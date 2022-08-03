ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Mural celebrates North Minneapolis grocery store's 5th anniversary

By Bisi Onile-Ere
fox9.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Revival to close its original Minneapolis restaurant

Revival, home to arguably the Twin Cities' best fried chicken, is closing its original location in Minneapolis. Owners Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone made the announcement on Instagram thatt hey're closing down the 4257 Nicollet Avenue location where they made their debut to huge acclaim in 2015. But fried chicken...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Uptown hopes return of art fair is return to normalcy as well

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Near the corner of Lake and Hennepin, one of the biggest art fairs in the state is back for the first time since 2019. "I think it's great. I hope everything goes ok for the entire weekend, and they have decent weather, and a lot of people come down to watch and see," said fairgoer Mary Ross of Champlin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

This dome Airbnb near Minneapolis has a slide, putting green and more

Sure, you can drive up north to the cabin this month — or, grab 15 of your closest friends for a staycation in two giant domes.What's happening: The 8,000-square-foot "Geodesic Dome Home" in Eden Prairie — two connected four-story domes that can host at least 16 guests — is available for rent on Airbnb.Features: Unique architecture, secret doors, indoor slides, a putting green, a bouncy castle, and multiple balconies overlooking the woods. Plus: The domes sit on 2 acres of private land and are a five-minute walk from Bryant Lake Park. Reality check: Sadly, you can put a price on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
vinepair.com

The Best Places to Drink in the Twin Cities

For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. The Twin Cities drinks scene has always been cool — literally. The restaurant scenes of Minneapolis and St. Paul have developed in the past 10 years to be some of the most dynamic and diverse in the country. While some classics were built to last (hotdish, anyone?), the Twin Cities feature vibrant dining from the ultra-casual to the fantastical, including some stunning James Beard Award winners.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Uptown Art Fair and live theater: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

🎭 The Minnesota Fringe Festival has returned, with nearly 600 live performances across the Twin Cities through August 14. Check out the lineup. Prices vary.🎨 The Uptown Art Fair is back — the neighborhood’s biggest event of the year will shut down parts of Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue Friday-Sunday. If you go, prepare for crowds: previous years have drawn over 300,000 people. Free. 🎪 Can Can Wonderland will transform into a circus on Friday for Can Can Circusland, an evening of burlesque, aerialists, clowns, jugglers and more. $12 entry. 🗑 One person’s trash is another person’s outfit: A Midsummer’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hot1047.com

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Bring Me The News

Want a piece of Chino Latino to take home?

Chino Latino, a former Uptown staple before it closed in 2020, is selling much of its inventory in an online auction over the next two weeks. Many of the fixtures and equipment have remained inside the former restaurant, such as chairs, bar tops, TVs, decor, the main bar, sushi bar, coolers and more.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Fox
AM 1390 KRFO

All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota

Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

Seven Waterfalls to Visit Near the Twin Cities

Living in Minnesota, the land of lakes and rivers, will introduce you to some impressive cascades and waterfalls. Popular spots include the beautiful North Shore of scenic Lake Superior, but there are many additional natural falls in the state. Here are seven waterfalls to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Kat Kountry 105

Fun Things To Do This August in Minnesota

While summer is almost over, it is not quite done yet! I feel as though the summer has gotten away from me, even though I have done so much within the past couple of months. If you are feeling like me and are still looking for some new and fun things to do, here is a list of things you can definitely try and do before time runs out! majority of these events are within the Twin Cities but are still things you can definitely try!
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

The Great Big Garden Party at Lakewood Cemetery

Celebrating 150 Years with a Picnic-Style Gathering on Lakewood’s Front Lawn. WHAT: The Great Big Garden Party at Lakewood Cemetery. 150 years ago, before there was a Minneapolis Park Board and before. Minneapolis art museums, if you were looking for a beautiful spot to picnic, see. stunning monuments, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy