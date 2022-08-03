Read on www.steelers.com
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh development is (mostly) booming. What to know now and what to expect next
Pittsburgh is experiencing a building boom worth billions. About 80 large construction projects are in the works or have been proposed in the city, according to Tribune-Review research and data from construction analyst firm Tall Timber Group. About half are under construction. The projects range from office space and multi-use retail to hotels and affordable housing, from hospitals and grocery stores to upgrades to athletic facilities and apartments or condos.
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: The trams at Pittsburgh International Airport
This week’s “Ask Kelly” question comes from Ben in Morningside. He asks: “What's the story behind the Tram at Pittsburgh International Airport between the landside and airside terminals? How fast does it go? How far does it go? How far underground is it? We love our tunnels here in Pittsburgh."
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 5-7
There’s still plenty of summer left to enjoy. Here are five things to do around the Pittsburgh area this weekend. Liberty Magic is putting the “Spotlight on the ‘Burgh” this weekend, with three shows featuring master magicians who call Pittsburgh home. Mr. Messado, Michael Misko, Bill...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Living Treasures Wild Animal Park hosts a 'Beastly Beard' competition
Living Treasures Wild Animal Park hosted a “Beastly Beard” competition Thursday at its Laurel Highlands location in Jones Mills. About 20 men competed for the title. Robert DuVuvei was declared the winner. Retired Pittsburgh Steelers great Brett Keisel lent his support. Keisel was known for growing a long beard and then shaving it off for charity.
11 Investigates: Pittsburgh teachers blindsided by furlough notices
PITTSBURGH — Less than a month before the start of the school year, furlough notices went out to Pittsburgh Public School teachers, blindsiding the teachers and their union. “I felt kind of like — how do they wait until the end? It’s like you’re sentenced to death, but they wait until the end to tell you,” PPS teacher John Robertson, who was one of 31 teachers who received the furlough notices, said.
wtae.com
Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery
Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County
Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
wtae.com
Flash flooding in several areas of western Pennsylvania amid heavy rainfall
PITTSBURGH — Thunderstorms rumbled through the Pittsburgh region Friday night, bringing heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding in several areas. See the video above: Flash flooding in western Pennsylvania. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen in some parts of western Pennsylvania as of 8 p.m....
visitwashingtoncountypa.com
A Ride to Remember: Trolleys and the Fair
At a time when people walked or rode horse-drawn carriages to get to their destinations, streetcars meant increased speed and comfort, as well as decreased travel time. It meant that people could live further from their workplace and travel to entertainment sites. People rode to all sorts of recreational activities. Trolley companies even constructed amusement parks along or at the ends of trolley lines. One of the first trolley parks in Pennsylvania was Kennywood constructed in 1899 by the Monongahela Street Railway Company. There are only eleven trolley parks still in operation in the United States and four of those are in Pennsylvania: Lakemont Park in Altoona, Dorney Park in Allentown, Kennywood in West Mifflin, and Waldameer Park in Erie.
Live! Casino Pittsburgh to host car cruise at Westmoreland Mall
Officials with Live! Casino Pittsburgh are gearing up to host their first car cruise, festival and fundraiser next week, rounding out their summer event series. The car cruise will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, in the casino parking lot at Hempfield’s Westmoreland Mall. In...
CBS News
Prantl's to temporarily close two locations due to staffing shortage
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular western Pennsylvania bakery has announced two locations will close due to a lack of staff. Prantl's Bakery has announced they will temporarily be closing their North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill stores due to "a lack of personnel." The announcement was made on their Facebook page.
Four Pittsburgh accounting firms among the largest in U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Welcome to the 9-figures club, Schneider Downs. The biggest Pittsburgh-based accounting firm moved up in the newly released annual ranking of the nation’s largest firms, bypassing its own 2021 revenue by almost 10%. What’s more, for the first time, the top 10 in Inside Public Accounting’s...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Pittsburgh, PA — 30 Top Places!
There’s nothing quite like starting the day with a filling, tasty, and satisfying breakfast. And, in Pittsburgh, you’ll find a range of tantalizing breakfast spots to appease your palate. From innovative modern eateries to old-school diners, the Steel City offers something for everyone. And, we’re helping you score...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Connellsville used car dealer, salesman, indicted in jobless benefits scam
The former owner of a Connellsville used car dealership and his car salesman are wanted by federal agents for allegedly defrauding the unemployment benefits system. Authorities say they falsified applications for jobless benefits for themselves and others, while also taking a cut of the funds others received during the covid pandemic, according to federal court documents.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh hosts recycling drop-off days for electronic and chemical waste
Pittsburgh has received criticism for its recycling program over the years, with many believing it does little to actually keep plastic, cardboard, and other materials out of landfills. This seems to align with Pennsylvania as a whole, which has come under fire from environmental advocates for not updating its recycling infrastructure since the late 1980s.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 5-7
More than 170 vintage rides are expected to roll into Ligonier on Friday for The Stroll, the annual 1950s-themed car cruise hosted by Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Antique and classic vehicles will ring the Diamond and park along adjoining streets. The event features...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Out & About: Every vehicle tells a story at The Stroll car cruise in Ligonier
There was a story behind every antique, classic and custom ride parked around the Ligonier Diamond on Friday evening for The Stroll, the annual oldies-themed car cruise. Ron Webberking of Irwin dreamed of owning a 1940 Ford Standard Coupe since his high school days of reading car magazines. “They were...
Catalytic converters stolen from pick-up trucks at local dealership
PITTSBURGH — Police sources tell Channel 11 that thieves stole catalytic converters from pickup trucks right on the lot of the Cochran Dealership on Racetrack Road in North Strabane Township. That dealership isn’t far from the Meadowlands Racetrack and Casino. Pictures show the truck allegedly involved in the...
Winning $206.9 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Western PA
Someone in western Pennsylvania just became a millionaire!. A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket worth $206,900,000 — or a lump sum payout of $122.3 million cash, less applicable withholding — was sold in Westmoreland County for the drawing on Wednesday, August 3, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket...
