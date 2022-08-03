Montgomery Museum of Art and History introduces new Black History Collection

Read on www.wfxrtv.com
WSLS
Preserving black history, culture through church grants in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Historical churches in Roanoke are looking to preserve black history and culture through church grants. Some churches, like Hill Street Baptist Church in Roanoke, started from humble beginnings. “They started with six members in a little house and it had grown to what you see right...
theroanoker.com
Book No Further to Host Beth Macy's Launch for "Raising Lazarus"
Book No Further hosts the local launch of bestselling author Beth Macy's new book "Raising Lazarus" on Monday, August 11 at Charter Hall. Book No Further will present the local launch of Beth Macy's new book Raising Lazarus, Monday, August 22, at 7 pm at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building. Subtitled “Hope Justice and the Future of American's Overdose Crisis,” Raising Lazarus tells the story of the everyday heroes fighting to stem the tide of addiction in communities across the country and of the individuals struggling for accountability in America's courts.
wfxrtv.com
Annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention returning to Galax Monday
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The 86th annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention begins on Monday in Galax for fiddle lovers of all ages. The six-day event begins on Monday, Aug. 8 at Felts Park, 601 S. Main Street, and will conclude on Saturday, Aug. 13. Event organizers say there are $20,000 in cash prizes in addition to trophies and ribbons for contestants.
Augusta Free Press
Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg announces 2022-23 season
The Moss Arts Center’s 2022-23 season includes artists representing 13 countries and four continents across the fields of music, dance, theatre, literary arts and visual arts. The dynamic lineup includes jazz and global beats, classical music favorites, family-friendly cirque selections, transformative dance and theatre works, and spectacular Broadway productions.
WDBJ7.com
Henry Street Heritage Festival brings in big names for 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry Street Heritage Festival has been part of the Roanoke community for more than 30 years and is a major fundraiser for the Harrison Museum of African American Culture. “It is a wonderful occasion to celebrate the rich and vibrant history of African American culture,”...
WSLS
Vision to reality: Community push continues for Smith Mountain Lake Center
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Smith Mountain Lake gains a ton of attraction during the warmer months, but area leaders would like to see that business all year-round. Their solution? A community center. WSLS 10 reported on the push for a community center in the Smith Mountain Lake area back...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke shelters are full, adoption event Saturday to avoid heartbreaking decisions
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection (RCACP) are holding adoption events Saturday to avoid facing heart-wrenching decisions. On Saturday, Aug. 6 Angels of Assisi and the RCACP will be holding a dual adoption event from 1 p.m. to 5...
wfxrtv.com
Salvation Army to host Hero 5k Fun Run in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Salvation Army of the New River Valley (NRV) is hosting a Hero Fun Run to help end hunger in the community. The 5k will begin at the Christiansburg Recreation Center on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. The event is $15 per participant and will feature games, snacks, and a variety of awards, event officials say.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue is now complete. Mayor Lea hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate. The $1.85 million project began seven years ago, and has improved the sidewalks and roadways from 22nd to 24th street. A man who’s...
wfxrtv.com
Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents
(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
wfxrtv.com
Folk, rock, blues concerts coming to Roanoke’s Dr. Pepper Park in August
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all music lovers! Dr. Pepper Park has announced their August concert headliners. Three different and diverse groups are taking the stage at Dr. Pepper Park in Roanoke beginning with Face 2 Face, a Billy Joel tribute show. “These shows are going to be a...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County Public Library has new permanent StoryWalk®
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Public Library has a new permanent StoryWalk® at the Summit View Business Park. Children and adults can read the entire book, progressing from sign to sign, as they move along the trail. FCPL Manager of Youth Health Services Dorothy Anderson says the...
WDBJ7.com
Childcare in southwest Virginia unable to meet “astronomical” demand
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The child care available in southwest Virginia can’t meet what one provider says is an “astronomical” demand. “The number one thing we hate saying is, ‘I’m sorry we don’t have a position,’” said Jeanna Williams, the Owner and Executive Director of the Children’s Castle Early Learning Center in Roanoke.
chathamstartribune.com
From sharecropper's son to launching the Webb
One of NASA most well-known phrases now applies to Gregory Robinson, the Pittsylvania County native who led the launch of the James Webb telescope, which last month began sending details of planets and regions in space never before seen by human eyes. The revealing images of stars, black holes and...
wfirnews.com
Ambassadors coming to downtown Roanoke soon
Within the next few months residents and visitors in downtown Roanoke may encounter an Ambassador or two – a new program being spearheaded by Downtown Roanoke Inc. with a company called “Block By Block.” More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Valley parents considering alternative learning options
(WFXR) — Alternative learning options have become significantly more popular over the last several years, continuing to grow even as many schools return to pre-pandemic routines. Some Roanoke Valley parents say it’s due to the quality of education. Jannice Walker, a Salem mom who has been homeschooling her...
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular brick-oven pizzeria has closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
wfxrtv.com
Communities filling buses with school supplies across SW Virginia
(WFXR) — With the Commonwealth’s Sales Tax Holiday underway, school districts and community organizations around southwest Virginia are teaming up to collect busloads of supplies for students in need. For example, Roanoke County Public Schools, Roanoke City Public Schools, Salem City Public Schools, and Craig County Public Schools...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Parks and Rec celebrates playground revamping with ribbon cutting ceremony
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Department of Parks and Recreation (PLAY Roanoke) held a ribbon cutting Tuesday to celebrate the completion of multiple revamped playgrounds in the Star City. At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a ribbon cutting took place at the Garden City Park Playground to...
WSLS
All Carroll County students to receive free meals this year
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Students in Carroll County will have full stomachs this school year. Carroll County Public Schools announced in a Facebook post that all students will be eligible for a free meal during the 2022-23 school year. This will include a free breakfast and a free lunch...
