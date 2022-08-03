CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County sheriff's deputy earned a well-deserved acknowledgement of "good job" this week when he rescued a fawn out of a hole. The video was posted Thursday to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Instagram page. You can watch it in the video player above this story or in the YouTube player at the bottom of the article.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO