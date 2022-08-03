Mural celebrates North Minneapolis grocery store's 5th anniversary

Read on www.fox9.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Revival to close its original Minneapolis restaurant
Revival, home to arguably the Twin Cities' best fried chicken, is closing its original location in Minneapolis. Owners Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone made the announcement on Instagram thatt hey're closing down the 4257 Nicollet Avenue location where they made their debut to huge acclaim in 2015. But fried chicken...
fox9.com
Uptown hopes return of art fair is return to normalcy as well
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Near the corner of Lake and Hennepin, one of the biggest art fairs in the state is back for the first time since 2019. "I think it's great. I hope everything goes ok for the entire weekend, and they have decent weather, and a lot of people come down to watch and see," said fairgoer Mary Ross of Champlin.
This dome Airbnb near Minneapolis has a slide, putting green and more
Sure, you can drive up north to the cabin this month — or, grab 15 of your closest friends for a staycation in two giant domes.What's happening: The 8,000-square-foot "Geodesic Dome Home" in Eden Prairie — two connected four-story domes that can host at least 16 guests — is available for rent on Airbnb.Features: Unique architecture, secret doors, indoor slides, a putting green, a bouncy castle, and multiple balconies overlooking the woods. Plus: The domes sit on 2 acres of private land and are a five-minute walk from Bryant Lake Park. Reality check: Sadly, you can put a price on...
The former Bachelor Farmer space is sold in Minneapolis
Chef and restaurateur Daniel del Prado announced Friday he's purchased the former Bachelor Farmer restaurant with plans to bring a new steakhouse to the North Loop district of Minneapolis. Del Prado and friend Ryan Burnet announced they'd finalized the purchase of the space at 50 North 2nd Ave. A new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vinepair.com
The Best Places to Drink in the Twin Cities
For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. The Twin Cities drinks scene has always been cool — literally. The restaurant scenes of Minneapolis and St. Paul have developed in the past 10 years to be some of the most dynamic and diverse in the country. While some classics were built to last (hotdish, anyone?), the Twin Cities feature vibrant dining from the ultra-casual to the fantastical, including some stunning James Beard Award winners.
Uptown Art Fair and live theater: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend
🎭 The Minnesota Fringe Festival has returned, with nearly 600 live performances across the Twin Cities through August 14. Check out the lineup. Prices vary.🎨 The Uptown Art Fair is back — the neighborhood’s biggest event of the year will shut down parts of Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue Friday-Sunday. If you go, prepare for crowds: previous years have drawn over 300,000 people. Free. 🎪 Can Can Wonderland will transform into a circus on Friday for Can Can Circusland, an evening of burlesque, aerialists, clowns, jugglers and more. $12 entry. 🗑 One person’s trash is another person’s outfit: A Midsummer’s...
hot1047.com
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
After 2 Years, 35 Foot Bloody Mary Bar is Back in Minnesota
It's been a two year wait. Not that anyone needs to explain why we haven't had a chance to utilize a 35 foot Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar in the last two years. Anyone say pandemic? But it is BACK!!. This Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar is located in Hell's Kitchen in Minneapolis. It...
RELATED PEOPLE
Want a piece of Chino Latino to take home?
Chino Latino, a former Uptown staple before it closed in 2020, is selling much of its inventory in an online auction over the next two weeks. Many of the fixtures and equipment have remained inside the former restaurant, such as chairs, bar tops, TVs, decor, the main bar, sushi bar, coolers and more.
Bloomington's On the One festival promises representative recreation
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Friday and Aug. 12, Normandale Lake Bandshell in Bloomington will host the On The One festival, a first-of-its kind concert series featuring Minnesota's top urban entertainment artists. On the One producer and director Chadwick Niles Phillips said the festival started out as an open mic, long...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
fox9.com
Hennepin Avenue redesign, bus lane additions pass Minneapolis City Council
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A controversial part of the redesign of Hennepin Ave through Uptown Minneapolis received approval from the Minneapolis City Council Thursday, setting the stage for implementation of a project that has been long debated. Thursday the project was approved by a vote of 11-2, with members Lisa...
Should Mall of America get metal detectors at the door? Security expert weighs in
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The second shooting within a year at the Mall of America has employees — and customers — wondering if the mall is considering getting more extensive security measures. Many have recommended metal detectors at the doors, however, former secret service agent Mike Olson says...
minnesotamonthly.com
Seven Waterfalls to Visit Near the Twin Cities
Living in Minnesota, the land of lakes and rivers, will introduce you to some impressive cascades and waterfalls. Popular spots include the beautiful North Shore of scenic Lake Superior, but there are many additional natural falls in the state. Here are seven waterfalls to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fun Things To Do This August in Minnesota
While summer is almost over, it is not quite done yet! I feel as though the summer has gotten away from me, even though I have done so much within the past couple of months. If you are feeling like me and are still looking for some new and fun things to do, here is a list of things you can definitely try and do before time runs out! majority of these events are within the Twin Cities but are still things you can definitely try!
At public safety forum in north Minneapolis, Don Samuels promises more federal help
A few dozen Minneapolis residents gathered Thursday night to voice their public safety concerns — from personal experiences with crime to inadequate responses from police — to Democratic congressional candidate Don Samuels. One woman described her mother’s bike being stolen from their front yard and police officers telling...
minnesotamonthly.com
The Great Big Garden Party at Lakewood Cemetery
Celebrating 150 Years with a Picnic-Style Gathering on Lakewood’s Front Lawn. WHAT: The Great Big Garden Party at Lakewood Cemetery. 150 years ago, before there was a Minneapolis Park Board and before. Minneapolis art museums, if you were looking for a beautiful spot to picnic, see. stunning monuments, and...
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in Minnesota
If you're a Fleet Farm fan in Minnesota, we have great news. The popular retail chain just announced that they plan to open another new store location this fall. Fleet Farm is continuing its expansion in Minnesota with plans to open another new store this September.
Comments / 0