Multiple suspects, vehicles sought after stores burglarized in East Oakland

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are seeking several suspects and vehicles connected after stores at an East Oakland shopping center were burglarized earlier this week.

Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the International Plaza on the 800 block of International Boulevard. Responding officers located at least seven stores that were burglarized.

According to a preliminary investigation, at least five people exited from three vehicles before the burglaries. The suspects then left the area with cash and a firearm.

Police describe the first vehicle as a white 2010s four-door white BMW with tinted windows. The BMW has non-matching silver wheels on the driver's side, an inoperable right side brake light, paper rear plate and no front plate.

The second vehicle is described as a silver four-door Honda, year unknown. The Honda has silver and gray wheels, tinted windows and a black license plate frame.

Vehicles possibly linked to multiple burglaries at the International Plaza shopping center on International Boulevard in East Oakland on August 1, 2022. Oakland Police Department

Police are also looking for a newer model four-door black BMW, with black wheels and a chrome outer ring.

Additional details about the suspects was not immediately available.

The burglaries took place in the city's Little Saigon area, which has seen rising violence, including the murder of an Uber driver last month . Local merchants have called for additional police presence in the area .

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact OPD's Criminal Investigation Division by calling 510-238-3426.