WDTV
Bridgeport hosts citywide yard sale
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport city yard sale took place Saturday. Saturday marked another year of Bridgeport’s annual yard sale. Over 100 houses were registered to participate in the sale. There were also food vendors lined up so you could shop and eat. Bob Pastorik of Knights of...
WBOY
Stories of the Week: July 31 through August 6
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A study finds that motorcycle-related deaths are on the rise in West Virginia. West Virginia University has announced it will begin charging students to park at the WVU Coliseum. Former Salem...
WV’s Largest Yard Sale held this weekend
LEWIS & UPSHUR COUNTIES, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you enjoy the thrill of a treasure hunt, love great deals, and want to find rare antiques, West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale is for you. The annual WV’s Largest Yard Sale kicked off throughout the country roads in Lewis and Upshur counties. This event features more than […]
WDTV
WV sales tax weekend begins today
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While this may not be the best weekend to go outside it’s a great weekend to do some shopping. That’s because today kicked off the state’s sales tax holiday. From now until the August 8th you won’t be paying taxes on most back-to-school...
WDTV
36 dogs removed from Preston County home
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - 36 dogs were removed from a home on Ralph Livengood Rd. in Preston County Friday; officials say they are connected to an investigation into an alleged breeding facility. Per a release from the Preston County Comission, On July 27, a Preston County Animal Shelter employee encountered...
Happy Tales: The animals of Nazareth Farm
Nestled 10 miles from Salem in Doddridge County is Nazareth Farm, a non-profit that focuses on simple home repairs, such as roof and siding repairs, by people who visit.
Fairmont Medical Center holds ribbon cutting
WVU Medicine's Fairmont Medical Center celebrated the opening of its main entrance during a ribbon cutting they held on the morning of August 5.
36 dogs rescued from house without breeding permit
36 dogs are now under the care of the Preston County Animal Shelter after being removed from a home that didn't have a breeder permit.
WDTV
Tomato Festival schedules return to downtown Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Tomato Festival is set to return to downtown Fairmont on Aug. 20. Local gardeners interested in entering their prize tomatoes in the competition are asked to bring their entry to the Police Reserve building located at the East Marion Park on Friday, August 19 between 3 and 6 p.m.
Morgantown native to show off BBQ skills on Food Network show
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown native is set to show off his cookout skills in a new Food Network series. Luke Darnell is now the pitmaster of Old Virginia Smoke in Bristow, Virginia, which is about 30 miles south of Washington, D.C. Old Virginia Smoke is a catering service as well as a regular […]
Paws for the Cause adoption event held at Pet Supplies Plus
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Friday, Pet Supplies Plus on Emily Drive in Clarksburg held an adoption event and supply drive. You can watch highlights from the event in the videos from our newscasts and Facebook below.
What to expect at Lurchfest 2022
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Saturday is the second annual Lurchfest in honor of the birthday of Philippi native Ted Cassidy, who played Lurch, the towering, spooky doorman in the “Addams Family” 1964 TV series. The black comedy about a family imagined to be the exact opposite of suburban ideals inspired two popular ’90s movie spin-offs—starring […]
This is the best chocolate chip cookie in West Virginia, according to Yelp
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4. Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia. Yelp created its […]
Big Daddy Guns issues fundraising challenge, puts The Deck location on the line
MORGANTOWN -- The ongoing saga of Big Daddy Guns and Protect Morgantown took an unexpected turn on Wednesday when the firearms retailer issued a public fundraising challenge to the local com. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Metro News
NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
WDTV
Jesus Fest returns to Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jesus Fest is set to return to Clarksburg later this month in Jackson Square. The event is scheduled for August 12-13, according to its Facebook page. Entertainment and admission are free for this two-day event. Officials said there will be several vendors participating in the event.
What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Gov. Jim Justice said the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with […]
MUB holds annual “Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day”
Morgantown Utility Board held it's "household hazardous waste collection day" at its headquarters on Aug. 6 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.
morgantownmag.com
Cheers to Outdoor Dining Downtown
Gibbie’s has proven the concept—now let’s see some more restaurants join in. If you’ve been down High Street this summer, you may have felt a stab of table envy when you passed Gibbie’s Pub & Eatery. It’s the only restaurant so far to take advantage of the city’s arrangements for sidewalk dining downtown, and boy has it been popular.
Rabies vaccines falling from the sky in 24 West Virginia counties
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting Friday, residents of 24 counties in West Virginia, especially those with outdoor pets, should be on the lookout for rabies vaccine baits that will be dropped from planes and helicopters this month. The goal of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) bait drop is that raccoons and other wildlife will […]
