Two minors struck by gunfire near schools in Fairfield County

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Investigators say two juvenile victims are recovering after being shot on Friday afternoon a short distance away from three Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Police Chief John Seibles said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. along 9th street and about a block from Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School.
Suspect in July shooting death turns himself in

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia Police say a suspect in a deadly July shooting has turned himself in. Investigators say Obidiah Doctor turned himself in Friday. According to police, on June 15th police responded to Prisma Health Richland after Willis Weary drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound where he later died.
Suspect sought in gas station shooting

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. are hoping surveillance video will help them track down a suspect in a recent shooting. It happened at the BP on Broad River Rd. on just before 11:30om on July 22nd. According to investigators, the video shows...
Crime & Safety
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
Police: Couple charged in death of newborn

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– A man and woman are facing charges in the death of their newborn child. Investigators with the Sumter Police Dept. say they responded to a Moorehead Place apartment on July 31st after a woman said she had delivered a baby prematurely two days earlier. Police say...
Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
Sumter store owner charged with attempted murder in afternoon shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department say a convenience store owner has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of South Guignard Drive at Fat Boys Express convenience store. According to a statement released by police later in the afternoon, a 61-year-old patron of the business was found with an apparent graze wound. He was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia as a precaution.
Deputies searching for Orangeburg man missing for 6 months

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been missing for six months. Hurbert Lee Sanders, 59, from Orangeburg, was reported missing by his family in February. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says they...
Public Safety
Police: Sumter parents claimed baby died at birth; an autopsy proved otherwise

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter mother and father have been taken into custody on charges related to the death of their newborn child. Sumter Police said that officers were initially called out to an apartment on Moorehead Place on July 31 after a woman claimed she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely roughly two days prior. The mother claimed the child was unresponsive at birth.
Sumter PD suspect foul play in recent death

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department says a man they believe could have information concerning the death of a man found lying in the road with injuries to his upper body turned himself into police Wednesday night. Authorities are not calling 42 year old Thomas Brooks a suspect, but say they want to speak with him concerning what they are calling a “suspicious death”.
Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
Deputies: Sumter man wanted for six felonies

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man they say is wanted for six felonies. Investigators say Justin Nelson is wanted for burglary, criminal domestic violence, and multiple distribution of lewd material charges. Deputies say he is known to frequent the...
Sumter man found alongside a road later died, foul play suspected

Sumter police say they suspect foul play after a Sumter man was found alongside a road early Tuesday morning and later died. Police say 57-year-old Stevy Pleasant , was found lying in the road on Carolina Avenue with injuries to his upper body, according to a release. The injures, officials say, were not due to a fall or vehicle crash and appeared to have been inflicted by a person or multiple people.
