Packers' Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Envision Playing in NFL at Age 45 Like Tom Brady

Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
Skyy Moore Looks Like Future NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in Chiefs Lineup
Tyreek Hill may no longer be walking through the door to help the Kansas City Chiefs offense, but Skyy Moore is. Early returns from training camp are promising for the 54th overall draft pick. So much so, the idea of him emerging as a premium target in the Chiefs' high-flying offense is more plausible with each day. Moore feels like the perfect talent to be considered a preseason favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Saints' Dennis Allen 'Excited' About Michael Thomas' Progress in Ankle Injury Return
New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is recovering from a right ankle injury that kept him out all of last year and most of 2020, returned to 11-on-11 drills in practice Saturday for the first time since the end of the 2020 campaign, per ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
NFL Players With the Most To Prove In 2022 Preseason
The 2022 NFL preseason is officially underway following Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game. While the results of these games won't count in the standings, there will be plenty of meaningful insights to discern from the upcoming action. Some of the most important revelations from these exhibition contests and training...
Kiko Alonso Reportedly Retires From NFL 1 Day After Signing Saints Contract
Linebacker Kiko Alonso has reportedly decided to retire from the NFL one day after signing a contract with the New Orleans Saints. WWL-TV's Brooke Kirchhofer reported the news Saturday. Alonso last played during the 2019 season with the Saints. He was traded to the San Francisco 49ers during the 2020...
Buccaneers' Mike Evans Exited Practice With Hamstring Injury, Todd Bowles Says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Friday that wide receiver Mike Evans left practice early after tweaking his hamstring, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Evans reached his fourth Pro Bowl in 2021 after catching 114 passes for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns. Since entering the NFL in...
NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Matthew Stafford's Elbow Becoming Concern for Rams
The 2022 NFL preseason is underway. Granted, there isn't a lot to be gleaned from the annual Hall of Fame Game. It was nice to see Jacksonville Jaguars edge-rusher Travon Walker notch a sack after being drafted first overall in 2022, and the Las Vegas Raiders looked good as a team, but most of the starters on both squads were spectators.
NFL Rookies Who Are Shining at Training Camps
Training camp is a huge milestone for rookies looking to find immediate success in the NFL. Unlike the work that comes in the spring with mini camps and OTAs, the pads start coming on at training camp, and they are immersed in the competition of the league. For some, it's...
Browns Rumors: Kareem Hunt Seeking New Contract, Not Participating in Team Drills
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt sat out of team drills in training camp for the second straight practice Saturday as he reportedly looks for a contract extension, per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson:. "Browns RB Kareem Hunt—currently seeking a contract extension—did not participate in team drills for the second consecutive...
Pro Athletes Who Played for Both Teams in Heated Rivalries
Rivalries are a cornerstone of professional sports. When players sign with a particular team, they recognize what opponent is most meaningful to their supporters and even the franchise itself. But sometimes, a player experiences that passion from both sides of the rivalry during their career. This is by no means...
Hall of Fame Game Takeaways: Travon Walker Steals the Show
The first NFL preseason game is complete. After an offseason filled with trades and dramatic twists, consuming fresh football felt so good. The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-11 in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. The biggest names on each team sat this game...
Rams' Matthew Stafford's Elbow Pain 'Abnormal for a Quarterback,' Sean McVay Says
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is apparently dealing with elbow pain that is more common in pitchers than signal-callers. Head coach Sean McVay said as much, revealing the pain is "a little bit abnormal for a quarterback," per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Barshop noted Stafford received an injection in the right elbow this offseason and didn't throw during spring workouts.
Steelers' Diontae Johnson Says It Was a 'Relief' to Sign 2-Year, $36.7M Contract
Diontae Johnson is happy to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next few years. The wide receiver said it was a "relief" to come to terms on a contract agreement Wednesday, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. The comments came after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Johnson and the Steelers agreed on a two-year, $36.71 million contract extension that will allow him to become a free agent after the 2024 season.
Tony Buzbee: Deshaun Watson's 6-Game Suspension 'Isn't Even a Slap on the Wrist'
Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the women who made sexual assault and misconduct allegations against Deshaun Watson, criticized the six-game suspension handed down to the Cleveland Browns quarterback. "Six games isn't even a slap on the wrist," Buzbee told reporters at a press conference Thursday. "It's a kiss on the...
Report: NBC Pitching Big Ten As the 'NFL' of CFB in TV Rights Contract Talks
NBC is competing with a number of other broadcasting companies for the Big Ten's television rights, and it appears the network has a specific plan to make the conference the pinnacle of college football. NBC intends to turn the Big Ten into "the NFL of college football conferences," according to...
Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas Died Due to Complications from Seizure Disorder
Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas' death at age 33 in December was the result of "complications of a seizure disorder," according to an autopsy report released to the public Friday. Kevin Vaughan and Mike Klis of 9NEWS Denver provided more information. Thomas played in the NFL for 10 seasons,...
Brian Flores' Motion for Discovery in NFL Discrimination Lawsuit Denied by Judge
A U.S. District Court judge denied a motion by Brian Flores' representatives to obtain discovery before arguing against the NFL's attempt to take the case into arbitration, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Wolfe shared a statement from the lawyers for the former Miami Dolphins head coach:. Flores sued the...
Bears' N'Keal Harry Helped Off Practice Field After Apparent Injury
Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry was helped off the field by teammates and trainers after he suffered an apparent injury during practice Saturday, according to Adam Jahns of The Athletic. Harry is less than one month into his tenure with the Bears, as they acquired him from the New...
Jon Gruden's Agent Says Leak of Ex-Raiders HC's Racist, Sexist Emails Was 'Hit Job'
Bob LaMonte, the agent of former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, said Saturday the leak of his client's racist, misogynistic and anti-gay emails was a "hit job." LaMonte said the 58-year-old Gruden was in a "state of shock" after his resignation from the Raiders after information about the emails was released, per Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.
Bucs WR Chris Godwin Practices for 1st Time Since Knee Surgery
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to practice Friday for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in early January. Greg Auman of The Athletic noted the wideout was wearing a brace on his right knee. Pewter Report provided some videos from the practice session:. PewterReport @PewterReport. Godwin...
Rams' Cooper Kupp Doesn't Put Himself in His Top 5 NFL WR; Has Justin Jefferson No. 2
Coming off a historic 2021 season capped off by catching the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVI, Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp has a strong argument as the best wide receiver in the NFL. Kupp, though, apparently doesn't think of himself as one of the top five wideouts in...
