Machinists at 3 Boeing defense plants ratify new contract

Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. Wells running dry. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community. NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used for fracking, […] The post Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
scenicstates.com
The 4 Mysterious Ghost Towns in Missouri
If a road trip with a twist sounds like your perfect weekend, the ghost towns in Missouri are going to be a great pick. Mostly scattered around Route 66, the many ghost towns of Missouri are truly fascinating in history, and somewhat creepy in the atmosphere. These locations are a...
gladstonedispatch.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Missouri
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kttn.com
Missouri man admits stealing $1.1 million dollars from investors
A Missouri man on Thursday admitted bilking investors out of at least $1.1 million with false claims of lucrative contracts with a Texas airport. From Sept. 2, 2020, through at least Nov. 16, 2021, Harish Sunkara of Fenton, falsely told potential investors that he had won contracts with the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate
CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
A Website says Missouri is a Top 4 place to get “Off the Grid”
Going off the grid is for people who are sick and tired of emails, scam callers, annoying neighbors, and big brother knowing what you're doing, and if you want to get off the grid then Missouri is the place for you according to one website. According to the website thediscoverer.com,...
Missouri eases requirement for substitutes
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many school districts are hurting for substitute teachers. But action being taken by the State of Missouri could help ease that shortage in the Show-Me State. The Show-Me State is making it easier for people to become certified substitute teachers. It’s now requiring only 36 credit hours in any subject, as opposed […]
kttn.com
Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
Epic Missouri Lake Mansion Has Its Own 24 Acre Private Peninsula
I have a lot of dreams just like I'm sure you have a lot of dreams. If your visions include a mansion in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks that has its own mammoth private peninsula, I may have found your place. Oh, and it has its own indoor pool and movie theater, too.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Gov. Parson to address drought conditions in Missouri at committee meeting Thursday
Governor Parson is set to address the first meeting of Missouri's Drought Assessment Committee Thursday at 10:00 a.m., at the Lewis and Clark State Office Building. The post Gov. Parson to address drought conditions in Missouri at committee meeting Thursday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall
Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall. Multiple rainstorms have a southern Illinois farmer tallying up crop losses. “In the last three weeks we’ve had around 18 inches of rain that came in 6 different events.”. Josh Harris who farms near Clay City Illinois tells Brownfield the rain...
'It really takes all hands on deck': What Kansas abortion vote means for Missouri, other states
ST. LOUIS — When the results came in Tuesday night, there were hugs of celebration and loss surrounding the failed voter initiative to restrict abortion access in Kansas. The votes came out strong against the measure to remove a key privacy right from the state constitution, at times pushing the percentage as high as 60%.
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Wants to Increase Electric Bill Rates
(Farmington) Ameren Missouri has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to increase rates in it’s fuel adjustment charge for electric customers’ bills. A residential customer using 1,036 killowatt hours of electricity a month would see their bill increase from approximately 42-cents a month to approximately...
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
A Man from Northern Missouri Created a Time Machine and Then Disappeared
Some people dream of building a time machine. One Missouri man really did it and did one thing very few can claim. He disappeared. The story of "Madman" Mike Marcum dates back to 1995. His story is documented on Wikipedia and has even been shared by books on Audible and Soundcloud. He was even featured on the Art Bell radio show in September of 1995. Art Bell's website documents Mike's story and adds that he was alleged to have stolen 6 transformers from a Missouri power station.
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31st
A major discount retail chain will open another new store in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. Ollie's "Good Stuff Cheap" is a popular discount retail store with more than 449 locations across the country.
