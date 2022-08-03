ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

19-year-old dead after shooting in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot on the city's south side Saturday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to an alley near Frebis Avenue and Wager Street just before 2:45 p.m. on a ShotSpotter report of at least six rounds of gunfire in the area.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 man injured in Gahanna stabbing

GAHANNA, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed early Saturday morning, according to a spokesman for the Gahanna Division of Police. Police responded to the 1300 block of Haybrook Drive just before 1 a.m. following reports of a stabbing. At the scene, officers found a man...
GAHANNA, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Shooting victim taken to hospital in Obetz

OBETZ, Ohio (WSYX) — Obetz police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning on Ayrshire Drive. Police say one person was transported to Grant Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police are still on the scene investigating. ABC6/FOX28 will update this story.
OBETZ, OH
10TV

Man injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 29-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the chest on the city’s south side on Thursday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the area of East Whittier Street and Seymour Avenue just before noon. Police said the victim...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pedestrian killed on I-270 near Grove City identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was struck and killed while apparently walking on Interstate 270 near Grove City has been identified. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Michelle Sauer, a 50-year-old from Ashville, on Friday. The sheriff’s office reported that Sauer was in one of the lanes of I-270 East […]
GROVE CITY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

No injuries after large fire at northwest Columbus home construction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews remained at the smoldering remnants of a large fire for several hours Saturday morning. The fire was already through the roof by the time crews arrived at the under-construction home in the 5600 block of Riverside Drive around 4 a.m. The Perry Township...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman in serious condition following a hit-and-run in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A hit-and-run in Chillicothe left a woman in serious condition. The incident happened early Friday morning, shortly before 2 a.m. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics responded to the 800 block of Eastern Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller said a woman had been run over by a vehicle.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting in Hilltop area leaves woman in hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Thursday morning shooting in Columbus’ South Hilltop neighborhood has sent a woman to the hospital, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers went at 4:05 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of West Mound Street after getting a report that someone had fired shots into a home, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Union Co. deputy cleared in “suicide by cop” shooting

MARYSVILLE – A Union County grand jury has cleared a sheriff’s deputy of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a man during a domestic disturbance earlier this year. The panel found that the actions of Deputy Jacob Matejko during the incident on May 30 were justified and that Matthew Todhunter, 33, was attempting to commit “suicide by cop,” Union County Prosecuting Attorney David Phillips said.
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead in crash on I-71 in Delaware County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that restricted traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Delaware County. The crash is now cleared. William R. Tucker, 48, was driving a 2007 Mack Truck southbound on I-71 when he veered off the right side of the road, hitting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Apartment fire in northwest Columbus leaves 15 people displaced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating a second-alarm apartment fire on Habitat Drive in northwest Columbus. Officials say that the fire has been extinguished and all of the residents made it out of the building safely. One firefighter was transported to Doctors West for...
COLUMBUS, OH
