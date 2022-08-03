Columbia City Council approves agreement for homeless population outreach

Read on www.komu.com
Related
939theeagle.com
Jefferson City’s mayor predicts new COU terminal will benefit entire region
Jefferson City’s mayor predicts the $23-million new terminal that’s being finished at Columbia Regional Airport (COU) will boost economic development across mid-Missouri. Mayor Carrie Tergin notes many Jefferson City-area residents use COU. “And it encourages travel and tourism and it also encourages people to want to live in...
KOMU
Boone County receives free back-to-school resources at annual health fair
COLUMBIA- Today the Voluntary Action Center (VAC) hosted Boone County students and their families at its back-to-school health fair. The fair ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Derby Ridge Elementary. Boone County students entering kindergarten through 12th grade received a backpack full of school supplies including: notebooks, folders,...
KOMU
Columbia School Board to consider limiting public comment to 30 minutes
The Columbia School Board will review a policy at its meeting Monday that would cap public comment at 30 minutes. The proposed policy will only allot a half-hour for public comments during regularly scheduled board meetings, according to the meeting agenda. The board does not currently have a policy limiting the length of public comments.
939theeagle.com
VAC expected to provide 800 free backpacks at Saturday fair in Columbia
Boone County parents and students who are struggling to come up with money for school supplies or health screenings are encouraged to attend tomorrow’s (Saturday) free back-to-school health fair at Columbia’s Derby Ridge elementary. Tomorrow’s event is from 9 am to 1 pm at the school near Smiley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rock the Community held its annual back-to-school event on Saturday to supply members of the Columbia community with free school supplies and clothing. Vendors from across the city set up tents or donated supplies to the event. The supply drive was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., but due to the The post Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday
Columbia and Jefferson City are among the Missouri cities opting out of the back-to-school tax holiday again this year. The Missouri Department of Revenue posted a list on its website of all the cities and counties opting out this year. According to the Department of Revenue, Missouri’s back-to-school tax holiday started Friday morning and will run through The post Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Columbia Water & Light tweet
Over one thousand without power in southwest Columbia Friday. Columbia Water & Light is working to rectify the problem as several Columbia residents are without power.
KOMU
Improvement project meeting for MU's Greek Town to be held next week
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works department has scheduled an informal open house meeting to be held next week concerning the Greek Town sidewalk improvement project. The meeting will be held Wed., Aug. 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1A of City Hall, 701...
KOMU
City of Refuge helps refugees in Columbia get ready for the school year
COLUMBIA - City of Refuge spent the week getting new pencils, notebooks, backpacks, clothes, and other school supplies to young students. The non-profit's school liaison, Candace Hulsizer, said they've given away supplies to over 300 kids in two days. "We've had about 300 students who have gone through already, and...
kwos.com
New Cole County Circuit Clerk maps out the job ahead
Cole County’s new Circuit Clerk is ready to hit the ground running. Mark Eichholz defeated the incumbent Dawnel Davidson in the GOP primary. He faces no opposition in November. Eichholz expects he’ll keep the current staff on board …. Eichholz, who’s a long time court marshal will take...
THURSDAY UPDATE: COVID-19 hospitalizations jump in Boone County
The number of people with COVID-19 in Boone County hospitals rose about 20% between Wednesday and Thursday, according to numbers reported by the county health department. The post THURSDAY UPDATE: COVID-19 hospitalizations jump in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Aug. 6
The Voluntary Action Center is inviting Boone County students and their families to a health and supply fair. The fair is on Sat., Aug. 6 and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Derby Ridge Elementary. Students in attendance can receive a backpack full of supplies, and will...
Columbia leaders review public feedback on Route B, Paris Road
More than a thousand people took part in a safety audit survey on Route B and Paris Road in Columbia. The post Columbia leaders review public feedback on Route B, Paris Road appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FRIDAY UPDATES: Boone County moves back into high COVID-19 transmission
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic in Mid-Missouri. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Boone County moves back into high COVID-19 transmission appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
More than 1,600 Columbia Water and Light lose power
More than 1,600 Columbia Water and Light customers in southwest Columbia were without electricity early Friday afternoon, the utility reported. The post More than 1,600 Columbia Water and Light lose power appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Governor Parson announces $2.5 million budget allocation for tobacco prevention
Columbia — On Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson visited the MU Patient-Centered Care Learning Center to speak with anti-tobacco advocates and supporters and announce one of the largest financial contributions ever given to a medical resource in the state's history at $2.5 million, which will go towards preventing the use of tobacco throughout the state.
KSDK
man from Centralia, Missouri, charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.
kmmo.com
UPDATE: RECOUNT NOT REQUIRED IN HOWARD COUNTY ELECTION
A recount is not required for a race in a Howard County election after all. A release from Howard County Clerk Shelly Howell says that after checking with the Secretary of State’s office and reviewing Section 115.601 RSMo, a recount is not mandatory. KMMO previously reported that the Circuit...
Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City
A crash on Highway 54/63 near the Missouri River bridge outside Jefferson City caused a large backup Friday afternoon. The post Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Some local businesses are still struggling amid new job growth report
COLUMBIA - The Bureau of Labor Statistics released jobs report data Friday, which showed a gain of 528,000 jobs in July. After sitting at 3.65% for the last four months, the unemployment rate nationwide shrunk to 3.5% last month. This rate actually matched the pre-pandemic rate in February 2020. "I...
