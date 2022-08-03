ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Forsyth County, GA
Forsyth County, GA
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Rally held for and against Clayton County Police Chief

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rally was held to protest against and in support of the Clayton County Police Department amid frustration and anger in the controversial hire of a police officer. On Wednesday, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts removed Sgt. Kristopher Hudgens from his role in assisting with...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Police report death on busy Buckhead road

ATLANTA — A person is dead at a scene by a Buckhead hotel, police said Friday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers had responded to 3285 Peachtree Road - the address for the Embassy Suites hotel - and there was a "deceased victim." The department did not initially provide...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Cherokee County deputy rescues baby deer out of utility hole

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County sheriff's deputy earned a well-deserved acknowledgement of "good job" this week when he rescued a fawn out of a hole. The video was posted Thursday to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Instagram page. You can watch it in the video player above this story or in the YouTube player at the bottom of the article.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe

STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
CBS 46

Riverdale parent catches drivers behaving badly in a school zone

RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) – School safety officials have desperate plea to all metro Atlanta drivers; slow down. Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed with children are back on the roads. A Riverdale parent witnessed drivers behaving badly on the first day of school in...
RIVERDALE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Suspect in custody after person shot in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting someone at a gas station in Gainesville on Saturday, police said. The Gainesville Police Department said that it happened around noon at the Marathon station on Thompson Bridge Road. They said a "male subject was shot in the...
GAINESVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Back to school on a budget: ways to save at thrift stores

A Riverdale parent witnessed drivers behaving badly on the first day of school in Clayton County. So she took out her phone and recorded them doing exactly what safety officials are afraid of. First Alert Forecast: Isolated Storms on Friday; First Alert Sunday. Updated: 10 hours ago. CBS46 News at...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Teen shot overnight while in bed asleep in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 19-year-old is recovering after being shot overnight while in bed asleep. It happened Thursday around 2:15 a.m. at the Villages at Carver apartments, located in the 100 block of Moury Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Police say someone shot up the apartment and the 19-year-old victim...
ATLANTA, GA

