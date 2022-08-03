'Very hard to accept': Arlington community rallies around hit-and-run victim's family

Read on wjla.com
WJLA
Md. man charged for threatening family with arson, pouring gas inside living room: police
BOONSBORO, Md. (7News) — A Maryland man is facing charges after he threatened arson and poured gasoline in the living room of his home, police said. Investigators arrested Bruce W. Lovins, 52, of Washington County, Thursday evening after the Boonsboro Police Department initially investigated a domestic disturbance. Just before...
WJLA
13-year-old DC girl goes missing from Northeast Washington, MPD asking for help
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Northwest Washington. Police say Zarah Jones was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street, Northwest on Friday around 8:18 p.m. Jones is described as Black with a medium brown...
Family of teen found hanging from tree in Montgomery County fights for death to be reclassified decades later
In 1986, 19-year-old Keith Warren was found hanging from a tree in Silver Spring. His death was ruled a suicide, but according to his family, there is no proof that's what really happened. His sister Sherri Warren says she wants her brother's death to be reclassified as undetermined.
'He had intent to kill' | Sister of man killed by DC Police criticizes the actions of the officer that fatally shot her brother
WASHINGTON — Serena Hargraves is demanding answers after the release of the footage captured by body camera worn by the D.C. police officer that killed her brother Kevin Hargraves-Shird. "That officer pointed his gun out way before he got to the scene, he had his gun in his hand,...
NBC Washington
Father Arrested After Child Fired Gun in Stafford County
A man in Stafford County, Virginia was arrested Thursday for child endangerment after his two-year-old child shot a round from a handgun into a downstairs apartment, authorities said. Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at Fern Oak Circle at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The downstairs neighbor had...
mocoshow.com
Two Adult Males Arrested for McDonald’s Armed Robbery; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, with the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 2700 block of University Blvd. W. in Kensington. Detectives have released a photo of the two suspects and encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
WJLA
2 men arrested in Md. for suspected string of McDonald's drive-through armed robberies
Montgomery County, Md. — Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged two men in connection to the armed robbery of a Kensington, Md. McDonald's. Police also believe this wasn't their first rodeo. 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, are accused of stealing...
WJLA
Police arrest 18-year-old for 27 burglary, property destruction offenses in DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — An18-year-old man from Suitland, Md. was charged Wednesday in connection to 27 burglary and property destruction incidents in Washington, D.C. Police are withholding the identity of the man because he was a juvenile at the time of the alleged offenses, which took place in January and March of 2022.
Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Upper Marlboro McDonald’s
Upper Marlboro, MD – Police are seeking additional victims involved in an armed robbery at...
Inside Nova
Police release bodycam footage of McLean shooting; family says shooting ‘cannot be justified’
Police in Fairfax County released body-worn camera footage of an officer fatally shooting a 26-year-old man in McLean last month, saying it shows a “very active and chaotic incident” the department is continuing to investigate. County police responded to two 911 calls from a house on Arbor Lane...
Retired MPD lieutenant shoots, kills library police officer during training in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a library police officer died Thursday afternoon after a retired police lieutenant shot and killed her in the Anacostia Library. MPD said the retired lieutenant was conducting training at the library, located at 1800 Good Hope Rd. SE. At the end of the training, […]
fredericksburg.today
Spotsy man charged after victim with gunshot wound found in burning house
Spotsy man charged after victim with gunshot wound found in burning house. The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office says a county man has been charged with murder after a fire last week where a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. On 07/29/2022 at 1:49PM, the Spotsylvania...
Former Police Officer Ordered To Serve Home Detention For Death Of Infant Daughter In Maryland
A former police officer in Virginia could avoid prison time after being sentenced for his role in the death of his 6-month-old daughter in Maryland in 2017. Monrovia resident Jason Michael Colley, 42, a former 10-year veteran of the Fairfax County Police Department, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the death of his infant daughter Harper on Oct. 31, 2017, the state’s attorney for Frederick County announced.
NBC Washington
Video Shows Deadly Police Shooting in McLean
Fairfax County police released body camera footage on Thursday of an officer fatally shooting a man having a mental health crisis last month in a home in McLean, Virginia. Aaron Lynch died after an officer shot him on Arbor Lane the night of July 7. He was 26. Lynch’s parents...
Fairfax Parents Condemn Police For Killing Son During Mental Health Crisis: Report
A pair of parents from Fairfax expressed outraged with police who shot their son in the midst of a mental health crisis, Fox 5 DC reports. Body-cam footage shows the moment that 26-year-old Jasper Lynch was shot by police called to the scene by his family, who were worried for his safety, in early July, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
NBC Washington
Ex-Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting at DC Special Officer Training
A retired D.C. police officer faces charges after fatally shooting a special police officer at a training session Thursday inside a public library in the Anacostia neighborhood, authorities say. The name of the woman who died was not immediately released. Jesse Porter, 58, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, the Metropolitan...
WJLA
Body of missing boater recovered from Potomac River in DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The body of a missing boater was recovered from the Potomac River in Northwest D.C., authorities said. Authorities spent early Friday morning searching for a missing boater in the Potomac River after DC Fire and EMS officials said witnesses reported seeing someone trying to swim to a loose skiff and was not seen again.
bethesdamagazine.com
Funeral scheduled for Potomac sisters killed in Long Island house fire
The funeral service will be held Monday for two Potomac sisters killed in a house fire at a vacation home in the Hamptons this week, according to their congregation. Police say Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were asleep on the second story of a rental home in Long Island when the fire started shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday. First responders found them in the home and they were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Student charged with assault and theft in Charles county
A student is facing charges for pulling a gun on another student in Charles county. Victim tried to get phone back from suspect, deputies say that's when the second one pulled out a gun.
DC Police Searching For Suspect that Shot Victim During Fight
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took...
