Bucs tight end Cam Brate ready to move into starting role following Gronkowski's retirement

Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Response To Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones has recently backed off an earlier commitment to place Jimmy Johnson into the Dallas Cowboys' Ring of Honor. In an interview with NBC 5’s Newy Scruggs, the Cowboys owner called it "BS" for anybody to be upset over the delay and said, "There’s a lot more than Jimmy to think about here."
Raiders’ star Josh Jacobs might not be part of Las Vegas’ future after Hall of Fame Game usage
The good news about the annual Hall of Fame Game is that it marks the official return of football. The bad news is, well, as an exhibition, it’s not exactly the highest form of the game. Starters or any noteworthy players expected to play a significant role in the...
The NFL wasn’t satisfied with Deshaun Watson’s suspension, so they did this
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was told on Aug. 1 that he will serve a six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct. The NFL and NFLPA had three days to appeal disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson’s decision, but the NFLPA said...
Russell Wilson reveals ‘best part’ of leaving Seahawks for Broncos
It will take some time before NFL fans will get used to seeing quarterback Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform, and that’s especially true for hardcore Seattle Seahawks fans who will now have to stomach the sight of Wilson playing for the team that Seattle defeated at Super Bowl XLVIII.
J.K. Dobbins gets disappointing update via Ravens’ John Harbaugh
J.K. Dobbins is champing at the bit to return to the gridiron for the Baltimore Ravens following his season-ending knee injury last year. Unfortunately for the third-year running back, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer to return to practice. When asked if the former Ohio State star...
Cowboys Activate Wide Receiver Before Practice On Thursday
The Dallas Cowboys have activated rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Dontario Drummond from the PUP list. Drummond, who had a breakout season at Ole Miss in 2021, will now have a chance to impress the Cowboys' coaching staff in training camp. Considering the team is a bit shorthanded at...
Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap
The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Not Happy With Adam Schefter
Earlier this year, Deshaun Watson learned that he would not face criminal charges for his alleged off-field behavior. Once that news went public, ESPN's Adam Schefter fired off a questionable tweet. "This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update
The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to defend their Super Bowl title this season. However, their hopes of repeating are taking a backseat to an injury to Matthew Stafford, which may be something serious. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Stafford’s elbow injury is actually “bad” tendinitis. The surgery he underwent earlier in the […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
For Austin Meadows, first season post-Rays has been ‘a disaster’
DETROIT — Austin Meadows has had some tough times before. But nothing like this season. Traded unexpectedly by the Rays to the Tigers at the end of spring training, he has been limited to 36 games. In order, he has been sidelined by: vertigo, COVID-19 and soreness in both Achilles’ tendons.
Bucs WR Mike Evans leaves practice with apparent leg injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already lost one Pro Bowler on offense to injury during training camp, and another one left the field Friday. Wide receiver Mike Evans left Friday’s practice with an apparent leg injury, per multiple reports. Heading into his ninth NFL season, Evans is the only...
Richard Seymour took funny shot at Tom Brady in Hall of Fame speech
Richard Seymour’s Hall of Fame induction speech featured a pretty funny shot at former teammate Tom Brady. Seymour was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, primarily on the strength of his career with the New England Patriots. Seymour played for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008, meaning he was a rookie the same year Brady took over as the team’s starting quarterback.
Mother’s way: Bucs’ Sean Murphy-Bunting is paid for takeaways but gives back
TAMPA — Practice had ended, but Sean Murphy-Bunting had to wrap up once more. Weaving his way through bodies, the Bucs defensive back located his mother near the sideline and, with the heat index nearing triple digits, gave her an even warmer hug. Kim Murphy, wearing a white head...
Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier: ‘I’ll be back, better than ever’
DETROIT — Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier said Wednesday that surgery on his left hip went well, he is feeling great and excited about returning to play in 2023. “I am so excited about the thought of being healthy moving forward,” Kiermaier said in a video posted to his Twitter account. “It has been an absolute grind what I’ve played with this last year and a half, and I just want to let everyone know that I’ll be OK.
A lifetime ago, he was the greatest basketball player St. Pete ever knew
ST. PETERSBURG — Dreams die, and careers end. Before you know it, the heart gives out, too. But the legends? Ah, the legends live on forever. They survive mistakes, injustice and bad luck. They endure beyond poor health, creeping years and humble beginnings. That’s why a portrait of the...
Arizona Cardinals Place Coach On Administrative Leave
The Arizona Cardinals are placing an assistant coach on administrative leave. The NFC West franchise is placing running backs coach James Saxon on administrative leave. Saxon, 56, has been charged with domestic battery. "The Cardinals have put RB coach James Saxon on administrative leave, the team said in a statement....
This family’s Bucs loyalty spans five generations and counting
TAMPA — On a sweltering Saturday morning, the couple and its three boys — third- and fourth-generation Buccaneers loyalists — stood on the AdventHealth Training Center practice field absorbing polite applause from the audience of several hundred. Fifty years earlier, Laura-Elizabeth Ware’s grandfather put down season-ticket deposits...
Longtime ESPN analyst lands job with new network
The Michael Jordan of fantasy football officially has a new home. NBC Sports revealed Thursday that they have hired former ESPN mainstay Matthew Berry, who will be hosting multiple fantasy-focused shows on several different NBCUniversal platforms. He will also appear on the Sunday Night Football pregame show “Football Night in America.”
