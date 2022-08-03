Verdi residents sue Reno, claiming city's approval of development violates 3,000-unit cap

Read on mynews4.com
Washoe County responds to theft, bedbug, drug concerns at Cares Campus homeless shelter
A woman named Neva Elliott wrote to the RGJ recently to share her experience living at the Nevada Cares Campus emergency homeless shelter for five months earlier this year, detailing concerns about lice, drugs and the treatment of mentally ill clients. You can read her story here. Bugs, drugs, theft: One woman's story of...
mynews4.com
Homeowners warn about 'deceptive' Reno contractor after losing thousands
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Outside Yan Lei's South Reno home, he's sweeping up a mistake which he says costs him thousands. "We've had all these materials outside my yard and I don't know what to do with him," says Lei. Spread throughout the majority of...
Record-Courier
Constable named East Fork Justice of the Peace
The man likely to be the last East Fork constable will be wrapping up his office sooner than anticipated after Douglas County commissioners appointed Paul Gilbert as East Fork Justice of the Peace on Thursday. Gilbert will serve out the term vacated by the death of East Fork Justice of...
mynews4.com
"I spent around $800": Reno teachers struggle with inflation
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Teachers struggle to pay for school supplies but also feel the pressure from parents and the school district to meet unrealistic expectations. I am not just a teacher. I am a nurse, a friend, and sometimes a social worker. Washoe County...
2news.com
Sandbag Stations in Northern Nevada
Sandbag stations are set up in Washoe County and Douglas County, to help residents who may be dealing with flooding. Officials say sand and bags are provided at each site, but residents should bring their own shovel and fill the bags themselves. These are the sandbag stations located in Reno:
goldcountrymedia.com
Multi-family housing slated for Dingus McGee's property
The Placer County Planning Commission approved a change to the primary land use at 14500 Musso Road, formerly Dingus McGee’s Restaurant and Event Center, in Auburn on July 28. According to the staff report, Dingus McGee’s closed its doors in January. The owner was unable to find a new...
mynews4.com
Nevada Health Center's Mammovan returning to Northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Health Center's Mammovan is visiting northern Nevada starting Aug. 9. The Mammovan is a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. Call 1.877.581.6266, option 1 to make an appointment. Mammography screenings are primarily...
2news.com
RFD Station #1 Ranks Fifth Busiest in U.S.
We know that our local first responders are busy responding to all types of calls. However, one new report shows that the Reno Fire Department is one of the busiest in the nation.
mynews4.com
News 4 Facts: Outlaw Flat Trac
Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Program to Watch: Watch News 4 Today which the Station airs each weekday, Monday – Friday, from 5:00 AM PDT to 7:00 AM PDT on Channel 4, for the trivia question.
KOLO TV Reno
Kaia FIT Sierra in Midtown temporarily closes due to water damage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Wednesday afternoon, there were roads under water and drivers rescued from their cars as thunderstorms moved through the area. All that heavy down pour, forced Kaia FIT Sierra in Midtown to close its doors temporarily due to wet ceilings and floors. “We walked into the...
kunr.org
Breaking down why one of two domestic violence shelters in Washoe County may be closing
One of two emergency shelters for victims of domestic violence in Washoe County has been ordered by a judge to close later this month. KUNR’s Jose Davila IV sat down with Lucia Starbuck to learn more. Jose Davila IV: Before we get into this complex lawsuit, what can you...
DA awaits evidence that accused killer Troy Driver not competent for trial
Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye is questioning why attorneys for Troy Driver say he might not be competent to stand trial in the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of Fernley teen Naomi Irion. Rye's response was among five new court filings in Fernley this week in the case that rocked the small community 35 miles east of...
KOLO TV Reno
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities looked for a person reported missing in the Truckee River Saturday afternoon, but did not find him. They called off the search just after 5:30 p.m. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and the Reno Fire Department searched the river from Dorostkar Park at Mayberry Drive downstream.
Mountain Democrat
EID to concrete another 100 feet of flume
A $2,280,830 construction bid to replace a flume segment went to Sierra Mountain Construction Inc. July 25 at the board meeting of the El Dorado Irrigation District. The bid was part of a $3.1 million project that included construction engineering inspection, capitalized labor and a 10% contingency. It was unanimously approved by the board.
2news.com
Groundbreaking Ceremony for Moana Springs Community Aquatics and Fitness Center
The City of Reno and CORE Construction are inviting the community to a Groundbreaking Ceremony at the future site of the Moana Springs Community Aquatics and Fitness Center on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 9 a.m. The Reno City Council recently approved a $12 million Owner-CMAR construction contract for phase...
2news.com
Fires Burning Southeast of Carson City
A few fires are burning southeast of Carson City. The Lebo Springs Fire started after 3 p.m. on Tuesday near Sunrise Pass Road in the Minden area. Sierra Front says it's now 27.5 acres. Fire crews tell us it's believed to be human-caused but it remains under investigation. No buildings...
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Couple strikes deal to preserve, open Webber Lake to public
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The forethought of a husband and wife to preserve a once private, pristine mountain lake means the public can enjoy this spot almost as it was during California's Gold Rush days. Webber Lake stands along the once popular Henness Pass Road route used by stage...
mynews4.com
City of Reno offering sandbags to residents as rainstorms, flood watches continue
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Just four days into the month, this is already Reno's fourth wettest August on record. As rainfall continues, even flooding some roads near the Reno-Tahoe airport, the City is offering sand and sand bags to residents at several locations. As Washoe...
KDWN
Bat infestation forces closure of fire station south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fire officials have temporarily closed a small fire station between Reno and Carson City due to a bat infestation. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District announced the temporary closure Tuesday of Fire Station 30. It’s on Old Highway 395 in the Washoe Valley next to the historic Bowers Mansion. Fire spokesman Adam Mayberry says bats have been flying in the living quarters and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay where an ambulance is parked. The fire station dates to the 1950s. Officials thought they solved a similar problem with bats in 2015 but they’ve since returned. Two firefighters are temporarily transferring to another Washoe Valley station.
mynews4.com
Crystal Fire burns in California near Verdi
Smoke will be visible because of the Crystal Fire burning in Dog Valley near Verdi. Authorities reported a small fire on the California side of Long Valley Road and Mitchell Canyon August 4. It is about two and a half acres as of Thursday afternoon. The Crystal Fire was caused...
