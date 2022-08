The Chicago Cubs activated shortstop Andrelton Simmons from the injured list then designated him for assignment, the team announced Saturday. Simmons, 32, appeared in 34 games for the Cubs after signing a one-year, $4 million deal with them last offseason. He hit .173 with seven RBIs in 75 at-bats and was plagued by a right shoulder ailment that landed him on the IL several times this year.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO