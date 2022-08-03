UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers out for 2022-23 season due to torn ACL

Read on 247sports.com
Related
Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Joey Tanona Retires Due to Off-Season Injury
Notre Dame’s football roster reached the standard allotment of 85 scholarship players by means it never sought today with news that freshman offensive lineman Joey Tanona would not participate, choosing to medically retire after suffering a severe head injury in an off-season car accident. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman...
5-star forward Liam McNeeley discusses what intrigues him about Indiana and coach Mike Woodson
Five-star class of 2024 forward Liam McNeeley of Montverde Academy talks with Peegs.com about his interest in Indiana and coach Mike Woodson. McNeeley has scheduled an official visit to IU.
247Sports
Maryland basketball recruiting: Final three schools, decision this weekend for Jamie Kaiser Jr.
Decision time has arrived for top Maryland basketball prospect Jamie Kaiser. Kaiser Jr. has pared his three to three schools -- Maryland, Indiana and Virginia -- and will announce his choice on Sunday. Kaiser Jr., a shooting guard from Burke, Va., who emerged in the spring as perhaps Kevin Willard's...
Three Iowa basketball recruiting questions after Pryce Sandfort's commitment to the Hawkeyes
Answering three big questions regarding Iowa basketball recruiting following Pryce Sandfort's commitment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sources Say: Latest with Iowa's fall camp, top basketball target
Hope everyone has had a great weekend. Before I dive into a few tidbits-- I want to say a huge thank you to all of our members who have helped promote our sale. We are at an.
How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?
When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame
Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit
Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
RELATED PEOPLE
Iowa State football: Big 12 coaches share their thoughts on Cyclones' program
The upcoming season for Iowa State football is not only highly-anticipated, but it comes with varying outside expectations, as well. As we get closer to the actual season, Athlon Sports polled anonymous Big 12 coaches around the league, who gave their seemingly honest thoughts about the Cyclones’ program. "This...
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
Big 12 coaches give their unfiltered thoughts on Kansas football heading into 2022
Every year, Athlon Sports speaks with college football coaches on an anonymous basis to get a blunt look at different programs. This season is no different, as the publication spoke to coaches in the Big 12 about each opposing team. As a result, the publication got some unfiltered thoughts on Lance Leipold and KU football as the 2022 season approaches.
Four-star guard Jamie Kaiser breaks down his final three
Jamie Kaiser had one of the more successful grassroots seasons out of any prospect in the high school game. Now that the summer season has concluded, he announced that he is down a final list of three schools: Indiana, Maryland, and Virginia. “I took visits to all three programs and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sam Pittman recaps Arkansas' first fall practice
The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up fall camp on a sweltering afternoon in Fayetteville (Ark.) on Friday to officially begin preparations for the highly-anticipated 2022 season. As far as first days are concerned, third-year head coach Sam Pittman came away pleased with what he saw. Aside from some expected cramping issues...
247Sports
Defense sparks the Tigers to lopsided win over Israeli all-star team
The competition ramped up in game two of Auburn’s exhibition basketball tour to Israel, but that didn’t both Coach Bruce Pearl’s Tigers who used strong defense on the way to a 107-71 victory on Sunday over the Israeli Select All-Stars at Tel Aviv. The Tigers finished the...
Emerging combo guard Elijah Gertrude breaks down his final five schools
One of the big names of the spring/summer, Elijah Gertrude is down to five schools. The 6-foot-3 combo guard will decide between Kansas, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John’s, and Virginia with decision timeline aiming towards late September/early October. So far Gertrude has visited Virginia and St John’s officially, Seton...
Ohio State names Iron Buckeyes, the players who had 'the most outstanding summers'
For many Ohio State fans, the offseason is the time spent going from one season to another, waiting for the new year to start. For Buckeye players, it’s not much different. There’s just a heavy workload that goes with that waiting. While the Scarlet and Gray players can’t...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee 'up there' among contenders for Top247 RB after latest visit
A highly ranked Class of 2024 running back visited Tennessee again last weekend after earning an offer from the Vols in June with a strong showing at one of their camps.
Eight thoughts on new Iowa basketball 2023 commit Pryce Sandfort
On Saturday, Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort announced his commitment to Iowa basketball. The Hawkeyes beat out Clemson, Nebraska, Seton Hall, and a handful of others for Sandfort's commitment, while Texas, Wisconsin, and Virginia were all showing interest in him. Sandfort is the third commitment in Iowa's 2023 class...
Anonymous Big 12 coaches think WVU can 'make a big enough statement'
Athlon Sports has mixed emotions about West Virginia football in 2022. The Mountaineers are not included in the publication's preseason top 25, and no players are included as notable draft candidates before the start of the season. That said, 11 WVU players were on Athlon's preseason all-conference team and two of those 11 are on the preseason all-America team while JT Daniels is ranked third among the Big 12's quarterbacks. "If Daniels can stay healthy, the offensive scheme and supporting cast are there for a huge ’22 campaign."
Watch: The Impact of landing four-star wing Pryce Sandfort
The Iowa basketball team got better on Saturday when four-star wing Pryce Sandfort announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. Pryce, the younger brother of Iowa sophomore Payton, was far from a lock with Iowa, but they managed to get the job done. As a junior at Waukee Northwest, Sandfort averaged...
Comments / 0