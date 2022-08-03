Chicago woman left partially sterilized sues hospital over unwanted procedure

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 34-year-old Chicago woman has filed a malpractice lawsuit against Mount Sinai Hospital after she says she received a medical procedure without her consent.

Lourdes Maldonado went to the hospital in May 2021 for an emergency C-section. Her baby was safely delivered, but Maldonado’s attorney, Adam Zayed, claims a medical resident then came into the operating room and informed the attending physician she wanted a tubal ligation.

“So, without obtaining any kind of consent, without performing a timeout, without any kind of planning, this attending went and actually performed the tubal ligation,” Zayed tells WBBM Newsradio.

Maldonado was left partially sterilized by the procedure and has been unable to conceive, despite recent attempts, she says.

“I feel betrayed by the doctors and hospital for allowing such a negligent act to occur. I am devastated to learn that I may not be able to continue to grow my family like we’ve always dreamed,” Maldonado said in a statement. “This experience has traumatized me, and I want to share my experience in the hope that something so preventable will never occur at Mount Sinai or elsewhere ever again.”

Zayed said the event was clearly preventable.

“This is the type of thing that almost all policies and procedures are specifically designed to prevent,” he said. “If a woman is planning a sterilization, it is required in the State of Illinois that the doctor obtain informed consent no less than 72 hours before the procedure.”

The malpractice and medical battery case was filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County on June 22.

A Mount Sinai spokesperson declined to discuss the allegations.

“Providing comprehensive, compassionate and safe care to every patient is Sinai Chicago’s highest priority,” they said. “We have strict procedures and protocols in place to protect the health and welfare of every person who comes through our doors. Given the pending litigation in this case, Sinai Chicago cannot offer further comment.”

