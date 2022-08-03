Legal Lens: Are there repercussions for political ads?

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is open to running on a national ticket, either as vice president or as president, at some point in the future. "Those are things I'm definitely interested in, as long as I think they're achievable, and I can be effective in those roles," Greene said during an interview with Fox News Digital Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas. "But we'll see what happens down the road."

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO