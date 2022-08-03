ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago woman left partially sterilized sues hospital over unwanted procedure

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKL6X_0h3uOjqd00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 34-year-old Chicago woman has filed a malpractice lawsuit against Mount Sinai Hospital after she says she received a medical procedure without her consent.

Lourdes Maldonado went to the hospital in May 2021 for an emergency C-section. Her baby was safely delivered, but Maldonado’s attorney, Adam Zayed, claims a medical resident then came into the operating room and informed the attending physician she wanted a tubal ligation.

“So, without obtaining any kind of consent, without performing a timeout, without any kind of planning, this attending went and actually performed the tubal ligation,” Zayed tells WBBM Newsradio.

Maldonado was left partially sterilized by the procedure and has been unable to conceive, despite recent attempts, she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKwUK_0h3uOjqd00
Lourdes Maldonado and her child Photo credit Zayed Law Offices

“I feel betrayed by the doctors and hospital for allowing such a negligent act to occur. I am devastated to learn that I may not be able to continue to grow my family like we’ve always dreamed,” Maldonado said in a statement. “This experience has traumatized me, and I want to share my experience in the hope that something so preventable will never occur at Mount Sinai or elsewhere ever again.”

Zayed said the event was clearly preventable.

“This is the type of thing that almost all policies and procedures are specifically designed to prevent,” he said. “If a woman is planning a sterilization, it is required in the State of Illinois that the doctor obtain informed consent no less than 72 hours before the procedure.”

The malpractice and medical battery case was filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County on June 22.

A Mount Sinai spokesperson declined to discuss the allegations.

“Providing comprehensive, compassionate and safe care to every patient is Sinai Chicago’s highest priority,” they said. “We have strict procedures and protocols in place to protect the health and welfare of every person who comes through our doors. Given the pending litigation in this case, Sinai Chicago cannot offer further comment.”

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Health
Austin Weekly News

After outrage, West Side mural removed

A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave., in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

University of Chicago Medicine breaks ground on northwest Indiana facility

CROWN POINT, Ind. - The University of Chicago Medicine broke ground Wednesday on its first freestanding facility in Indiana. The facility is a 130,000 square-foot two-story outpatient center and micro-hospital in Crown Point. About 110,000 patient visits are expected each year once in opens in 2024, health officials said. The...
CROWN POINT, IN
natureworldnews.com

13-Year-Old Girl from Chicago in Critical Condition After Lightning Strike

A 13-year-old girl struck by lightning in Chicago is gravely injured. After seeing a lightning strike close by, a company owner and his stepson immediately concluded someone had been struck in a park when they heard screams. Odds of Getting Hit by Lightning. Over 40 million lightning strikes hit the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sterilization#Mount Sinai Hospital#Medical Services#General Health#Wbbm Newsradio
CBS Chicago

Woman in critical condition after shooting on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was shot while driving on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night. Illinois State Police said the woman was shot in the head on northbound I-55 near Archer Avenue just after 10 p.m.She was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. Illinois State Police and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said an off-duty Chicago Police officer was involved in the incident, but it was unclear exactly how.Police have not released further details, but did say the incident was initially reported as a road rage incident. Expressway shootings are happening less this year than last year.So far in 2022, there have...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

South Shore block club shows power in numbers; fights for services and amenities

CHICAGO (CBS) – Block clubs have long been a bedrock in Chicago: Neighbors coming together for mutual support, friendship, and to make their voices heard for community improvements. Perhaps they've never been more important than now as the city grapples with serious problems.We visited the Ridgeland-Cregier block club in South Shore and found they are as committed as ever.  The signs of commitment are clear the moment you step onto the 7800 block of South Ridgeland -- the lawns, the homes, the way William Harper cares for his property, and the street, and the sidewalk."They see me out here cleaning,...
CHICAGO, IL
consultant360.com

Pyoderma Gangrenosum on the Lower Extremity

1Medical student, University of Illinois at Chicago-Rockford, Chicago, Illinois. 2Dermatology resident, Naval Medical Center, San Diego, California. Received March 23, 2022. Accepted July 7, 2022. DISCLOSURES:. The authors report no relevant financial relationships. DISCLAIMER:. The authors report that informed patient consent was obtained for publication of the images used herein.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thieves with postal master keys target Edgewater building; postal carriers' union demands change

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crew of thieves brazenly broke into an Edgewater neighborhood apartment building and swiped mail and packages.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday, postal carriers are now pushing for a big delivery change.Missing mail is nothing new. It is a problem we have been reporting on for years.We also have been asking about postal master keys, or arrow keys – the keys used to open mailboxes – for just as long. The problem with the yes is that many times, they are basically universal – and can open mailboxes across an entire area.This latest case in Edgewater...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy