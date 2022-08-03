ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The masterminds behind the Nier: Automata church mystery explain how it 'got out of hand'

By Tyler Colp
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enTom_0h3uPe2Z00
(Image credit: Devolas / Square Enix)

There were a few times when the modders behind the week-long search for a secret room (opens in new tab) in Nier: Automata almost ruined the whole thing. You can't just drop some screenshots of a door that nobody had ever seen before and not expect people to start scrutinizing every pixel. Thousands of fans on Twitter, Reddit, and the Nier: Modding Discord spent days combing through every possibility. Some called it a hoax, and others assumed it was some kind of mod using techniques that nobody had discovered before. It turns out it was a little bit of both (opens in new tab).

"Sometimes it felt convincing but other times I felt like people were seeing through me," Devolas, one of the three modders involved in the mystery and the mastermind behind the "Sadfutago" Reddit persona told me. "Even writing the titles of the videos took like 10-15 minutes just sitting there thinking about it. Also trying to act ignorant when people were giving him direct solutions to the issues he was having was a bit hard lol."

Sadfutago's video missives from the secret church were supposed to look like a kid taking footage from his PlayStation 4, but the team later revealed it was a PC version with PS4 button prompts.

"There was a moment where Devolas (sadfutago) was about to press the post button on Reddit when I quickly stopped him to let him know he left his mouse cursor on the video screen lmao!" Wolf, another member of the trio, told me.

Before Sadfutago, before Nier: Automata producer Yosuke Saito (opens in new tab) and director Yoko Taro's (opens in new tab) reluctant comments about it, and before so many people were obsessing over a secret church, the team just wanted to prank its peers in the modding community before telling them about a major breakthrough. Nier: Automata runs on a Platinum Games' proprietary engine and has almost (opens in new tab) no documentation online. Before this, modders could only change how characters looked with texture and model swaps. Working mod tools with the ability to create entire buildings and other structures were basically a myth.

Wolf had been working on the tools to do that for years and had planned to drop them into the modding Discord only when they were ready for the public. He showed them to Devolas, who suggested they have some fun with the reveal. Thus, Sadfutago was born.

hello_here_is_the_video_of_the_path_to_the_church from r/nier

Not a kid anymore

It was the first major videogame mystery we'd seen in a long time.

"I've been tinkering with games for years now while learning programming and reverse-engineering, jumping from one game to another, but the Nier series is the one I have stuck to the longest now," Wolf said. "I believe it's because the community is so dedicated no matter how small (compared to others), and nobody was working on making modding tools before! So I thought that had to change!"

The church project began in February, but didn't start coming together until June, after the team brought on its third member: Raider. The plan was for Devolas to tease the project's developments under the guise of Reddit user Sadfutago, a blend of Wolf's username (Woeful_Wolf) and the Japanese word for twins (Devolas' name is based on Nier's twins Devola and Popola).

The first Sadfutago post (opens in new tab), titled "Hello how do you open the church ?", was posted on the small Nier fanart subreddit and didn't get a ton of attention outside of the modding Discord. The co-owner reached out to Sadfutago, unaware that it was actually Devolas running the account. Devolas pretended to be a pain to communicate with and successfully convinced the modding Discord that they were a kid with a copy of Nier: Automata something had gone very wrong with.

Not long after, Discord user NSACloud, working independently, posted in the modding Discord that adding custom levels and geometry was possible using Blender, which spurred Raider to one-up them and play with scripting tools to let you do almost anything within the game, including cutscenes, bosses, dialogue, and more—it would be end up being yet another massive breakthrough for the Nier: Automata modding community.

When Lance McDonald, popular Nier and Souls game dataminer, posted Sadfutago's video where he entered the mysterious door on Twitter (opens in new tab) and quickly pulled in thousands of reactions, the prank became a lot more than a prank. It was the first major videogame mystery we'd seen in a long time. It spurred hundreds of people to start searching for the room in their own games, streaming it live on Twitch and in the modding Discord. Memes (opens in new tab) were created, conspiracy theories (opens in new tab) were started, and discussions (opens in new tab) were had across the internet as people searched for clues about the door and the identity of Sadfutago.

"It got out of hand as you may have noticed," Devolas said.

hello_i_get_lots_of_messages_and_i_cant_read_them from r/nier

Hard to believe

Devolas almost got caught for being friends with Sadfutago on Discord, but was able to play it off (opens in new tab) like they too were trying to solve the mystery.

Scrambling to keep up with the hype and the growing skepticism, the team rushed to finish the tools—with Devolas and Raider away from home no less—so people wouldn't have to wait too long for the final reveal. This required Devolas to keep posting more video incursions into the church as Sadfutago to appear cooperative. It was a surprisingly tricky task to "get the most 'Sadfutago' gameplay as possible," he said in a recent Reddit AMA (opens in new tab). He carefully placed nods to the Nier games' most iconic scenes (opens in new tab) and characters so people would have something to pick apart as Raider and Wolf continued programming.

Some people noticed the Japanese text for Devolas' recreation of a riddle in Nier: Replicant was wrong, which he later revealed wasn't intentional. "I made a mistake lol. I was manually typing out the Replicant text, rushing it in hopes of sending Raider the text document fast, and halfway through typing I found all the dialogue online and pasted what I didn't have in the text file," he wrote (opens in new tab). Luckily, nobody seemed to suspect it was a last-minute addition by a team trying to keep up with the chaos.

One theory some held onto was that the Sadfutago videos were a teaser for the Nintendo Switch version of the game or a long-awaited sequel to Drakengard 3, though by the end most of the modders were certain it was some kind of mod. One of the big tells was that the button prompt for the door to the church didn't have the arrow pointing down toward it like every other one in the game, something that could only be removed with debug tools.

It was a "trade off," Raider wrote. "If the arrow on the first door was always visible and the church was [really in the game], then people would have discovered it [on their own] a lot earlier. But with no arrow, the chance of it being real is a lot higher."

"The community analyzed every pixel and found many inconsistencies we weren't aware of. Props to you all," he wrote.

Those doubts didn't stop people from cheering Sadfutago on as he fought a bulbous monster, known and memed (opens in new tab) as "bloby", and tried to finish out the little story Devolas had created.

e from r/nier

The final stage

I noticed that a lot of people saw this as a once in a lifetime thing.

As the entire saga was wrapping up, Devolas couldn't outpace the crowd of detectives. While teasing the "ze34_zinnia" Twitch stream (opens in new tab) that would serve as the finale, he started posting it letter by letter on Reddit as Sadfutago. People caught on too quickly, so Devolas threw everyone off one last time.

"It was supposed to spell zero [the Drakengard 3 protagonist] except I was watching the Reddit chat and Discord chat and they knew instantly what it was. Before posting 'r' I decided to change it up and added 3 and 4 (they don't have any meaning other than me thinking of Nier 3 and Drakengard 4). I remembered Zinnia and how they're a really uncommon character as well," he wrote (opens in new tab).

The Twitch channel itself was a last minute creation, too.

"I noticed that a lot of people saw this as a once in a lifetime thing where, even if it’s a mod, they wanted to be part of the experience and say they were a part of history," Devolas said. "For that reason I planned the finale to be a livestream that everyone could watch all at once."

The stream, which featured Sadfutago successfully defeating bloby and a video montage (opens in new tab) of all the memes and reactions, finally revealed Devolas, Wolf, and Raider as the minds behind the whole thing. They announced that they would release their level tools, scripting tools, and the church itself over the coming weeks for free. The Blender add-on (opens in new tab) is now available and Raider said (opens in new tab) the church should be out in "one or two weeks."

Modder Kofuku has already added the Super Mario 64 castle (opens in new tab) and many more are posting their experiments in the modding Discord.

The modders all feel a little guilty for leading people on, but say that the response has been largely positive. "I learned that people are happy to be a part of something greater and something where everyone can be a part of something together," Devolas said.

Wolf said he expects it to be a while for people to learn how to use the tools and that they may never truly be finished discovering what you can create with them. He's eager to see what people do.

"Seeing anything someone has made, and knowing that something I made helped them with that, makes me incredibly happy! [It's] the whole reason I do this and wish to continue [doing] so!" Wolf said. "The community is so amazing, it really makes my heart ache! Maybe it's love haha!"

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

All Vampire Survivors cheats and how they work

Vampire Survivors cheats are somewhat of a secret new addition to the monster-melting bullet hell game. Once you've unlocked them, you can turn yourself into an absolute menace just by typing in a few special codes. These codes can also be used to unlock characters, including a bunch of secret ones, stages to play on, and relics to use. And, for no good reason, you can also make your screen spin (opens in new tab)!
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoko Taro
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Slate

Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive

This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Discord bot AI image generator predicts the 'last selfie ever taken'

Barren landscapes form a solemn backdrop here to the Midjourney (opens in new tab) AI's prediction of what the "last selfie ever taken" will look like. The scenes are bestrewn with untamed fires, and thick, dark smoke permeates the air. Whether that's wood smoke, industrial pollution, or outright nuclear winter is unclear, but the sinewy figures capturing the moment seem to plead, "help us."
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mastermind#Super Mario 64#Video Game
PC Gamer

EVE Online's most notorious scam took 16 months of commitment

Whether you're one of the players striving to get rich in the open economy of EVE Online, or one of the many who would rather read stories about the MMO of spaceships and spreadsheets, you've heard about all kinds of scams perpetrated within it. This one was something special, however. Not because of the money involved, but because of how personal it was.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PC Gamer

The 'lost' Warcraft adventure game can now be played the way it was meant to be

Warcraft Adventures: Lord of the Clans was a point-and-click adventure game cancelled by Blizzard in 1998, and how time flies. The game was lost for most of its history, only existing in a few old screenshots and videos that floated around the internet, but in 2016 the full game suddenly appeared as a download (opens in new tab). It was playable, near-complete including cinematics and voice acting, and the individual who leaked it said: "This is my gift for all Blizzard fans, old and new."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

What's your favorite PC Gamer magazine cover?

From '90s classics to modern icons, our dead-tree edition has featured a real variety of games. Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - What's the greatest length you've gone to just to run a game?. - How many save files do you keep per game?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

I shot my nephew in this solo dev's love letter to Final Fantasy Tactics

Vanaris Tactics is an isometric tactical battler that takes direct inspiration from FFT and Tactics Ogre. If videogames have taught me one thing, it's that I am not a tactical man. I stumble from encounter to encounter, Leeroy Jenkins'ing my way through life without much in the way of forethought, and more often than not I end up punished for it. Such has been my experience with Vanaris Tactics (opens in new tab), a new indie strategy game from lone developer Matheus Reis, which hit Steam earlier today.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend

The full game is yours to explore until August 7, and it's on sale too. If you're looking for something to play this weekend but don't want to spend any money on it, Far Cry 6 (opens in new tab)—the one with Giancarlo Esposito—is fully free to play until August 7.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC screenshots of Spider-Man Remastered have leaked

If you can't wait until August 12 to see how Spider-Man Remastered will look on PC, a handful of screenshots from the review build have leaked via Twitter and Reddit. Here's a look at the display settings and key-mapping menus (opens in new tab), and here's some screenshots taken on an ultrawide monitor (opens in new tab) (though not at high settings). Actually, here's a couple more (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

One of the best roguelikes ever is getting a 3D remake with a rewind function

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind looks to breathe new life into the brilliant original. Desktop Dungeons (opens in new tab) originally came out in 2011, and was a game I instantly fell in love with. And not in some genteel, courtly manner either: our passionate dungeon-crawling sessions would stretch long into the wee hours, as I suffered little deaths innumerable and grasped modifiers untold.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Crypt of the Necrodancer studio stealth-reveals a sequel

Rift of the Necrodancer was stealth-announced alongside today's big Synchrony DLC launch. The hit rhythm roguelike Crypt of the Necrodancer (opens in new tab) got a major update in July—its first such update in five years (opens in new tab). Today developer Brace Yourself Games went one step further with the launch of new DLC called Synchr (opens in new tab)ony, and the surprise announcement of a brand-new game in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Valorant dev tackles smurfing paranoia: 'smurfs are less common than players think'

Bam! You're dead. It was a headshot from far away with the same gun you're using. Dang, they're pretty good. Maybe even too good. Could they be smurfing?. These are the considerations players make in the heat of a competitive FPS like CS:GO, Rainbow Six Siege, or Valorant. When a teammate or opponent seems to be overperforming based on their rank, they might actually be a higher-ranked player using an alternate account (a "smurf" account). The ethics of smurfing (opens in new tab) are complicated, but most agree that playing against a smurf sucks. Some believe smurfing is a problem that developers have little incentive to solve.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy