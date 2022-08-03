Las Vegas local hits $100K jackpot on Dancing Drums slot machine

Read on news3lv.com
Eater
World-Famous Randy’s Donuts Finally Rolls into Las Vegas
The 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts found in movies such as Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks! is finally opening in Las Vegas. The California doughnut spot known for its towering doughnut marquee is opening at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard near Sahara Avenue on August 16. Visitors to Randy’s Donuts can...
Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole
When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
Caesars Brings Something New to the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas, especially the Las Vegas Strip, offers nearly everything you could imagine at pretty much any hour of the night. If you want sushi at 2 a.m. or to see a famous DJ play poolside at 2 p.m., you can do either on the famed 4.2-mile stretch of road.
Las Vegas’ iconic Ghostbar opens high above the Palms Casino Resort
Ghostbar, the beloved bar at Palms Casino Resort, has returned. On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the Las Vegas nightlife icon reopened. Originally opening in 2001, this famous bar and lounge perched high atop the 55th floor made a spectacular return, welcoming guests back with a funk-filled countdown toast led by Sky Dee Miles and Cynthia Kiser Murphey. The stunning Las Vegas skyline views have always been the highlight, but Ghostbar will once again host Dee Miles’ sultry, soulful Midnight Skye show, which will feature a live band, sultry dancers and surprise guests. Newly reimagined Ghostbar is the city’s newest, most intimate ultra-lounge.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas patient care technician heals through singing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A patient care technician at a Las Vegas hospital is developing quite a reputation. Roberto Esquivel is becoming known around Southern Hills Hospital for singing to patients. The hospital shared video of Esquivel meeting with a patient and explaining how he started his form of...
news3lv.com
Video captures Las Vegas smoke shop clerk stabbing would-be robber
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A clerk at a Las Vegas smoke shop was caught on camera defending himself with a knife from a couple of thieves. The incident happened at the Smokestrom Shop near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. WARNING: The video is graphic and viewer...
news3lv.com
Arborist rescued in Las Vegas after slipping from safety harness 35 feet in air
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An arborist was rescued in a Las Vegas neighborhood after slipping from a safety harness and getting stuck 35 feet in the air Friday. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says crews were called Friday morning about an arborist stuck in a palm tree near Pecos and Russell roads.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Legend: the first Strip magician will turn 100, David Copperfield and others pay tribute
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Magicians across Las Vegas and beyond are working to honor a 99-year-old living legend, Gloria Dea, who historians have determined was the first magician on the Strip. Dea is set to turn 100 on August 25. “I’m only 99 and three-quarters,” Dea reminds anyone, claiming...
1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Mirage hotel on Las Vegas Strip
A shooting at the Mirage left one man dead and two women injured, police said.
Las Vegas woman shares story nearly two months after losing her home in downtown blaze
Nearly two months after the largest fire the city of Las Vegas has seen in 25 years, a woman who lost her home in the blaze is sharing her story with 8 News Now.
963kklz.com
No Cell Phones Allowed At This Restaurant
How would you feel if one of your favorite restaurants told you that you are no longer allowed to bring your cell phone in while you dine? Well, The Mike & Carla Morning Show found a place that actually put that rule into effect! It’s a new high-end Italian restaurant in Texas has a rule that diners are not allowed to have their cell phones with them at anytime while dining!
Caesars Inches Closer to Huge Las Vegas Strip Move
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip. Their properties serve all audience segments, from high-end experiences like MGM Grand and Caesars Palace to lower-end properties like Caesars Bally's and Flamingo and MGM's Luxor and Excalibur.
New beauty salon shines light on Black-owned businesses in North Las Vegas
Owners of a new, Black-owned wig salon in North Las Vegas shared their journey to success and taking inspiration from tragedy.
news3lv.com
Alejandra Guzmán to perform at Venetian Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This fall, Alejandra Guzmán, regarded as the "Queen of Rock," “La Reina de Corazones” and the "Madonna of Latin America,” will perform her first exclusive Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Fresh from a...
Westside Mario’s finishes deal for building, hosts backpack drive
A building that sat unused for about eight months is open today, distributing backpacks just before school begins next week.
news3lv.com
John Legend back at Planet Hollywood, $30 tickets available
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — John Legend is returning to Zappos Theater for the second leg of his residency. The r&b singer started his "Love in Las Vegas" residency in April. The first show of the second leg kicks off Friday night at 8 p.m. Tickets for the shows are...
Downtown Las Vegas is Getting a Delicious New Addition
Downtown Las Vegas is going to smell delicious in the fall. Late-night food options fuel Las Vegas' 24 hour lifestyle and now there is a unique 24/7 food option coming to the second floor of the D Las Vegas. In the fall, Bacon Nation will open as the official replacement...
8newsnow.com
Coroner: Woman’s death in Las Vegas ruled homicide
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s death is now being investigated as a homicide after she was found dead in the southeast valley, police say. On Aug 4 police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the woman near a raised planter, and medical personnel pronounced her dead shortly after, according to police.
foodgressing.com
Las Vegas August 2022: Concerts, Shows, Restaurants
Here’s a look at concerts, shows and things to do in Las Vegas August 2022. Global megastar and eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner Usher recently debuted his exclusive new Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The exclusive, only-in-Vegas spectacular is packed with an impressive repertoire of smash hits...
news3lv.com
After Mirage shooting, security and county commissioner say no need for metal detectors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Following an isolated shooting incident in a Mirage hotel room on Thursday, a private security firm and a Clark County commissioner both said the Strip is still safe and there shouldn't be a need to implement a metal detector security measure as seen on Fremont Street.
