Michigan State

Michigan Republican Party prepares for November election

By Claudia Sella
WILX-TV
 3 days ago
BERGEN
2d ago

that's what the Republicans do call names make fun of people's appearances they learn from the best they're cult leader

deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan GOP Candidate Matthew DePerno Selling 'Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up' Bumper Stickers. AG Nessel Responds.

You might recall during the 2016 president campaign, Donald Trump suggested Hillary Clinton be locked up. His fans at rallies adamantly agreed, chanting ""Lock her up!" Now, Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno has become Trump's Mini-Me in Michigan. He pushes the"Big Lie," and is selling bumper stickers on his campaign page that say: "Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up." A set of two 9''x3'' stickers go for $12.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Livengood: Why Rinke's $10M bid to be governor sputtered out like a Yugo

Kevin Rinke’s campaign for governor sputtered out like a Yugo. The Bloomfield Hills businessman’s $10 million bet that he could win a Republican primary for governor that was defined by who former President Donald Trump would back was a bust from the first TV ad he aired comparing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Yugoslavian compact car that's widely considered one of the lousiest vehicles ever built.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Michigan Advance

A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books

A small West Michigan library was essentially defunded in this week’s primary election in a dispute over the LGBTQ+ material in its collection, although advocates say it represents more than just a dispute over books, but an assault on personal liberties. What is normally a routine millage renewal for the Patmos Library in Ottawa County’s […] The post A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
onedetroitpbs.org

Republican Nominee for Governor, Congressional, and State Legislative Races Decided in Michigan Primary Election

The results are in. The hotly contested 2022 Michigan primary election wrapped up Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with voters deciding which Republican candidate for governor will be on the ballot come November. A number of crowded state legislative and congressional races were also decided, including in the new 13th District in Detroit after new redistricting maps were approved in the spring. Plus, voters now know who incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face as her challenger.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.  Dixon, a right-wing commentator, on Tuesday won the state Republican gubernatorial nomination. Michigan has only had two female governors: Whitmer and fellow Democrat […] The post Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Opinion: Black Leadership Should Have Rallied Behind a Single Candidate

Unfortunately, Michigan State Senator Adam Hollier has lost his bid to represent the 13th Congressional District of Michigan. But what is more unfortunate is that this didn’t have to happen. If Wayne County’s diverse Black leadership of faith-based, business, educational, political, community groups and grassroots organizations had united our support behind a single consensus candidate, rather than allowing eight Black candidates to enter the race and duke it out amongst themselves (thereby fracturing our voting power at such a critical time), we would not be in this position.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

How Indiana’s abortion ban will affect Michigan

With Indiana’s abortion ban now law, the impact on Michigan is imminent even if that law doesn’t go into effect until September. Michigan clinics and care providers are already at their breaking points. “We always thought that we would, that the possibility of us being a safe haven...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Listen to the 'On The Line' podcast: Tudor Dixon, Gretchen Whitmer and the Trump factor

Apple Podcasts  |  Spotify  |  Stitcher  |  Google Podcasts On The Line Host: Cary Junior II Producers: Cary Junior II, Darcie Moran, Adrienne Roberts and Pavithra Rajesh Executive producers:  Anjanette Delgado and Maryann Struman   Guests: Lansing bureau reporter Paul Egan and Holt voter Kim Bouma, Detroit voter Sherri Kersh, Lansing voter Marci Murphy, Detroit voter Carsten Elementary-Middle school Theme song: "Fort Trumbull" by DJ LostBoy, Detroit Email: ontheline@freepress.com On this episode: At long last, Republicans have selected a candidate for governor out of a crowded pool. But...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan GOP leaders: Republicans must 'get on board' for race against Whitmer

Lansing — Top Michigan Republicans urged party members to quickly unite behind Tudor Dixon on Wednesday, a day after the conservative commentator from Norton Shores won an occasionally hostile primary race for governor. During a "unity" event inside a Lansing restaurant, Michigan GOP Co-Chairwoman Meshawn Maddock, attorney general candidate...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Michigan Rep. Matt Maddock from Nov. ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Matthew Maddock won the Republican primary race Tuesday for Michigan’s 51st District. That means he’s set to run against Democratic candidate Sarah May-Seward in the November election, with the winner of that contest taking the oath of office to serve as the district’s representative in the Michigan House.
MICHIGAN STATE
