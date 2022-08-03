Muscogee County Schools, others partner for statewide bus safety campaign

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phoebe Physicians and the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the new Phoebe Primary Care of Americus at Lee Street. “We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of this new facility but it’s not just about the buildings, it’s about the people. We are proud to offer a great team of providers to citizens in another area of Americus,” said Suresh Lakhanpal, MD, CEO Phoebe Physicians.

