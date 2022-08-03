Legal Lens: Are there repercussions for political ads?

Read on fox2now.com
Related
Woman shocked by cultural differences moving to Iowa from California
surprised woman smilingPhoto by Vinicius Wiesehofer (Unsplash) A woman moved from California to Iowa and was shocked by the cultural differences. The following video was posted by Katie Bishop on TikTok.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Washington Examiner
Pence fires shot at Trump's election denials in Arizona MAGA proxy war
Former Vice President Mike Pence rebuked former President Donald Trump's election-denying candidate for Arizona's governor Friday while stumping for a rival gubernatorial hopeful ahead of next month's primary, urging voters to send a “deafening message” that the GOP is the “party of the future." Pence made the...
Trump's near-perfect August primary night and how it could go south in November
Republicans endorsed by Donald Trump won key primaries in Arizona and elsewhere Tuesday, providing the former president fresh reinforcements in the midterm elections and reversing a string of losses in nominating contests earlier this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox Host Confronts Trump Pick Tudor Dixon on Backing Stolen-Election Claim
Dixon is running to challenge Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November's midterm.
QAnon Conspiracists and Trump-Backed Election Deniers Had a Huge Primary Night
A raft of conspiracy theory-pushing extremists and right-wing hardliners, many backed by former President Donald Trump, won their primaries in key swing states on Tuesday night. The biggest results of the night came in Arizona, which has been an epicenter of Trump’s campaign to discredit his 2020 loss and sow...
How to Watch Donald Trump's Waukesha Rally in Wisconsin and Livestream It
Everything you need to know about the former president's rally to support a gubernatorial candidate.
US News and World Report
U.S. Lawmaker Walorski, Two Staffers Die in Indiana Car Crash
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and two members of her staff died on Wednesday when the vehicle they were traveling in collided head-on with a car that veered into their lane, police in Indiana and her office said. Walorski, 58, a Republican who represented Indiana's 2nd congressional district in...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Trump-Pence proxy war reaches Wisconsin
The race for Wisconsin’s governor is emerging as another high-profile proxy war between former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, with the two visiting the state to stump for different candidates a week before the GOP primary election.
Marjorie Taylor Greene open to White House run 'down the road'
EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is open to running on a national ticket, either as vice president or as president, at some point in the future. "Those are things I'm definitely interested in, as long as I think they're achievable, and I can be effective in those roles," Greene said during an interview with Fox News Digital Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas. "But we'll see what happens down the road."
Comments / 0