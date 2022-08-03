Start Your Christmas Shopping by Buying Local at the State Fair

Read on hoosieragtoday.com
$3 Thursdays at the 2022 Indiana State Fair: Admission, food and rides
You can enjoy food at every stand, admission and rides for $3 every Thursday at the 2022 Indiana State Fair.
What’s new at the Indiana State Fair Dairy bar this year?
INDIANAPOLIS — The Dairy Bar has existed in some capacity at the Indiana State Fair since 1941, but each year brings new signature menu items. Brooke Williams, director of communications for the American Dairy Association Indiana, joined us Thursday to talk about what you’ll find at the Dairy Bar this year, including a new milkshake flavor and some unexpected grilled cheese combinations.
Indy’s Best: Your top 3 Classic Fair Foods revealed
This week, we did something a little different for Indy’s Best Classic Fair Food. Normally, we only have one winner for each topic. But since there are so many great classic fair foods, and they can all be found within the confines of the Indiana State Fairgrounds…we are going with a top three!
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
Indiana State Fair announces top 10 and 2022 winner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thirty-nine high schools bands competed Friday to be in the Sweet 16 competition at the Indiana State Fair. According to a news release, judges crowned Kokomo High School “Indiana’s Best Band”, and took home the first-place trophy. “This year marks the 75th Indiana...
Best Home Furnishings prides themselves on fine southern Indiana craftsmanship
The store’s Uplifting Comfort Series, provides a little help getting in and out of your chair. These come in handy when you need assistance due to aging, or injury.
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities
Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
Top 7 Things to do this Weekend around Indianapolis | Aug. 5-7
July 29 – Aug. 21 | Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating the Hoosier spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days bring all communities together to celebrate all things Indiana and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, and beyond. Related Article: How to Save Money at the Indiana State Fair – 5 Ways to Save Big.
15 Best Trade Schools In Indiana In 2022
Some questions that most high school students in Indiana who are about to graduate ask are: Should I go to a trade school or a college in Indiana? Which trade school should I go to? What skills can I acquire in a trade school?. Trade schools in Indiana are...
Legislators OK $200 Rebates, Funding for Prenatal Health
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators have finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send you a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the $225 Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
More than 500 Businesses Sign Letter Opposing Abortion Restrictions in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of businesses are standing up for abortion rights in Indiana. “We fully support reproductive rights. It’s a woman’s choice what to do with her body,” the co-owner of Amelia’s, Charlie McIntosh, said. The Indianapolis bakery, Amelia’s, is one of more than...
$200 tax rebate for Hoosiers signed into law by Governor Holcomb
Legislators finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check and, hours later, Governor Holcomb signed the bill into law. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send Hoosiers a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the 225 dollars Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
Storm chances Sunday for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Storms will be scattered throughout our Sunday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near triple digits. Hot and muggy weather is underway!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
Indiana Tax Refund Bill Giving $200 Rebates Signed by Gov. Holcomb
Indiana taxpayers will be eligible for a $200 tax refund following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s signing of the inflation relief bill late Friday evening. Gov. Holcomb had initially proposed $225 in refunds when he called the Indiana General Assembly into a special session. However, lawmakers decided to lower that amount to $200 as part of a compromise between the House and Senate.
Indiana’s ‘Inflation Relief’ Bill: Proudly Providing No Inflation Relief Whatsoever
The Indiana House and Senate reached a deal Thursday to return more than $1 billion in surplus revenue to taxpayers in a failed effort to provide “inflation relief” to struggling Hoosiers. Your grand total of the take, Mr., Mrs., or “decline to identify” Indiana taxpayer: $200 bucks. Or...
UIndy adjusts for enrollment drop; ACT and SAT still optional
INDIANAPOLIS — The pandemic is changing one more way of life, including how students are accepted into college. More universities are no longer requiring students to take either a Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) or American College Testing (ACT) exam in order to be accepted. In March 2020, the University...
Indiana lawmakers appear to strike deal on inflation relief package
Hoosier taxpayers are set to receive $200 checks after state lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on an inflation relief package. The House and Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed more money. Senate Republicans didn’t want direct payments to Hoosiers at all. The compromise, said Rep. Tim Brown, is the...
Get paid to learn plumbing, HVAC trades
INDIANAPOLIS — Peterman Brothers, a growing Indiana business, has created a paid training program for students who want to pursue careers in the plumbing and HVAC trades. “We started about two years ago when we realized that in order to build our workforce we would have to train them,” President and Owner Chad Peterman said. […]
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows more than 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Farmers’ Almanac Anticipates A “Bone-Chilling Winter” For Indiana
Get ready for an “unreasonably cold and snowy” winter. The Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-2023 winter forecast and it has predicted a bone-chilling winter. They say you should prepare to shake, shiver and shovel!. The annual American publication has been producing weather prognosis since 1818. The National...
