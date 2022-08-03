Manassas City Public Schools teachers prepare for first day of school

Read on wjla.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
WJLA
Stafford County Public Schools work on last-minute teacher hires as first day nears
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Time is running out for some school districts that still need teachers. School starts next week , Aug. 10, for Stafford County Public Schools. But the superintendent knows they could have substitute teachers on the first day. “Whether substitutes, administrators or specialists, we will...
WJLA
National teacher shortage, local impacts: where things stand now in Fairfax Co. schools
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — 7News is tracking the impact of a national teacher shortage as school districts across the country and the DMV try to staff up before the first day of school. "There are just a lot more teacher vacancies than we've ever seen in the past,"...
WTOP
Eight taken to hospital, 80 more treated due to heat at Stafford schools convocation
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Eight people were taken to the hospital and dozens more treated Friday after suffering heat-related illness at the Stafford County Public Schools 2022 convocation. About 4,300 staff...
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
WTOP
School Zone: What’s changing with free school lunches?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: During the last two school years, any student attending a public school who wanted a school lunch was able to receive one for free. The free...
Extreme heat leads to hospitalization of 8 people at Stafford County Public School event
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Stafford County Public School's (SCPS) event took a turn for the worse when extreme heat caused 100 people to feel ill, requiring aid from Fredericksburg Fire and EMS. Eight people from the event were so ill that they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
WTOP
How to pay it forward and help Virginia kids who need backpacks for school
An Alexandria, Virginia-based group is helping children in need prepare for the new school year, by providing backpacks, haircuts and school supplies. The nonprofit Firefighters and Friends to the Rescue has been helping kids kick off school on the right foot since 1998. The organization, which accepts financial donations through...
WJLA
With just 34 ballots left to count, Elrich claims victory over Blair in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, Md. — The finish line is finally in sight. In the latest vote count, incumbent Marc Elrich holds the slimmest of leads over challenger David Blair in the Democratic primary race for Montgomery County Executive. But based on Saturday's announcement from the Montgomery County Board of Elections, Elrich's slim lead could potentially be enough.
WJLA
Events DC awards $500,000 in grants to over 30 local youth organizations across the city
WASHINGTON (7News) — The official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, Events D.C., is celebrating the year in a big way. During a luncheon on Thursday, the organization honored 39 D.C. youth-based arts and athletics organizations across the District with donations that totaled $500,000. City leaders...
WJLA
Gov. Glenn Youngkin says 94,000 new jobs in Virginia have been created so far in 2022
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday Hilton will retain its global headquarters in Fairfax County --- including upgrades to its facility in McLean, Va. On the campaign trail, Youngkin promised 400,000 new jobs over four years. 7News asked the governor if he’s on track to meet...
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
WJLA
Weed like to see your papers: Joint task force to verify DC dispensaries' legal compliance
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Following a 30-day grace period, a “Joint Cannabis Task Force,” consisting of various District government agencies, will be visiting operating District dispensaries to verify each one's compliance with D.C. legal requirements, the city said. District law requires businesses to abide by the regulatory...
Fairfax Times
Public Safety - week of August 5, 2022
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after exposing himself inside the Walmart located at 1500 Cornerside Boulevard in Vienna. Officers were called to the store around 6:45 p.m. on July 26 after Demetrius Mills exposed himself to a woman and a juvenile, who were shopping in the clothing section. Mills walked away but returned to the clothing section a second time and exposed himself again. The man left the store prior to officers arriving.
WJLA
All northbound lanes of I-495 in Springfield reopened, downed tree removed: VDOT
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — All northbound lanes of I-495 in Springfield are reopened Thursday after a downed tree caused delays for morning commuters in Fairfax County. According to VDOT, on the Beltway Inner Loop in Springfield, before Braddock, all northbound lanes were closed due to a tree on the roadway. Drivers were asked to use alternative routes.
WJLA
DC apartment residents: Management has ignored persistent water damage issue for 10+ years
WASHINGTON (7News) — Residents in one Northeast D.C. apartment complex have dealt with a cascade of water damage following this week's heavy rain storms. Neighbors at the Lotus Square apartments told 7News they always see water rush through vents, ceilings, and walls into their homes every time it rains.
WJLA
Hilton to retain headquarters in Fairfax County, creating 350 new jobs
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that Hilton will retain its headquarters in Fairfax County. They also plan to bring major upgrades to its facility in McLean. “Virginia is America’s hometown for corporate headquarters, and we are proud that Hilton will continue to call...
WJLA
Views from 'The Six': Hyattsville breaks ground on 316-unit affordable housing project
Officials Thursday celebrated the groundbreaking of The Six, a 316-unit, 400,000-square-foot mixed-use development in the University Town Center area of Hyattsville, Md. Joined by the Mayor of the City of Hyattsville, Robert Croslin, officials shared their vision for The Six and honored it as the City of Hyattsville and Prince George’s County’s first multifamily development designed for National Green Building Standard Gold certification.
WJLA
13-year-old DC girl goes missing from Northeast Washington, MPD asking for help
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Northwest Washington. Police say Zarah Jones was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street, Northwest on Friday around 8:18 p.m. Jones is described as Black with a medium brown...
Fairfax Parents Condemn Police For Killing Son During Mental Health Crisis: Report
A pair of parents from Fairfax expressed outraged with police who shot their son in the midst of a mental health crisis, Fox 5 DC reports. Body-cam footage shows the moment that 26-year-old Jasper Lynch was shot by police called to the scene by his family, who were worried for his safety, in early July, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
