases
SEBASTIAN — Police are investigating several check washing cases that recently occurred in the city. Sebastian police warned residents to use caution when placing a check in residential or commercial mailboxes to be sent out by the U.S. Postal Service. It was not immediately clear how many victims there were or how much money was stolen from them.
wqcs.org
Brush Fire Leaves Parts of Roseland and Sebastian Filled With Smoke and Smell
Indian River County - Thursday August 4, 2022: Heavy smoke and an acrid smell filled the air over parts of Micco, Roseland and Sebastian Thursday morning following a large brush fire that broke out on the north side of the Sebastian River in Brevard County Wednesday afternoon. The Florida Fire...
