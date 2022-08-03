ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Four men who escaped from a Mississippi jail are back in custody nearly 24 hours after they escaped, authorities said Saturday. Captured Friday night at a gas station in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, were Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton as well as an accomplice, Louisiana State Police said. The fourth escapee, Landon Braudway, was arrested early Saturday northwest of Corinth near the Tennessee state line, WTVA-TV reported.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Flathead County has Montana's first suspected monkeypox case

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A day after the federal government declared a public health emergency to respond to monkeypox, the Montana health department on Friday reported the state's first suspected case of the virus. Wyoming is the only state in the country that hasn't reported a case, according to...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Single-A Florida State League Glance

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6 p.m. Dunedin at Lakeland, 6 p.m. Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m. Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
FLORIDA STATE
Coast Guard: 2 dead, 5 missing after migrant boat capsizes

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two people died and five were missing after a boat believed to be carrying migrants attempting to enter the U.S. illegally capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys, the Coast Guard said. Eight people were rescued, the Coast Guard said in a news...
KEY LARGO, FL

