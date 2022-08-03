ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

Florida woman reportedly saved after driving drunk on I-95 in golf cart

nypressnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronews.com

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash late Saturday

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed late Saturday in a two-vehicle crash that led officials to close State Road 60 for four hours, deputies said. The identity of the motorcyclist was not publicly released. The wreck happened shortly before 11 p.m. near the 6000 block of westbound...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sebastian, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Sebastian, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sebastian, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Sebastian, FL
Cars
veronews.com

Man charged after crashing stolen vehicle in high-speed chase

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Melbourne man was jailed this week after deputies said he crashed a stolen BMW car while fleeing from officers at speeds greater than 110 mph. Deputies were notified of the stolen vehicle after using the sheriff’s Flock Safety License Plate Reading Cameras positioned along several roadways, according to Flock Safety Head of Public Relations Holly Beilin.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Cart#Driving#Interstate 95#Vehicles#Accident#The Orlando Sentinel
cbs12.com

Man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from New York has been arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County, according to authorities. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III tried to deposit a $29,000 fraudulent check on multiple occasions to the same bank to two different accounts. In both instances, Hyatt tried to get $15,000 in cash back during the transaction.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
sebastiandaily.com

HALO No-Kill Rescue “Clear The Shelters” Pet Adoption Campaign

HALO No-Kill Rescue is having a “Clear The Shelters” pet adoption campaign throughout the month of August. During the entire month all adoption fees will be covered by an anonymous donor. Shelters across the nation have been struggling as surrender rates increase, and adoption rates decrease. Thankfully, an...
SEBASTIAN, FL
treasurecoast.com

Indian River Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside station. United States Marshals arrest perp.

Indian River Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside station. United States Marshals arrest perp. Vero Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – The Indian River Deputies found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside their station. The United States Marshals arrested the guy who stabbed him. Here is...
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian woman found dead in New York

A 56-year-old Sebastian man was charged with 2nd degree manslaughter in New York in connection to the death of Victoria Barnes, 43, also from Sebastian, Florida. The New York State Police say they received a call from a home on Wednesday at approximately 2:10 p.m. in Wappingers Falls about an unresponsive woman in a car.
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Sebastian police investigating several check washing cases

SEBASTIAN — Police are investigating several check washing cases that recently occurred in the city. Sebastian police warned residents to use caution when placing a check in residential or commercial mailboxes to be sent out by the U.S. Postal Service. It was not immediately clear how many victims there were or how much money was stolen from them.
SEBASTIAN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy