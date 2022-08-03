Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith, a lifelong LA Dodger fan, talks about late broadcaster Vin Scully

EUGENE — No Oregon Ducks position group has been more significantly and enormously enhanced this offseason than the interior defensive line. Starters Brandon Dorlus, Popo Aumavae and Keyon Ware-Hudson all missed spring following winter surgeries and have returned to the field. Jordon Riley and Casey Rogers each arrived from Nebraska, where they played for Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. Then Sir Mells and Ben Roberts arrived, giving Oregon seven more players to open fall camp — two more scholarship players than the Ducks had in the spring.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO