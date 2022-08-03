NFL Could be Eying 12 Game Suspension Against Deshaun Watson for one Reason

At least according to one report, it makes sense why the NFL wants Deshaun Watson suspended for at least 12 games.

It was over a few weeks ago that it was leaked that the NFL wanted an indefinite suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Since then, Sue L. Robinson imposed a six-game suspension, one the league has since appealed. According to one report , it makes total sense why the NFL is going for a major suspension.

The Browns will play in Houston against the Texans in week 12. There is a sense that the league wants no part of Watson playing against his former team.

It looks like the league does not want that to garner the attention that would likely be negative. It surely would be the focal point for any television broadcast.

Currently, Roger Goodell is deciding who will rule on the NFL’s appeal of the six-game suspension, there is a good chance he will do it himself. Watson and the NFLPA may end up suing, so things could spiral quickly.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here . You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook .

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more .

You may also like:

Deshaun Watson’s side, NFLPA Working on a Response to NFL’s Appeal

NFL Files Appeal in Deshaun Watson Suspension

Browns Sign Former Michigan Standout Wide Receiver

The Significance of Jordan Elliott

Ruling on Deshaun Watson was Never Going to be Satisfying

Browns Activate Jack Conklin, Sign a Wide Receiver