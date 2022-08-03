Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith, a lifelong LA Dodger fan, talks about late broadcaster Vin Scully

Read on www.oregonlive.com
Bill Oram: 2 words from Oregon State football provide clear sign of Beavers’ rise
In the ever-expanding lexicon of college football, a new term has crept into Oregon State’s vocabulary this summer. “I think it’s loud and clear now,” defensive back Jaydon Grant said on Friday. “This team, we think we’re capable of winning the Pac-12 championship.”
Oregon Ducks interior defensive line restocked with experience, depth
EUGENE — No Oregon Ducks position group has been more significantly and enormously enhanced this offseason than the interior defensive line. Starters Brandon Dorlus, Popo Aumavae and Keyon Ware-Hudson all missed spring following winter surgeries and have returned to the field. Jordon Riley and Casey Rogers each arrived from Nebraska, where they played for Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. Then Sir Mells and Ben Roberts arrived, giving Oregon seven more players to open fall camp — two more scholarship players than the Ducks had in the spring.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Steven Jones at left guard on Day 2 of fall camp
EUGENE — Oregon held its second of two jersey-only practices to start fall camp once again with nearly the entire roster fully available. Besides walk-on offensive lineman Kanen Rossi, every player at least went through stretching and the first two periods of practice Saturday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Oregon Ducks open first fall camp of Dan Lanning era with fully stocked roster, virtually 100% healthy
EUGENE — Oregon opened the first fall camp of the Dan Lanning era with a virtually full and healthy roster, a stark contrast from the spring. Aside from minor ailments that limited offensive lineman T.J. Bass and receiver Justius Lowe, the rest of the Ducks were all in attendance and without any limitations during Friday afternoon’s practice at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: all-Pac-12 offensive lineman T.J. Bass limited to open fall camp
EUGENE — Oregon opened fall camp with its top offensive lineman limited. T.J. Bass, a first team all-Pac-12 selection by the league’s coaches last season, was one of the only limited players for the Ducks during their first practice of fall camp Friday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Defensive coordinator Trent Bray brings an energy to Oregon State’s defense that players can’t ignore
To understand what it’s like to play defense under Oregon State’s Trent Bray, picture this. After practicing for 100 minutes under an increasingly scorching sun midday Friday, the Beavers end practice with a team huddle. It’s then time for a few OSU players and coaches to talk to the media.
Oregon State’s Deshaun Fenwick ‘loves every freaking part’ of four-man competition at running back
CORVALLIS – The most competitive position battle of Oregon State’s 2022 preseason football camp is running back. Two veterans and two newcomers are battling for the bulk of available playing time. The foursome have resumes saying they’re capable.
5 questions for Oregon Ducks to open fall camp
EUGENE — Oregon opens fall camp this afternoon with position battles to determine and a two-deep to sort out. Here are five of the biggest questions facing the Ducks as camp begins:. 1) Does Bo Nix pull away at QB?. Nix ended spring clearly ahead of Ty Thompson and...
Contract details for Oregon Ducks cross country, track and field coach Jerry Schumacher
EUGENE — Jerry Schumacher’s contract at Oregon is for seven years and worth over $3.4 million. Schumacher, who was hired at UO last month, agreed to a deal that runs through June 2029 and will begin earning a prorated $450,000 this year, with raises of $12,500 annually for each of the next six years for a total of $3,412,500.
5 Oregon players with most to gain, lose in fall camp 2022
EUGENE — Oregon opens fall camp this afternoon and several players have a chance to gain or lose roles to open the season. A couple of starting jobs are open and several spots on the two-deep are going to be competitive. Here are 5 Oregon players with the most...
Terrance Ferguson believes Oregon has 'the best tight end room in the nation'
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was anything but bashful at the program's media day on Wednesday. His unit might only return two players with significant snap counts from a year ago, but the sophomore doesn't believe a better group exists in the country. “I think we have a really deep...
Former Oregon Ducks linebacker Adrian Jackson Jr. entering transfer portal
EUGENE — Former Oregon linebacker Adrian Jackson Jr. is looking to continue his career elsewhere. Jackson announced he’s in the transfer portal on Thursday, a week after he was removed from UO’s roster. A situational pass rusher for much of his career, Jackson is entering his fifth-year...
Oregon men’s basketball hires Armon Gates as assistant coach, Kevin McKenna moves to support staff
EUGENE — Dana Altman is making a series of changes to his coaching staff this offseason. Altman hired Armon Gates from Nebraska as an assistant coach, filling the spot of longtime assistant Kevin McKenna, who is becoming the director of player development. Additionally, former UO assistant Brian Fish is returning to the program as executive director and Cliff Spiller has been hired as the new director of strength and conditioning.
Oregon Ducks projected depth chart to open fall camp 2022
EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks open fall camp this afternoon. The Oregonian/OregonLive will project the team’s depth chart throughout the month ahead of the season opener against Georgia. Injuries and other absences will be noted and updated. Here is the projected Oregon depth chart as the Ducks open...
yachatsnews.com
Iconic beachfront motel Deane’s Oceanfront Lodge gets new owners — and soon a new name and bit of a makeover
Glen and Katherine Aukstikalnis were driving down Highway 101 in November 2009 looking a rental house to buy. Instead, three miles north of Yachats they saw a “For Sale” sign on Deane’s Oceanside Lodge. The 19-room oceanfront motor lodge had sat empty for a year after its...
Like that 1908 American Foursquare on Albany’s historic home tour? It’s for sale
Organizers of the Historic Interior Home Tour in Albany keep the destinations a secret until the morning of the event. This year, on July 30, tour goers were able to see inside storied, century-old residences and downtown lofts. One stop was unique: The restored 1908 American Foursquare house at 808...
987thebull.com
Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish
Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
Lebanon-Express
Headed for 10K: More people calling Sweet Home 'home'
Sweet Home’s population is growing and speculated to reach 10,000 people, as residents search for affordability and a small town atmosphere. Bordering the Willamette National Forest and Foster Lake, Sweet Home’s basin-like valley has a history tied to logging. But with the closure of the saw mills, and jobs lost, a lot of residents left in the 1980s, according to records provided by the Sweet Home genealogical society.
My week with 2 oatmeal cookie-loving Geminis
While preparing for my first time being a High School Journalism Institute mentor, I worried about connecting with students. It feels like so much has changed culturally since I graduated from high school in 2011. What would we have in common? How long before they realized how deeply uncool I am by comparison? Do they even know who Ke$ha is?
beachconnection.net
Sewage Warning Partially Lifted for Newport's Yaquina Bay on Central Oregon Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – One bay on the central Oregon coast can return to normal after a nasty sewage issue - mostly normal, that is. After a major sewage line rupture last month that closed off waters of the Yaquina Bay in Newport, that water hazard warning is now partially lifted as of today, August 3. The City of Newport Public Works announced the reopening of much of the shoreline of the central Oregon coast bay's waters, although not all of it.
