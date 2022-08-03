ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Manassas City Public Schools teachers prepare for first day of school

By Kim Jackson
WJLA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wjla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Manassas, VA
Government
City
Manassas, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Manassas, VA
Education
WTOP

How to pay it forward and help Virginia kids who need backpacks for school

An Alexandria, Virginia-based group is helping children in need prepare for the new school year, by providing backpacks, haircuts and school supplies. The nonprofit Firefighters and Friends to the Rescue has been helping kids kick off school on the right foot since 1998. The organization, which accepts financial donations through...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

With just 34 ballots left to count, Elrich claims victory over Blair in Montgomery County

Montgomery County, Md. — The finish line is finally in sight. In the latest vote count, incumbent Marc Elrich holds the slimmest of leads over challenger David Blair in the Democratic primary race for Montgomery County Executive. But based on Saturday's announcement from the Montgomery County Board of Elections, Elrich's slim lead could potentially be enough.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of School#Osbourn High School#Blended Learning Academy
Channelocity

The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Fairfax Times

Public Safety - week of August 5, 2022

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after exposing himself inside the Walmart located at 1500 Cornerside Boulevard in Vienna. Officers were called to the store around 6:45 p.m. on July 26 after Demetrius Mills exposed himself to a woman and a juvenile, who were shopping in the clothing section. Mills walked away but returned to the clothing section a second time and exposed himself again. The man left the store prior to officers arriving.
VIENNA, VA
WJLA

All northbound lanes of I-495 in Springfield reopened, downed tree removed: VDOT

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — All northbound lanes of I-495 in Springfield are reopened Thursday after a downed tree caused delays for morning commuters in Fairfax County. According to VDOT, on the Beltway Inner Loop in Springfield, before Braddock, all northbound lanes were closed due to a tree on the roadway. Drivers were asked to use alternative routes.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Views from 'The Six': Hyattsville breaks ground on 316-unit affordable housing project

Officials Thursday celebrated the groundbreaking of The Six, a 316-unit, 400,000-square-foot mixed-use development in the University Town Center area of Hyattsville, Md. Joined by the Mayor of the City of Hyattsville, Robert Croslin, officials shared their vision for The Six and honored it as the City of Hyattsville and Prince George’s County’s first multifamily development designed for National Green Building Standard Gold certification.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy