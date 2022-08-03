Seasonably hot with daily storms Thursday through this weekend

Read on www.waaytv.com
Summer-Like Saturday, More Storms Sunday
Rock the South: Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid, but there will be a little better chance for storms in the afternoon. Make sure to bring your poncho! Temperatures will be in the 90s before it rains. Weekend Outlook: The Bermuda high will move back to the east...
Warm and humid, spotty storms continue through the weekend
It sounds like a broken record, but we are tracking another day of humidity and pop up storms. Highs are seasonably warm in the low 90s. The one difference in today's heat is a bit more cloud cover from a complex of storms racing through Missouri and Arkansas this morning. While these storms won't be a problem here in North Alabama, the clouds from them will keep feels like temperatures in the mid 90s today instead of near 100. Spotty afternoon storms will produce heavy rain, lightning, and brief gusty winds before fizzling out after sunset.
Rob Elvington's Thursday, August 4 North Alabama Weather Forecast
Seasonably hot with daily pop-up showers and storms Friday through this weekend. We finish the workweek with much of the same, Friday climbs back up to the low to mid 90s with another round afternoon pop-up storms.
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama
Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
Lake Guntersville starring in TV show
If you can’t make it to Lake Guntersville in person this weekend, you can at least get a good look at it on TV. The area will be featured on the show “Facing Waves” on Bally Sports Southeast beginning this weekend. It’s set to air 5 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12. If you’re searching online, it’s season 9, episode 4.
WAAY 31 Viewer Photo Album: Back To School 2022
Families across North Alabama are celebrating the start of the 2022-2023 school year. See their photos here, and add yours to the album by emailing it to share@waaytv.com!
Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
Notasulga winery picked for best ten Alabama wineries
Whippoorwill Vineyard in Notasulga is a family owned and operated farm winery where everything is done by hand. The business got its start in 2005, when Tim Watkins and Chad Ledbetter planted some muscadines on Bobby Watkins land. Whippoorwill Vineyard has now been named number seven in a top ten...
CDC alert goes out to watch for rare bacterial disease in Alabama
As if COVID and Monkey pox weren’t enough. Now, a germ that causes a potentially deadly disease has been found along the Gulf Coast. The disease is called melioidosis. It was thought to be confined to tropical climates. The bacteria that causes the disease was found at the property of a Mississippi man who cause the ailment. Health officials tell the Associated Press it is likely occurring in other areas of the Gulf Coast like Alabama. The CDC has sent an alert to physicians to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of melioidosis. The agency reported limited outbreak last year in Minnesota resulted in two fatalities and two more illnesses. The illness includes a wide range of symptoms like fever, joint pain and headaches. It’s treatable with antibiotics if caught early. But can lead to pneumonia, blood infections, abscesses, and even death.
Treasure hunt at the World’s Longest Yard Sale
GADSDEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you pull over for yard sales, you’re going to love this. The World’s Longest Yard Sale, also known as the 127 Yard Sale, is back for another year and going through part of north Alabama!. Every year, bargain hunters, yard sale...
Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera
This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
25 best places to retire in Alabama
The average age of retirement in the U.S. is 63 and for many, a change of scenery is in order once those full-time work days are over. To help with those decisions, ranking site Niche has listed the top 25 places in Alabama for retirees. The rankings are based on the number of residents age 65 years old and over who moved into the area in the last year; average sunny days per year; cost of living and crime and safety grades; and access to doctors, restaurants and affordable housing.
Green Bay Homicide Suspect Caught in Alabama
A man connected to a homicide in Green Bay has been caught in Alabama. The search for Caleb Anderson began on Tuesday (August 2nd) after police were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of Packerland Dive, where they found a deceased individual. The incident was quickly labeled as...
Alabama Original: Alabama Treenware
The wheels of creativity spin at Lindsey Boothe's home woodworking shop. Boothe's business, Alabama Treenware, is based in her Madison garage. The full-time business is in addition to her full-time job as "mom." Alabama Treenware uses waste to fulfill the want. "The wood is local; it's all handmade," Boothe said....
Dadeville investigation, Gold absence, WWII honor: Down in Alabama
The rescue of a 12-year-old kidnapping victim this week has led to the discovery of two bodies. Radio voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide Eli Gold will miss the beginning of football season because of health problems. 102-year-old Romay Davis was honored at a ceremony recently in Montgomery, Alabama, for...
Watch: Police chase cow running along Alabama highway
A cow running loose was chased by police through the middle of the Interstate Highway 65 in Alabama on Wednesday.Aug. 4, 2022.
West Alabama first responder in dire need of EMTs
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - NorthStar Ambulance in west Alabama has a little bit of an emergency of its own. The first responder is short of employees, real short by more than 20. NorthStar says it needs at least 15 people to become EMTs, and to help them to do just...
North Alabama church helping those who choose life
Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life. Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned...
Best online colleges in Alabama 2022
Online colleges in Alabama range from the large University of Alabama system campuses to private Christian colleges. Among them, you're sure to find the bachelor's or master's program for your academic and career goals. Many of the programs listed here are designed for working adults and prepare graduates for employment or career advancement in Alabama's top industries.
