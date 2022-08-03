Packers' Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Envision Playing in NFL at Age 45 Like Tom Brady

Tyreek Hill may no longer be walking through the door to help the Kansas City Chiefs offense, but Skyy Moore is. Early returns from training camp are promising for the 54th overall draft pick. So much so, the idea of him emerging as a premium target in the Chiefs' high-flying offense is more plausible with each day. Moore feels like the perfect talent to be considered a preseason favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO