State worker, consultant plead guilty in bribery scheme

Alexandra Cadet took bribes to help drug-treatment centers open faster. Now she's headed to prison
She was a licensing specialist for the Florida Department of Children and Families who could expedite state approval of treatment center plans. A 31-year-old West Palm Beach-area woman this week admitted she accepted bribes from substance-abuse treatment centers so they would get their state licenses more quickly. Alexandra Cadet, a...
Parkland Crime Update: Chicken on Doorstep and Fraud by General Contractor
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Aug. 1, 2022. On 07/28/2022, a witness heard a glass break and observed a subject wearing a sweatsuit and a ski mask inside the victim’s vehicle. The witness ran into a business to call 911 and returned, and the subject was gone. Unknown if in vehicle or on foot. Responding units circulated for the subject, with negative results. The loss was a black duffel bag containing a MacBook Air laptop and a pair of headphones. Tot. Est. Loss: $1,350.
cw34.com
Former Miami-Dade Police employee sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for fraud
MIAMI. Fla. (CBS12) — A former employee of the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison on Thursday, after fraudulently obtaining over $117,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. FBI Miami said Elisa Rivera, 51, was a long-term employee for the MDPD as an Administrative Officer...
Coral Springs Substance Abuse Worker Pleads Guilty in Bribery Scheme
A substance abuse treatment professional from Coral Springs pleaded guilty Wednesday to her role in a bribery conspiracy, federal court records show. Shannel Escoffery, 34, of West Sample Road, pleaded guilty to extortion conspiracy in Fort Lauderdale federal court, along with her co-conspirator, Alexandra Cadet, 31, of West Palm Beach, the records show.
Parkland Residents Charged In Medicare Fraud Schemes
Luis Mitchell Perez of Coral Springs, and Jestil Tapia of Parkland. Joseph Dauch of Parkland is not pictured. Two Parkland residents and a Coral Springs man have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit Medicare fraud, court records show. Jestil Tapia, 28, of Parkland, and Luis Mitchell Perez, 35,...
Coral Springs Woman Pleads Guilty To Bribery
Shannel Escoffery Was Part of License Processing Scheme. Palm Beach County Woman Also Involved. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County woman and a Coral Springs woman have both entered guilty pleas for their roles in running a scheme to expedite […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Two Florida Men Arrested On Gun And Drug Charges, And One Undersized Lobster
Two Florida men were arrested following a search warrant Thursday at a Key Largo residence after Detectives and Deputies found more than four pounds of marijuana, guns, other drugs, and an undersized lobster. Anthony Kevin Ibanez, 21, of Miami, and Jesse Lee Perrine, 31, of
WPBF News 25
Retired DEA agent charged with road rage shooting also worked for Secret Service, protecting presidents
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High-profile criminal defense attorney Michael Salnick appeared in court with his client, former Drug Enforcement Administration and Secret Service Special Agent Brad Sosnowsky. Sosnowsky is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle – stemming from a road...
Gov. DeSantis appoints Jamaican-born judge to Florida Supreme Court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson.
BET
Florida Woman Charged With Running Ponzi Scheme Targeting Haitian-Americans
A Florida woman of Haitian descent was charged on July 26 by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for using a “Ponzi-like” scheme to swindle 80 investors out of approximately $900,000, the SEC announced. According to the allegations, Alexandra Robert, 23, of Palm Beach County and two companies...
cw34.com
Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
Click10.com
Alleged battery victim testifies in ex-police officer’s trial in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man testified on Friday in Broward County court about the Friday nearly three years ago when a police officer struck him while he was in handcuffs. Surveillance video shows Matthew Barbieri, then a Hollywood Police Department officer, striking Raymond Schachner, Jr., twice on Aug. 6, 2019, according to prosecutors.
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From Clients
Two Miami accountants face organized crime charges and other federal charges after committing tax fraud. The duo allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from clients. Per Miami-Dade police records, Juan Carlos Mendieta, 50, of Miami Gardens and Leandro Machado Gonzalez, 26, operated a tax preparation firm called Famous Accounting, Inc.
tamaractalk.com
Undercover Detectives Catch Teen Prowlers In Tamarac
Undercover detectives in Tamarac caught two teenagers prowling for cars to target in the Sun Vista and Central Parc communities, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives spotted three prowlers on Aug. 3 while working to solve a string of recent car burglaries in the area. The...
Second conviction in fatal shooting over stolen bicycle again lands man 35 years in prison
WEST PALM BEACH — A Lantana-area man received a sentence of 35 years in prison Thursday for a fatal shooting he committed a decade ago as a juvenile. A jury in March found Frank Quarles guilty of second-degree murder in the 2012 shooting death of 16-year-old Michael Coogle-Robertson after he had won a new trial following his 2017 conviction.
treasurecoast.com
St Lucie Sheriff arrest father & son drug dealers (All in the family!)
St Lucie Sheriff arrest father & son drug dealers (All in the family!) St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The St Lucie Sheriff have reported they arrested two drug dealers!. This is what they said:. This week detectives conducted a search warrant at a home near the 700 block of Aster Rd...
NBC Miami
Miami Doctor Sentenced in Massive $38 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme
A doctor from Miami will spend the next five years in federal prison for his role in directing a massive $38 million health care fraud scheme. Dr. Armando Valdes was sentenced Wednesday after running a six-year scheme through Gasiel Medical Services Corp., a medical clinic in Miami he owned and operated.
cw34.com
Man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from New York has been arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County, according to authorities. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III tried to deposit a $29,000 fraudulent check on multiple occasions to the same bank to two different accounts. In both instances, Hyatt tried to get $15,000 in cash back during the transaction.
Bay News 9
'Unconscionable': Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren speaks out against DeSantis
TAMPA — About 24 hours after he was suspended as state attorney of the 13th Judicial District, Andrew Warren said he is still exploring his legal options. Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren spoke with reporters Friday morning. He criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis for both the suspension and timing. Warren...
Murder suspect Aiden Fucci’s lawyer asks to delay trial until next year
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey is scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 7. Fifteen-year-old Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing 13-year-old Bailey, was back in court today. His lawyer asked for the trial date to be moved to next year.
