ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, VA

Montgomery Museum of Art and History introduces new Black History Collection

By Kelly Fisher
wfxrtv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Preserving black history, culture through church grants in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Historical churches in Roanoke are looking to preserve black history and culture through church grants. Some churches, like Hill Street Baptist Church in Roanoke, started from humble beginnings. “They started with six members in a little house and it had grown to what you see right...
ROANOKE, VA
theroanoker.com

Book No Further to Host Beth Macy's Launch for "Raising Lazarus"

Book No Further hosts the local launch of bestselling author Beth Macy's new book "Raising Lazarus" on Monday, August 11 at Charter Hall. Book No Further will present the local launch of Beth Macy's new book Raising Lazarus, Monday, August 22, at 7 pm at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building. Subtitled “Hope Justice and the Future of American's Overdose Crisis,” Raising Lazarus tells the story of the everyday heroes fighting to stem the tide of addiction in communities across the country and of the individuals struggling for accountability in America's courts.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention returning to Galax Monday

GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The 86th annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention begins on Monday in Galax for fiddle lovers of all ages. The six-day event begins on Monday, Aug. 8 at Felts Park, 601 S. Main Street, and will conclude on Saturday, Aug. 13. Event organizers say there are $20,000 in cash prizes in addition to trophies and ribbons for contestants.
GALAX, VA
Augusta Free Press

Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg announces 2022-23 season

The Moss Arts Center’s 2022-23 season includes artists representing 13 countries and four continents across the fields of music, dance, theatre, literary arts and visual arts. The dynamic lineup includes jazz and global beats, classical music favorites, family-friendly cirque selections, transformative dance and theatre works, and spectacular Broadway productions.
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christiansburg, VA
County
Montgomery County, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Community, VA
City
Appalachia, VA
City
Radford, VA
WDBJ7.com

Henry Street Heritage Festival brings in big names for 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry Street Heritage Festival has been part of the Roanoke community for more than 30 years and is a major fundraiser for the Harrison Museum of African American Culture. “It is a wonderful occasion to celebrate the rich and vibrant history of African American culture,”...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Salvation Army to host Hero 5k Fun Run in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Salvation Army of the New River Valley (NRV) is hosting a Hero Fun Run to help end hunger in the community. The 5k will begin at the Christiansburg Recreation Center on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. The event is $15 per participant and will feature games, snacks, and a variety of awards, event officials say.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Local Museum#Black People#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#The Education Committee#Radford University#African Americans
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke celebrates ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue is now complete. Mayor Lea hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate. The $1.85 million project began seven years ago, and has improved the sidewalks and roadways from 22nd to 24th street. A man who’s...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents

(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Franklin County Public Library has new permanent StoryWalk®

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Public Library has a new permanent StoryWalk® at the Summit View Business Park. Children and adults can read the entire book, progressing from sign to sign, as they move along the trail. FCPL Manager of Youth Health Services Dorothy Anderson says the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
WDBJ7.com

Childcare in southwest Virginia unable to meet “astronomical” demand

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The child care available in southwest Virginia can’t meet what one provider says is an “astronomical” demand. “The number one thing we hate saying is, ‘I’m sorry we don’t have a position,’” said Jeanna Williams, the Owner and Executive Director of the Children’s Castle Early Learning Center in Roanoke.
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

From sharecropper's son to launching the Webb

One of NASA most well-known phrases now applies to Gregory Robinson, the Pittsylvania County native who led the launch of the James Webb telescope, which last month began sending details of planets and regions in space never before seen by human eyes. The revealing images of stars, black holes and...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Ambassadors coming to downtown Roanoke soon

Within the next few months residents and visitors in downtown Roanoke may encounter an Ambassador or two – a new program being spearheaded by Downtown Roanoke Inc. with a company called “Block By Block.” More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Valley parents considering alternative learning options

(WFXR) — Alternative learning options have become significantly more popular over the last several years, continuing to grow even as many schools return to pre-pandemic routines. Some Roanoke Valley parents say it’s due to the quality of education. Jannice Walker, a Salem mom who has been homeschooling her...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular brick-oven pizzeria has closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
VINTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Communities filling buses with school supplies across SW Virginia

(WFXR) — With the Commonwealth’s Sales Tax Holiday underway, school districts and community organizations around southwest Virginia are teaming up to collect busloads of supplies for students in need. For example, Roanoke County Public Schools, Roanoke City Public Schools, Salem City Public Schools, and Craig County Public Schools...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

All Carroll County students to receive free meals this year

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Students in Carroll County will have full stomachs this school year. Carroll County Public Schools announced in a Facebook post that all students will be eligible for a free meal during the 2022-23 school year. This will include a free breakfast and a free lunch...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy