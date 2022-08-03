James Alan Zapolnik, infant son of Jennifer Lynn Strickland Zapolnik and Anthony “Tony” Robert Zapolnik of Hopkins, was born at 7:30 p.m. July 30, at Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids. During his brief hour-and-a-half of life, baby James was surrounded by family, baptized and dedicated to Jesus.He passed away in the arms of his mother at 9:30 p.m. as she sang to him. James weighed 2 pounds and 3 ounces, was 14 inches long and had strawberry blonde hair. Though his time on earth was short, his impact was immense and he was loved beyond measure.

HOPKINS, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO