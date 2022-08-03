BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Four men who escaped from a Mississippi jail are back in custody nearly 24 hours after they escaped, authorities said Saturday. Captured Friday night at a gas station in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, were Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton as well as an accomplice, Louisiana State Police said. The fourth escapee, Landon Braudway, was arrested early Saturday northwest of Corinth near the Tennessee state line, WTVA-TV reported.

