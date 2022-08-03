Bucs tight end Cam Brate ready to move into starting role following Gronkowski's retirement

DETROIT — Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier said Wednesday that surgery on his left hip went well, he is feeling great and excited about returning to play in 2023. “I am so excited about the thought of being healthy moving forward,” Kiermaier said in a video posted to his Twitter account. “It has been an absolute grind what I’ve played with this last year and a half, and I just want to let everyone know that I’ll be OK.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO