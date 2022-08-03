Montgomery County constable position requests deferred from workshops

Read on communityimpact.com
mocomotive.com
2 new deputies added in Montgomery County including one for ‘dangerous’ Lake Conroe
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Montgomery County commissioners agreed this week to fund two new positions for the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office to boost lake safety and courthouse security. Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Walker and Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley agreed to split…
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST
8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study proposes $3.6B in projects, including widenings, raised medians, roundabouts
The mobility study recommends transportation projects throughout Montgomery County Precinct 2. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council and Montgomery County Precinct 2 presented the latest draft of their mobility study to the public Aug. 4 that maps out future transportation projects for the precinct. According to previous reporting, the...
Missouri City accepts $5.1M for storm mitigation from Houston-Galveston Area Council
Missouri City Council unanimously accepted funds allocated by the Texas General Land Office through the method of distribution for the regional mitigation program as part of the Texas Community Development Block Grant Mitigation action plan. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Missouri City has taken the next step to receive nearly $5.1...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE IN OAKHURST COMMUNITY
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a location on Oak Hurst Creek Drive at the request of the Porter Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A suspicious package was found on a front porch of a home. The Bomb Unit of the Fire Marshal arrived but due to the makeup of the package, they were unable to determine the contents. Using specialized equipment they safely moved it to a location in Harris County where they were able to gain access to the contents. IT was found to be harmless. However, they did learn who placed the package and a warrant is being issued for his arrest.
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand Man
Mayor Sylvester Turner and his top aide, William-Paul Thomas are frequent visitors of the historic Turkey Leg Hut.Facebook Page. This is not a good look for "Sly" as Mayor Sylvester Turner is affectionately referred to in some parts of Houston, Texas. But he's not called "Sly" for nothing. Why do people call Mayor Sylvester Turner "Sly" in these parts? Well, it's not because his name is Sylvester. According to the dictionary, sly means that a person has a cunning and deceitful nature about them. And this definition fits our crooked, lying, and conniving mayor perfectly. What does conniving mean? Well, when someone pretends to be ignorant on a matter that they are fully aware of like Mayor Sylvester oftentimes does, they are typically labeled as a conniving individual. So, is it possible that Mayor Sylvester Turner's right-hand man (William-Paul Thomas) was able to somehow plead guilty to federal public corruption charges, and Mayor Sylvester Turner does not know anything about it -- like he proclaimed yesterday, at City Hall, in downtown?
Flood mitigation efforts in Cy-Fair continue 5 years after Hurricane Harvey
An extension of the Cypress Park stormwater detention basin could start in 2027. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact Newspaper) Nearly five years after Hurricane Harvey flooded more than 150,000 homes countywide, flood mitigation efforts continue. As of June, the Harris County Flood Control District’s $2.5 billion bond program, which voters approved in...
Spring ISD bond steering committee to present $850M bond issue to trustees Aug. 4
Members of the steering committee will present bond recommendations to the board of trustees at its Aug. 4 meeting. The board will ultimately decide whether to call for a bond election, putting the issue to voters on November ballots.(Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) On Aug. 2, Spring ISD’s 2022 bond steering...
Broadband feasibility study calls for construction of $36.8M fiber network pathway throughout Fort Bend County
Survey responses from 834 participants ranked internet connectivity in many aspects within Fort Bend County as poor. This broadband feasibility study is a plan that will make the county more competitive for federal applications to grants that would help fund broadband connections throughout the area. (Courtesy Pexels) Fort Bend County’s...
Here's how the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is preparing for a safe school year
Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen spoke at a press conference on school safety about the fire marshal's office's efforts to coordinate response to emergencies. (Screenshot courtesy Harris County Fire Marshal's Office) As the start of the 2022-23 school year approaches, Harris County officials put on a press conference Aug. 3 to...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR AUGUST 3, 2022
ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING WITH XX- IS THE YEAR IT WAS ISSUED. ON BOND REVOCATIONS, MOTION SET ASIDE, MOTION ADJUDICATE ORIGINAL CHARGE...
Houston ISD ups teacher pay in 2022-23 budget, confronts structural deficit
The teacher salary increases were part of a five-year strategic plan House released in February, and future increases are anticipated to keep the district competitive, which will necessitate a new approach to budgeting, district officials said. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) A transformation is underway in Houston ISD at a time...
Click2Houston.com
Judge Lina Hidalgo announces multi-million dollar Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids Initiative
HARRIS COUNTY – On Wednesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and members of the U.S. Congress announced a multi-million dollar initiative for Harris County’s youngest residents -- Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids. The initiative, which was made possible by the Federal American Rescue Plan...
Harris County commissioners move forward with $1.2B bond issue, will call special session to place on ballot
Harris County commissioners debated the bond issue at length during their Aug. 2 meeting. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners voted 3-2 to prepare a $1.2 billion bond during their Aug. 2 meeting but will still need to call a future special session to formally place the bond on the November ballot.
Friendswood will hold town hall meetings on Stevenson Park parking lot project
Citizens expressed concern over the lack of public input on the Stevenson Park parking lot improvement plans. (Courtesy city of Friendswood YouTube) Friendswood residents will have the chance to make their opinions heard regarding changes to the Stevenson Park parking lot during a series of town hall meetings to be held this fall.
Harris County attorney to take legal action against 2022 election audit
Commissioners authorized County Attorney Christian Menefee to take legal action against the state's random election audit for the November 2022 elections. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor's note: This story has been updated to include clarifying information from the Texas Secretary of State's Office on the time frame for the 2022...
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Possible bond vote, $36.7M for electronic tollways
Commissioners meet Aug. 2 to discuss a potential bond election, funding for all-electronic tollways and attrition in county departments. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners will meet Aug. 2 for their first session this month and may cast an informal vote to adopt a $1 billion-1.2 billion bond issue...
Klein ISD seeking bus buddies, STEM career guest speakers ahead of 2022-23 school year
According to an Aug. 1 district news release, bus buddies are volunteers who assist elementary students to ensure they get off the bus at the correct location at the start of the school year. One bus buddy is required per elementary bus for the first three days of school, Aug. 10-12. (Courtesy Fotolia)
Bellaire hears proposals on possible Paseo Park sidewalk addition
Bellaire City Council heard plans for potential Paseo Park sidewalk addition. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) Bellaire City Council heard recommendations from Public Works Director Michael Leech on Aug. 1 regarding a resident's request to install a new sidewalk path along the south side of Paseo Park. Paseo Park is a...
Black couple suing Houston-area police department for excessive force, illegal search and seizure
Attorneys for Regina Armstead and Michael Lewis allege that Rosenberg PD officers used excessive force while illegally detaining them in 2020.
