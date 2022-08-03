Muscogee County Schools, others partner for statewide bus safety campaign

Read on www.wtvm.com
How rising diesel costs are impacting local Georgia schools
CHATTAHOOCHEE VALLEY (WTVM) - The first day of classes is beginning for some schools across the Chattahoochee Valley, and they are implementing changes to curb bus driver shortages and rising gas prices. Two schools in our area are managing by either decreasing areas of their budget or changing bus routes.
East Alabama students heading back to classrooms
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - Summer break is ending, and many Alabama educators are still preparing classrooms to welcome students back for their first day of school for the 2022 school year. Students were hopping out of their parent’s cars and waving goodbye to mom and dad, ready to get back...
Harris County Health Dept. offers new COVID testing kiosk
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Health Department is one of the first in the West Central health district to provide a new form of Covid-19 testing. Right outside on the front steps of the building is a kiosk that offers access to a self-administered PCR Covid-19 test kit.
Ga. organizations rally in Uptown Columbus to end violence
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Moms United, Moms of Georgia, Families United Coalition, and Black Voters Matter continued their fight to end police brutality, community gun violence, and voter suppression outside of the Columbus Consolidated Government building. Jimmy Atchison, Jayvis Benjamin, Quandavier Hicks, Jarvis Lykes, Michael Maddox, Jabril Robinson, and...
WTVM Editorial 08/05/22: How to Hire Great Employees
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus, like hundreds of other employers, needs to hire great employees. It’s a highly competitive environment and that’s great news for people applying for jobs. The city just found out the results of a study that shows Columbus salaries rank behind...
Piedmont Columbus Regional honors first responder in First Friday Hero ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even though it was not quite Friday, Piedmont Regional honored local first responders in a First Friday Hero ceremony. This month’s First Friday Hero is Damekia Anthony with the Columbus Department’s 911 communications team. Anthony answered a 911 call from a family who unexpectedly...
Phoebe Health holds ribbon cutting for new primary care in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phoebe Physicians and the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the new Phoebe Primary Care of Americus at Lee Street. “We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of this new facility but it’s not just about the buildings, it’s about the people. We are proud to offer a great team of providers to citizens in another area of Americus,” said Suresh Lakhanpal, MD, CEO Phoebe Physicians.
Harris County commissioners vote on new unified development code
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s back to the drawing board for a controversial proposed land ordinance in Harris County. Commissioners voted it down last week but in a surprise twist, it is on the table again. On Aug. 2, Harris County residents filled the room to express to the...
Auburn Municipal election registration deadline August 8th
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Municipal Elections for the city council are less than a month away. Election day will take place on Aug. 23, with Monday being the last day to register to vote. The deadline for Absentee Ballot applications will be Aug. 16 by mail. This year...
Columbus police seeking witnesses in 1960 murder of Opelika man
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating witnesses with information on a cold case that dates back to 1960. On Saturday, November 26, 1960, the body of Julian May was discovered in a wooded area off of Debby Street in Columbus. An autopsy confirmed that May had been murdered.
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
More than 20 dogs need to be adopted from Columbus Animal Control to prevent euthanasia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —A man who preferred to be identified only as John has informed WRBL that more than 20 dogs are at risk of being euthanized today, Aug. 5, 2022, at Columbus Animal Control, located at 4910 Milgen Road. That many dog runs must be cleared to make space for new dogs, he said. “I just […]
Columbus Police investigating shooting on 10th Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on August 4, 2022, on 10th Street near Samson Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Officials tell WRBL that police began investigating the shooting after the victim, a male, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. […]
Columbus man arrested on multiple traffic, drug charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on multiple traffic and drug charges, according to police. The Columbus Police Department says 28-year-old Malcolm Crouch refused to pull over as an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Crouch eventually pulled over, got out of his vehicle and tried...
MCSO arrest Columbus man and recovers three stolen vehicles
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Over the pasts three days, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office recovered three stolen vehicles and arrested a Columbus resident. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the MSCO Uniform Patrol Deputies conducted area checks following reports of multiple vehicles being stolen. At around 4:20 a.m., deputies found a stolen 2020 Toyota Camry. The deputies attempted […]
St. Francis-Emory in Columbus to host hiring event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory is hosting a hiring event for clinical and non-clinical positions. The hiring event will be held on Aug. 10 on the hospital campus, location on 2300 Manchester Expressway, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Potential employees will get the opportunities to meet staff, learn...
Woman recants claims about cop involvement in 1999 slayings
OZARK, Ala. – A woman who fueled a social media frenzy with claims about police being involved in the killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk in 1999 now says she was lying the whole time. WTYV-TV reports that 53-year-old Rena Crumb recanted her allegations on Thursday. Her testimony came during […]
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have emerged on a death investigation involving a man reported missing 24-hours before his body was found in Columbus. The victim’s wife has since been arrested. She’s not charged with his death, but the Muscogee County coroner says there are still many questions...
Columbus man arrested in Bay County on drug, other charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on multiple charges, including trafficking cocaine in Bay County, Florida. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Richard Steven Kelley, Jr. attempted to escape a traffic stop by a patrol deputy on N. Lagoon Drive. During the chase, the...
Ala. trooper dedicates bench to ranch girls killed in 2021 I-65 crash
TALLAPOOSA, Ala. (WTVM) - Over a year ago, nine children and one adult lost their lives in a fiery crash on Interstate 65. Eight of the children killed were in a vehicle from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch. Four victims were students at Reeltown High School, where there is now...
