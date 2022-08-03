Read on www.10tv.com
19-year-old dead after shooting in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot on the city's south side Saturday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to an alley near Frebis Avenue and Wager Street just before 2:45 p.m. on a ShotSpotter report of at least six rounds of gunfire in the area.
1 man injured in Gahanna stabbing
GAHANNA, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed early Saturday morning, according to a spokesman for the Gahanna Division of Police. Police responded to the 1300 block of Haybrook Drive just before 1 a.m. following reports of a stabbing. At the scene, officers found a man...
Man charged after threatening to kill woman on bus in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man who they said spit on a woman after threatening to kill her while they were on a COTA bus in late July. Police said the incident occurred on July 26 at around 8 a.m. when the 54-year-old woman got on the bus at the […]
cwcolumbus.com
Shooting victim taken to hospital in Obetz
OBETZ, Ohio (WSYX) — Obetz police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning on Ayrshire Drive. Police say one person was transported to Grant Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police are still on the scene investigating. ABC6/FOX28 will update this story.
Man injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 29-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the chest on the city’s south side on Thursday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the area of East Whittier Street and Seymour Avenue just before noon. Police said the victim...
Pedestrian killed on I-270 near Grove City identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was struck and killed while apparently walking on Interstate 270 near Grove City has been identified. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Michelle Sauer, a 50-year-old from Ashville, on Friday. The sheriff’s office reported that Sauer was in one of the lanes of I-270 East […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Woman escapes kidnapping in Ross Co. as suspect leads chase
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A woman is safe and a man is in custody after he allegedly held her hostage with ties and shackles. It all went down in Ross County at around 2:30 p.m. near Nipgen. A homeowner in the area called 9-1-1 after he said he found a...
Police: Stolen work vehicle crashes into North Linden camera store
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a vehicle that was reported stolen crashed into a camera store in the North Linden area Friday morning. Police said the car crashed into the Midwest Photo Store, located on Silver Drive, just after 4:40 a.m. The alleged...
myfox28columbus.com
No injuries after large fire at northwest Columbus home construction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews remained at the smoldering remnants of a large fire for several hours Saturday morning. The fire was already through the roof by the time crews arrived at the under-construction home in the 5600 block of Riverside Drive around 4 a.m. The Perry Township...
Columbus Murder Suspect Arrested
COLUMBUS, OH – A murder suspect in Columbus has been arrested for the July 25th...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman in serious condition following a hit-and-run in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A hit-and-run in Chillicothe left a woman in serious condition. The incident happened early Friday morning, shortly before 2 a.m. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics responded to the 800 block of Eastern Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller said a woman had been run over by a vehicle.
Autopsy report: Death of Gahanna teen found in Big Walnut Creek ruled suicide
GAHANNA, Ohio — The cause of death of a 17-year-old Gahanna boy who was found in Big Walnut Creek earlier this year has been ruled as a suicide, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office. The Gahanna Division of Police said Ali Shegow was last seen in February walking...
Shooting in Hilltop area leaves woman in hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Thursday morning shooting in Columbus’ South Hilltop neighborhood has sent a woman to the hospital, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers went at 4:05 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of West Mound Street after getting a report that someone had fired shots into a home, […]
Police: Suspects steal multiple firearms from Gahanna teen during Snapchat meetup
GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna Division of Police is searching for a group of suspects who are accused of stealing several firearms and ammunition from a house Wednesday afternoon. The reported robbery happened at a home on Barwood Drive just before 1:20 p.m., according to an incident report filed...
Police searching for 65-year-old woman reported missing from north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 65-year-old woman who was reported missing from the city's north side Friday morning. Police say Ratna Gurung was last seen in the area of Morse and Westerville roads. Gurung is 4 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 98...
sunny95.com
Union Co. deputy cleared in “suicide by cop” shooting
MARYSVILLE – A Union County grand jury has cleared a sheriff’s deputy of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a man during a domestic disturbance earlier this year. The panel found that the actions of Deputy Jacob Matejko during the incident on May 30 were justified and that Matthew Todhunter, 33, was attempting to commit “suicide by cop,” Union County Prosecuting Attorney David Phillips said.
Homicide investigation opens after man dies from three-year-old head injuries
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating an incident that left a 41-year-old man with head injuries leading to his death more than three years later. On Dec. 22, 2018, Gerald Terrell was struck by an individual outside of his home in the 1400 block of Zenner Dr. at 3:00 a.m., according to Columbus […]
Man dead in crash on I-71 in Delaware County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that restricted traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Delaware County. The crash is now cleared. William R. Tucker, 48, was driving a 2007 Mack Truck southbound on I-71 when he veered off the right side of the road, hitting […]
cwcolumbus.com
Apartment fire in northwest Columbus leaves 15 people displaced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating a second-alarm apartment fire on Habitat Drive in northwest Columbus. Officials say that the fire has been extinguished and all of the residents made it out of the building safely. One firefighter was transported to Doctors West for...
Man charged in fatal northeast Columbus shooting of 24-year-old arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in northeast Columbus earlier this year is in custody. The Columbus Division of said Ke'anu Logan has been arrested. According to online records, he is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail in Michigan.
