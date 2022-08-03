South Carolina State Fair desperate for employees like many other service industries

Read on www.wfxg.com
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Here's how much residents need to make per hour to afford a rental apartment or home
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new report shows residents in South Carolina need to make more than $19 an hour to be able to afford to rent a two-bedroom apartment or home. The report comes from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition and shows South Carolina has the 28th highest housing wage in the country.
The Post and Courier
Rural SC yarn plant that opened in the late 1950s and employs 600 is shutting down
Another tie to South Carolina's old-line textile business is being clipped, as a flooring products manufacturer is closing a 600-worker Marlboro County plant that's been a major source of jobs for the rural area since the late 1950s. Mohawk Industries Inc. notified labor officials this week about its decision to...
What is included in South Carolina’s tax-free weekend?
Shoppers across South Carolina can purchase various items free of sales tax during the state’s annual Sales Tax Holiday this weekend.
WIS-TV
South Carolina’s back to school sales tax free weekend is here, what’s on the list
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s back to school tax free weekend has arrived for 2022. From August 5 through 7 families can purchase essential back to school supplies without incurring a sales tax. The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) has a handy list for parents and shoppers...
South Carolina State Fair looking to hire 50 temporary workers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair is looking for temporary workers for the first time since it started over 150 years ago. The general manager of the fair, Nancy Smith, says there’s a combination of factors contributing to the need for help. “I think we’re experiencing...
live5news.com
Board members worried about education gap in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The gap between the lowest performing and highest performing students in South Carolina is expanding, according to the National Assessment Governing Board. The board analyzes data, known as the Nation’s Report Card, that tests kids in 4th, 8th and 12th grades to see their progress in...
wfxg.com
SC parents take advantage of tax-free weekend for back-to-school
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - With inflation continuing to climb and students heading back to school, some South Carolinians are planning to save a little cash this weekend. There are just a few days left before Aiken County students return to the classroom, and the South Carolina Department of Revenue is helping out by suspending the six percent state sales tax on qualifying items. School supplies, clothing, and even pricier items like computers and musical instruments are exempt from sales tax in the Palmetto State through August 7th.
Local boutique takes part in South Carolina tax- free weekend for shoppers
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc (WJBF)- The Swank Company is one of many stores taking part in the tax-free weekend. A chance to save a little money on your back-to-school shopping. The owner of the clothing boutique says they have stocked up on all items… especially clothes for back to school. Each year for tax free weekend […]
South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
wgac.com
South Carolina Sales Tax Free Weekend: What You Can And Can’t Buy
Time flies. The South Carolina Sales Tax Free Weekend has been around since 2000. With schools already in session or about to start, the online and store tax free holiday will save shoppers between $2 million and $3 million dollars, according the the South Carolina Department of Revenue. Not sure...
WMBF
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition says if you rent a two-bedroom unit in South Carolina, you should be making around $20 per hour to make ends meet. “If you don’t make $20 an hour, there’s no way you could...
South Carolina experiencing solar panel shortage
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Prior to the pandemic, Monarch Solar did not have a supply shortage of solar panels. But, Myrtle Beach’s fast growing population is now putting a strain on the company. The demand for service is high but there are not enough products, according Rob Clemons, the general manager of Monarch Solar. […]
DHEC: CDC map showing decreased COVID-19 rates in South Carolina inaccurate due to data delay
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include information from DHEC correcting the CDC data. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing decreased COVID-19 cases in the state “does not accurately reflect community levels in South Carolina,” the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control […]
WLTX.com
Delay in COVID data from South Carolina leads to inaccurate CDC map
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A quick look at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) map may have some South Carolina residents happy to see almost the entire state dropping to lower COVID spread levels. Unfortunately, this isn't accurate according to state health authorities. The South Carolina Department of...
abccolumbia.com
DSS: More than 33,000 children of working families are receiving childcare assistance in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Department of Social Services is assisting thousands of South Carolina families who need help paying for childcare. The assistance comes from the COVID 300 voucher program which began in 2020 and is funded by federal dollars given due to the pandemic. Connelly-Anne Ragley with...
WIS-TV
Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
Gov. Henry McMaster, Darlington Raceway announce safe driving partnership
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry Master, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the Darlington Raceway will partner for a campaign to increase safety on the road, according to an announcement late Thursday morning at Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach. The partnership will bring awareness to safe driving partnerships and include signs […]
Possible contamination of food leads to class action lawsuit filed by South Carolina law firm
FRESNO, Calif. — A South Carolina law firm announced on Friday that it is suing a major company following a sizable recall of various food products it markets. A spokesperson for Poulin, Willey, Anastopoulo, LLC. announced on Friday that it was filing a class action lawsuit against Lyons Magnus, a company that just days earlier recalled 53 products over potential bacterial contamination.
kiss951.com
This Simple 3 Second Test Will Tell You If You’re Dehydrated
We are in the dog days of Summer, and drinking enough water is a must to stay hydrated. Even when you may feel like you’ve drank enough water, it’s very likely your body still needs more. stay hydrated on hot Summer days like the ones we have been having is super important.
Top 25 public high schools in SC, compared to data
Several public high schools in the Upstate are rated among the best educational institutions in South Carolina, according to several national ranking organizations, but how do those rankings stand up to data? Let's take a look.
