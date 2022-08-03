Louisiana Tech kicks off first fall practice under Sonny Cumbie

Read on www.knoe.com
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston SweeTees finish top 4 at World Series
After capturing the Louisiana SweeTees X-Play State Championship in Tioga in the middle of July, the Ruston SweeTees had an impressive showing at the SweeTees World Series in Alexandria last weekend. The 6-and-under team fell to Alabama in its first game of the double elimination event before defeating Mississippi 19-9...
KNOE TV8
Local ULM football players earn scholarships
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former West Monroe running back Charlie Norman and former Ouachita linebacker Carl Glass received scholarships from ULM today. Head coach Terry Bowden surprised the local duo after their first practice.
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Trey Holly
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trey Holly is a special player, the Union Parish star is 875 yards away from breaking the states all-time rushing record. In this weeks edition of Aaron’s Aces we honor one of the states top running backs and why he decided to play for his senior year.
KNOE TV8
El Dorado district lists school-centered items for tax free weekend
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The people of Arkansas will have an opportunity to purchase various items free from local and state sales tax over the Aug. 6-7 weekend. According to the Arkansas Dept. of Finance and Administration, “beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, the State of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday allowing shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain Electronic Devices, School Supplies, School Art Supplies, School Instructional Materials, and Clothing free of state and local sales or use tax.”
KNOE TV8
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Monroe church and community outreach team hosts Back-To-School Health Expo. Chandler Rogers and Jiya Wright frontrunners for starting job. Union Parish cancer patient overwhelmed by support. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT. “When you have all the love and support of other people, that just makes you want...
KNOE TV8
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder teases run for Lt. Governor in West Monroe
West Monroe, La. (KNOE) - In a speech at the Ouachita Green Awards Luncheon, Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder teased a run for lieutenant governor. “In the past, speakers haven’t made those trips and seen the actual needs of those communities,” Schexnayder told KNOE. “My goal was to go out and set a path to be able to see what communities needed and how I could help as a Speaker of the House.”
KTBS
Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled
MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tempers flare during Grambling City Council Meeting
What appeared to be a short, quick and sweet Grambling City Council meeting suddenly soured and went long Thursday night at Grambling City Hall. The only official action on Thursday’s agenda was a report from Fire Consultant/Chief Tommie Woods, but during the announcements portion of the meeting near the end of the agenda, things got heated with city officials being accused of lack of communication and improper governing.
KNOE TV8
Adopt-a-Pets: OPAS prepares kittens for adoption
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Volunteers with the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter are helping give two young kittens a good start in life. The tiny babies, which are a few weeks old, aren’t up for adoption just yet. Leah Stewart said they will be in about two months. Stewart said, ”One...
KNOE TV8
Union Parish cancer patient overwhelmed by support
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Sheri Taylor has been in Scottsdale, Arizona for weeks getting treatment for her third battle with cancer. Kurt Auger, the pastor at First Baptist Church in Farmerville, sees how this community helps people in times of need. “We know our community always steps up and...
Monroe PD working 37-year-old homicide that happened at Ark-La-Miss Fair
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Over the past few weeks, we’ve been revamping the Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted segment to not only include wanted suspects but cold cases, missing persons, and unsolved murders. In September 1985, a 13-year-old boy was beaten to death at the Monroe Civic Center while attending the Ark-La-Miss Fair. No arrests were ever made […]
KNOE TV8
Hwy. 165 bridge expected to complete in November, shuttle available as project finishes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The pedestrian bridge that sits on U.S. Highway 165 and Renwick Street in Monroe is far from completion, according to the Office of Mayor Friday Ellis. However, the City of Monroe is continuing to take steps toward completing the project. The start of the project began...
myarklamiss.com
Ouachita Parish Schools under investigation by the Office of Civil Rights
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Ouachita Parish Schools are under an investigation by the United States Department of Health’s Office of Civil Rights for racial harassment and retaliation. OCR is investigating to ensure the district is in compliance with current Civil Rights Laws. Amber Levin’s said her son was bullied...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe marina’s progress giving hope to businesses
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Business owners in West Monroe’s Antique Alley are excited about the completion of phase one for the marina on the Ouachita River. Karen Laban, owner of The Spice and Tea Exchange says area association members are hoping to see their businesses boom. “Merchants and...
Shreveport man arrested by Monroe Police, accused of arousing himself in public and in front of minors
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:59 PM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance call at the Delta Mini Mart located on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed 38-year-old Donavan O. Valliere sitting on […]
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in West Monroe crash
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:28 PM, West Monroe Police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. During the investigation, officers learned that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 34-year-old Travis Jenkins of Monroe, La. was traveling in the inside northbound lane on the 1400 block of Cypress […]
KNOE TV8
Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting that took place at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive. Officials say officers heard several gunshots in the area surrounding Woodyard Drive....
KNOE TV8
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in West Monroe
“When you have all the love and support of other people, that just makes you want to fight even... even harder." Leah Stewart from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about adoptions.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Blocked road leads to drug arrest
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department arrested a Farmerville man Tuesday night after drugs were found in his vehicle. Sergeant Dylan Henry was on patrol about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when he came upon two vehicles stopped on Rough Edge Road impeding the flow of traffic. As the deputy approached, the vehicles moved. Sgt. Henry stopped one of the vehicles, a Jeep SUV.
Anonymous tip results in drug bust; several people arrested, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint that drugs were being used and sold at a residence on the 300 block of Redbud Street. On August 1, 2022, deputies arrived at the residence after obtaining a search warrant on […]
