Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO