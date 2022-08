D.C. United held the visiting New York Red Bulls to only one shot on goal as the teams settled for a 0-0 draw on Saturday night. United (6-13-4, 22 points) managed only two shots on target themselves in the contest. But the performance marked D.C.'s first defensive clean sheet in 14 games, and their first in three games under new manager Wayne Rooney.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 HOURS AGO