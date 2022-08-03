Devin Royal Says Staying Home Will “Mean A Lot For Everyone in the Community” As Chris Holtmann Lands His First Local Prospect at Ohio State

Ohio State opened the first four periods of practice to local media for the second day in a row to start preseason camp. Those four periods consisted of nearly the exact same drills that we saw the Buckeyes go through during their first practice of August on Thursday, so we’d be lying if we told you we learned anything too revelatory on Friday. The only change to the offensive line depth chart was George Fitzpatrick joining the mix as the third-team right tackle, Jake Seibert remained at cornerback for the second day in a row and Mitchell Melton was the only player on the camp roster who was fully unavailable for practice.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO