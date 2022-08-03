ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

WDTV

Bridgeport hosts citywide yard sale

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport city yard sale took place Saturday. Saturday marked another year of Bridgeport’s annual yard sale. Over 100 houses were registered to participate in the sale. There were also food vendors lined up so you could shop and eat. Bob Pastorik of Knights of...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY

Stories of the Week: July 31 through August 6

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A study finds that motorcycle-related deaths are on the rise in West Virginia. West Virginia University has announced it will begin charging students to park at the WVU Coliseum. Former Salem...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV’s Largest Yard Sale held this weekend

LEWIS & UPSHUR COUNTIES, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you enjoy the thrill of a treasure hunt, love great deals, and want to find rare antiques, West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale is for you. The annual WV’s Largest Yard Sale kicked off throughout the country roads in Lewis and Upshur counties. This event features more than […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WV sales tax weekend begins today

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While this may not be the best weekend to go outside it’s a great weekend to do some shopping. That’s because today kicked off the state’s sales tax holiday. From now until the August 8th you won’t be paying taxes on most back-to-school...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

36 dogs removed from Preston County home

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - 36 dogs were removed from a home on Ralph Livengood Rd. in Preston County Friday; officials say they are connected to an investigation into an alleged breeding facility. Per a release from the Preston County Comission, On July 27, a Preston County Animal Shelter employee encountered...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Tomato Festival schedules return to downtown Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Tomato Festival is set to return to downtown Fairmont on Aug. 20. Local gardeners interested in entering their prize tomatoes in the competition are asked to bring their entry to the Police Reserve building located at the East Marion Park on Friday, August 19 between 3 and 6 p.m.
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

What to expect at Lurchfest 2022

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Saturday is the second annual Lurchfest in honor of the birthday of Philippi native Ted Cassidy, who played Lurch, the towering, spooky doorman in the “Addams Family” 1964 TV series. The black comedy about a family imagined to be the exact opposite of suburban ideals inspired two popular ’90s movie spin-offs—starring […]
PHILIPPI, WV
Metro News

NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Jesus Fest returns to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jesus Fest is set to return to Clarksburg later this month in Jackson Square. The event is scheduled for August 12-13, according to its Facebook page. Entertainment and admission are free for this two-day event. Officials said there will be several vendors participating in the event.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Gov. Jim Justice said the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with […]
WESTON, WV
morgantownmag.com

Cheers to Outdoor Dining Downtown

Gibbie’s has proven the concept—now let’s see some more restaurants join in. If you’ve been down High Street this summer, you may have felt a stab of table envy when you passed Gibbie’s Pub & Eatery. It’s the only restaurant so far to take advantage of the city’s arrangements for sidewalk dining downtown, and boy has it been popular.
MORGANTOWN, WV

