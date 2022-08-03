South Carolina State Fair desperate for employees like many other service industries

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - With inflation continuing to climb and students heading back to school, some South Carolinians are planning to save a little cash this weekend. There are just a few days left before Aiken County students return to the classroom, and the South Carolina Department of Revenue is helping out by suspending the six percent state sales tax on qualifying items. School supplies, clothing, and even pricier items like computers and musical instruments are exempt from sales tax in the Palmetto State through August 7th.

AIKEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO