Devin Royal Says Staying Home Will “Mean A Lot For Everyone in the Community” As Chris Holtmann Lands His First Local Prospect at Ohio State

Read on www.elevenwarriors.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Eleven Warriors
What Arvell Reese's Commitment Means for Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class
Four-star linebacker Arvell Reese always thought he'd be taking his commitment the distance. Not only has that typically been the norm for players from Glenville High School, but Reese also had only been offered by the Buckeyes since March. “It’ll definitely be late since my recruitment started late,” Reese said...
Eleven Warriors
Four-star Linebacker Arvell Reese Commits to Ohio State
Ohio State has landed its first linebacker commit in the class of 2023. And it comes in the form of its last remaining priority in-state target: four-star Glenville linebacker Arvell Reese. Despite constantly saying he'd commit in November or December, Reese felt good enough about the Buckeyes to pull the...
Eleven Warriors
Christian Bentancur Views Ohio State As “One of the Top Schools in the Nation,” Two OSU Targets Commit Elsewhere, Edwin Spillman Will Attend Michigan Game
Earlier this summer, four-star Illinois tight end Christian Bentancur became the fourth tight end Ohio State offered in the 2024 class. Bentancur camped with Ohio State on June 15 and impressed tight ends coach Kevin Wilson enough to merit a Buckeyes offer after impressing Wilson with his footwork and agility in drills. The offer, which came from Ryan Day personally, left quite the impression on Betancur, who also visited OSU on April 8.
Eleven Warriors
Photos from Ohio State's Second Preseason Practice
Another day, another practice for Ohio State is in the books. Four periods of the Buckeyes' second practice were open to the media Friday, not leaving too much time to glean new observations 24 hours after the first practice, but it did leave ample time to accumulate photos of OSU players.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eleven Warriors
Watch Tony Alford, Ohio State’s Four Scholarship Running Backs Discuss Start of Camp, How They Can Complement Each Other This Season
There was plenty of love to go around Ohio State's running back room Friday after the Buckeyes completed their second preseason practice. As Miyan Williams sat down to meet with reporters, running backs coach Tony Alford walked by where Williams was stationed. He hugged Williams mid-answer to a question, then walked away.
Eleven Warriors
Jayden Bonsu Trending Toward Ohio State, Jadon Perlotte to Visit for Notre Dame Game, Derion Gullette and Oluwatosin Babalade to Commit Friday
Ohio State has had some notable recent misses on the defensive side of the ball in recruiting, but the Buckeyes appear to have turned the recruitment of one defensive player back in their favor. Four-star New Jersey safety Jayden Bonsu has always been a top priority for Ohio State to...
Eleven Warriors
Watch the Buckeyes Go Through Drills at Ohio State’s Second Practice of Preseason Camp
Ohio State opened the first four periods of practice to local media for the second day in a row to start preseason camp. Those four periods consisted of nearly the exact same drills that we saw the Buckeyes go through during their first practice of August on Thursday, so we’d be lying if we told you we learned anything too revelatory on Friday. The only change to the offensive line depth chart was George Fitzpatrick joining the mix as the third-team right tackle, Jake Seibert remained at cornerback for the second day in a row and Mitchell Melton was the only player on the camp roster who was fully unavailable for practice.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Enters Presesason Camp with “Better Feel” for This Year’s Team, High Expectations for Ohio State’s 2022 Season
Ryan Day was worried about his team at this time a year ago. He admits that now after Ohio State lost two games during the 2021 regular season and failed to win the Big Ten championship, make the College Football Playoff or even beat Michigan. He knew the Buckeyes would have to rely on a lot of inexperienced players last season after playing only eight games in 2020, and he always feared that would come back to bite them.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eleven Warriors
Big Ten Done Stealing Pac-12 Teams, NCAA Allows Schools to Financially Support Athletes, and Darryl Lee Has Big Ten Title Ring Returned
Folks, I am pleased to announce that I am hype – and you can be too, thanks to this masterpiece from Ohio State's production team. I don't think I've ever gotten more juiced from a highlight reel featuring no highlights. I ain't mad about it. Word of the Day:...
Comments / 0