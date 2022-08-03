This Needs To Stop Happening To Andres Gimenez

Guardians second baseman, Andres Gimenez is one of the league leaders in hit by pitches.

In Wednesday afternoon's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks, something happened to Andres Gimenez that has happened far too often this season and is turning into a dangerous trend.

Tommy Henry tried to go inside on Gimenez but ended up hitting him in the wrist. Luckily, Gimenez was wearing a protector because this is something he's getting used to.

Gimenez has been hit by a pitch 14 times this season. He's been hit the second most in the American League and only trails Anthony Rizzo and Ty France who had been 17 times each.

Rizzo is known to hug the plate and get right up to the edge of the box, so it's not surprising to see him there. Same with France. But Gimenez's hit-by-pitch rate is a head-scratcher.

Gimenez's stance doesn't open himself up to the possibility of getting plunked on a regular base.

The concerning part of all of this is that he is starting to miss time because of these hit-by pitches racking up. Last week in Boston, he was in the elbow and took the following day because it was sore.

I mean, it can't feel good consistently getting hit with a projectile going 90 miles an hour.

I understand pitching players inside is part of the game, but at what point does enough become enough? Gimenez shouldn't have to miss time because of something that could easily be avoided.

