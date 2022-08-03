ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fields, offense show improvement in Bears practice on Wednesday

By Matt Zahn
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears were back on the practice field for training camp on Wednesday.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn was at Halas Hall to learn the latest on the team.

After some struggles on Tuesday, quarterback Justin Fields and the offense definitely had more success on Wednesday. Head coach Matt Eberflus was especially pleaded with their work in the two-minute drill when Fields led the offense down for a field goal.

"It's tough because you want to know everything right now," Fields said. "You want to be successful at everything right now. So it's really just knowing that there's going to be mistakes, knowing that you're going to have to learn."

Field also had a couple of nice connections with receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. Fields pointed to Brown immediately when asked about a receiver he's developing chemistry with. While Brown didn't produce a ton in Green Bay, he does have the advantage of experience in this new Luke Getsy offense.

Running back David Montgomery said he was in a bad place mentally the past couple of years, and he was putting too much pressure on himself.

"A lot of people don't understand being in the NFL, us as individuals, we go through a lot of mental battles on a daily basis," Montgomery said. "Since we're athletes and we're professionals, and we got a lot of money, that gets overlooked. At the end of the day, we're still human beings and people forget about that."

He said having his first child on the way has helped him focus on being the best version of himself and that included focusing more on the positives instead of dwelling on not being perfect all the time.

Also, second-year offensive lineman Teven Jenkins continued to be absent from the practice field, but Eberflus said he was in the building working with trainers, and "He'll be back when he's back."

The Bears are preparing for their first preseason game on Aug. 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

