Fulton students and Alpharetta’s speed cameras start back Monday
ALPHARETTA — Classes begin for Fulton County Schools on Monday, August 8. In Alpharetta, that means speed zone cameras will be active around schools once again. Alpharetta officials are reminding motorists that the city uses cameras to enforce speed limits in school zones and improve safety for students. Cameras...
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office hosted back-to-school jam Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than two dozen students who previously participated in a special DeKalb County program also joined in a back-to-school jam hosted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. The camp began at 9 a.m. at the Decatur headquarters, according to police officials. The event...
North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
Marietta fugitive wanted for murder in Cobb County captured in East Point
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting has been arrested, officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Officials say Donald Bannister was arrested after being wanted for murder, aggravated assault and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act in Cobb County. Members of the South Metro...
Rally held for and against Clayton County Police Chief
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rally was held to protest against and in support of the Clayton County Police Department amid frustration and anger in the controversial hire of a police officer. On Wednesday, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts removed Sgt. Kristopher Hudgens from his role in assisting with...
Atlanta Police report death on busy Buckhead road
ATLANTA — A person is dead at a scene by a Buckhead hotel, police said Friday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers had responded to 3285 Peachtree Road - the address for the Embassy Suites hotel - and there was a "deceased victim." The department did not initially provide...
Cherokee County deputy rescues baby deer out of utility hole
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County sheriff's deputy earned a well-deserved acknowledgement of "good job" this week when he rescued a fawn out of a hole. The video was posted Thursday to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Instagram page. You can watch it in the video player above this story or in the YouTube player at the bottom of the article.
Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe
STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
Two people arrested for incidents on Habersham County campuses prior to start of classes
Before the new school year started in Habersham County on Friday, two individuals were arrested for incidents on different campuses. One of those people was armed and the other was a school employee. About 2 p.m. Thursday, two school resource officers responded to the Habersham County Schools Technology Center parking...
First-ever female pilot joins the Georgia State Patrol’s ranks
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol has made history by naming its first-ever female pilot. Trooper Haley Jo Lucas has received her wings and joined GSP’s Aviation Division. “Today we celebrate another milestone with the Department of Public Safety...We hope Trooper Lucas’ accomplishment inspires other young women to...
Sinkhole opens up on busy road in front of Cobb elementary school
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re driving to work or the kids to school in west Cobb County, give yourself extra time Thursday morning. A large sinkhole opened up overnight on Austell Road near Windy Hill Road. The sinkhole is in front of the entrance to Milford Elementary...
Riverdale parent catches drivers behaving badly in a school zone
RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) – School safety officials have desperate plea to all metro Atlanta drivers; slow down. Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed with children are back on the roads. A Riverdale parent witnessed drivers behaving badly on the first day of school in...
Police seek help identifying vehicles wanted in connection to toddler shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police detectives have asked for the public’s help identifying two vehicles wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a toddler on Wednesday. The shooting, which reportedly happened in the 1200 block of Lee Street NW in southwest Atlanta, was reported at approximately 4:02...
Passenger injured after being shot by driver, dragged out of car in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say an argument between a driver and passenger escalated into the passenger being shot in the leg and dragged out onto the street in Lithonia Saturday evening. Officers responded to the area of Panola Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive after...
Suspect in custody after person shot in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting someone at a gas station in Gainesville on Saturday, police said. The Gainesville Police Department said that it happened around noon at the Marathon station on Thompson Bridge Road. They said a "male subject was shot in the...
Back to school on a budget: ways to save at thrift stores
A Riverdale parent witnessed drivers behaving badly on the first day of school in Clayton County. So she took out her phone and recorded them doing exactly what safety officials are afraid of. First Alert Forecast: Isolated Storms on Friday; First Alert Sunday. Updated: 10 hours ago. CBS46 News at...
Rapper Killer Mike’s barbershop gives out 160 free haircuts to students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton and DeKalb Counties kick off their first day of school on Monday and The Swag Shop is making sure their students look fresh for the first day. The swag shop is a spot you may see musicians or athletes getting their hair buzzed, but Saturday it was kids getting fresh cuts.
Teen shot overnight while in bed asleep in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 19-year-old is recovering after being shot overnight while in bed asleep. It happened Thursday around 2:15 a.m. at the Villages at Carver apartments, located in the 100 block of Moury Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Police say someone shot up the apartment and the 19-year-old victim...
200 without water this morning due to main break near Peachtree Corners
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Around 200 customers are without water near Peachtree Corners on Saturday morning due to a water main break,. Fulton County said in a tweet that repairs weren't expected to be complete until around 3 p.m. this afternoon. According to the county, the break is affecting...
