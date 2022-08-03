ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Could be Eying 12 Game Suspension Against Deshaun Watson for one Reason

By Brandon Little
 3 days ago

At least according to one report, it makes sense why the NFL wants Deshaun Watson suspended for at least 12 games.

It was over a few weeks ago that it was leaked that the NFL wanted an indefinite suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Since then, Sue L. Robinson imposed a six-game suspension, one the league has since appealed. According to one report , it makes total sense why the NFL is going for a major suspension.

The Browns will play in Houston against the Texans in week 12. There is a sense that the league wants no part of Watson playing against his former team.

It looks like the league does not want that to garner the attention that would likely be negative. It surely would be the focal point for any television broadcast.

Currently, Roger Goodell is deciding who will rule on the NFL’s appeal of the six-game suspension, there is a good chance he will do it himself. Watson and the NFLPA may end up suing, so things could spiral quickly.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website

