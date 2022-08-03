ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verdi residents sue Reno, claiming city's approval of development violates 3,000-unit cap

By Ben Margiott
 3 days ago
Record-Courier

Constable named East Fork Justice of the Peace

The man likely to be the last East Fork constable will be wrapping up his office sooner than anticipated after Douglas County commissioners appointed Paul Gilbert as East Fork Justice of the Peace on Thursday. Gilbert will serve out the term vacated by the death of East Fork Justice of...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

"I spent around $800": Reno teachers struggle with inflation

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Teachers struggle to pay for school supplies but also feel the pressure from parents and the school district to meet unrealistic expectations. I am not just a teacher. I am a nurse, a friend, and sometimes a social worker. Washoe County...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sandbag Stations in Northern Nevada

Sandbag stations are set up in Washoe County and Douglas County, to help residents who may be dealing with flooding. Officials say sand and bags are provided at each site, but residents should bring their own shovel and fill the bags themselves. These are the sandbag stations located in Reno:
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
goldcountrymedia.com

Multi-family housing slated for Dingus McGee's property

The Placer County Planning Commission approved a change to the primary land use at 14500 Musso Road, formerly Dingus McGee’s Restaurant and Event Center, in Auburn on July 28. According to the staff report, Dingus McGee’s closed its doors in January. The owner was unable to find a new...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
mynews4.com

Nevada Health Center's Mammovan returning to Northern Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Health Center's Mammovan is visiting northern Nevada starting Aug. 9. The Mammovan is a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. Call 1.877.581.6266, option 1 to make an appointment. Mammography screenings are primarily...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

RFD Station #1 Ranks Fifth Busiest in U.S.

We know that our local first responders are busy responding to all types of calls. However, one new report shows that the Reno Fire Department is one of the busiest in the nation.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

News 4 Facts: Outlaw Flat Trac

Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Program to Watch: Watch News 4 Today which the Station airs each weekday, Monday – Friday, from 5:00 AM PDT to 7:00 AM PDT on Channel 4, for the trivia question.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Kaia FIT Sierra in Midtown temporarily closes due to water damage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Wednesday afternoon, there were roads under water and drivers rescued from their cars as thunderstorms moved through the area. All that heavy down pour, forced Kaia FIT Sierra in Midtown to close its doors temporarily due to wet ceilings and floors. “We walked into the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities looked for a person reported missing in the Truckee River Saturday afternoon, but did not find him. They called off the search just after 5:30 p.m. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and the Reno Fire Department searched the river from Dorostkar Park at Mayberry Drive downstream.
RENO, NV
Mountain Democrat

EID to concrete another 100 feet of flume

A $2,280,830 construction bid to replace a flume segment went to Sierra Mountain Construction Inc. July 25 at the board meeting of the El Dorado Irrigation District. The bid was part of a $3.1 million project that included construction engineering inspection, capitalized labor and a 10% contingency. It was unanimously approved by the board.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Fires Burning Southeast of Carson City

A few fires are burning southeast of Carson City. The Lebo Springs Fire started after 3 p.m. on Tuesday near Sunrise Pass Road in the Minden area. Sierra Front says it's now 27.5 acres. Fire crews tell us it's believed to be human-caused but it remains under investigation. No buildings...
CARSON CITY, NV
KDWN

Bat infestation forces closure of fire station south of Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fire officials have temporarily closed a small fire station between Reno and Carson City due to a bat infestation. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District announced the temporary closure Tuesday of Fire Station 30. It’s on Old Highway 395 in the Washoe Valley next to the historic Bowers Mansion. Fire spokesman Adam Mayberry says bats have been flying in the living quarters and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay where an ambulance is parked. The fire station dates to the 1950s. Officials thought they solved a similar problem with bats in 2015 but they’ve since returned. Two firefighters are temporarily transferring to another Washoe Valley station.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Crystal Fire burns in California near Verdi

Smoke will be visible because of the Crystal Fire burning in Dog Valley near Verdi. Authorities reported a small fire on the California side of Long Valley Road and Mitchell Canyon August 4. It is about two and a half acres as of Thursday afternoon. The Crystal Fire was caused...
VERDI, NV

