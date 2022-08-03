ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townbroadcast.com

Infant Hopkins child dies 2 hours after his birth

James Alan Zapolnik, infant son of Jennifer Lynn Strickland Zapolnik and Anthony “Tony” Robert Zapolnik of Hopkins, was born at 7:30 p.m. July 30, at Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids. During his brief hour-and-a-half of life, baby James was surrounded by family, baptized and dedicated to Jesus.He passed away in the arms of his mother at 9:30 p.m. as she sang to him. James weighed 2 pounds and 3 ounces, was 14 inches long and had strawberry blonde hair. Though his time on earth was short, his impact was immense and he was loved beyond measure.
HOPKINS, MI
townbroadcast.com

What’s behind the divide between Wayland, Dorr?

Why do Dorr (and Leighton) people hate Wayland schools?. I first came to this area in 1992 when I moved to Dorr. For several years I ran the summer ball program for Dorr Rec and then started a winter youth basketball program. Because I used the facilities at Dorr and Moline elementaries, I was in frequent contact with WUS officials. When I brought this up at public meetings, I would get an outpouring of anger and even hatred toward Wayland schools.
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Local police seeking man who walked away from home

The Wayland Police Department is looking for this missing gentleman, Ronald Jenson, 63, who walked away from his residence in Windsor Woods at around 10:30 a.m Thursday morning. He is wearing a dark blue T-shirt with “Columbia” on the back, blue jeans and brown boots. He walks slow due to...
WAYLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy