ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Machinists at 3 Boeing defense plants ratify new contract

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Myhyu_0h3uTdIg00
Boeing Machinists FILE - Traffic drives in view of a Boeing Co. production plant, where images of jets decorate the hangar doors on April 23, 2021, in Everett, Wash. Nearly 2,500 workers at three Boeing defense plants in the Midwest voted Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, to ratify a contract that their union said will raise pay by an average of 14% over three years and add inflation adjustments. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) (Elaine Thompson)

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Nearly 2,500 workers at three Boeing defense plants in the Midwest voted Wednesday to ratify a contract that their union said will raise pay by an average of 14% over three years and add inflation adjustments.

The vote by members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers came less than two weeks after union members rejected an earlier offer and authorized a strike.

A spokesman for Boeing, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, said the company was pleased with the outcome and looked forward to its future in the St. Louis area.

The three-year contract will take effect Thursday and cover employees at Boeing plants in St. Louis and St. Charles, Missouri, and Mascoutah, Illinois. The workers build several types of military planes.

The union said the new contract includes a provision from the rejected deal that calls for company contributions of up to 10% to employees' 401(k) retirement plans, and it added a $8,000 lump-sum payment that can go into the employee's account. It also has improvements for sick leave and parental leave, and makes no changes to the workers' health insurance plans, according to the union.

Workers voted down a company offer on July 24, saying that the retirement benefits were not an adequate replacement for pension plans that had been taken away. Boeing made an improved offer over the weekend.

Boeing is best known to the public for its airline jets, but through the first six months of this year it received more revenue from its defense and space business — about 38% of total revenue.

With labor shortages in many parts of the economy, unions have scored organizing wins this year including at Amazon, Starbucks and Trader Joe's.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Town’s K-9 mayor of 8 years dies

After nearly a lifetime of service to his community, it is now time to rest. Mayor Max II, the canine mayor of Idyllwild, California, died July 30, the Idyllwild Town Crier reported. The golden retriever developed sudden health issues and underwent surgery to remove several organs. The outlook was grim,...
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mascoutah, IL
Saint Charles, MO
Society
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
State
Missouri State
City
Saint Charles, MO
Local
Missouri Society
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Business
Saint Charles, MO
Business
State
Virginia State
City
Everett, WA
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Everett, WA
Society
City
Virginia, IL
City
St. Louis, MO
Everett, WA
Business
Mascoutah, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Machinists
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation's deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
NEWTOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
172K+
Followers
120K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy