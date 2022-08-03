Fort Wayne Director of Intergovernmental Affairs selected for Harvard program

Read on www.wane.com
Mayor Tom Henry attends Redemption House anniversary celebration
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry proclamed August 6, 2022 as Redemption House Ministry’s ten-year anniversary day at their celebratory event this afternoon. The event started at 11 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m. at Lutheran Park on 3024 Fairfield Ave. The Celebration was open to the public and to anyone who has been touched by Redemption House and its mission. Redemption House graduates also had an opportunity to share their stories.
Political science professor breaks down abortion bill process
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The final votes on Indiana’s abortion legislation are happening at the statehouse as thousands of Hoosiers are waiting to hear the outcome. Purdue Fort Wayne chair of the Political Science department Micheal Wolf sat down with Fort Wayne’s NBC reporter Karli...
Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day – 8/13-14/2022
Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day 2022 will take place on August 13th and 14th, 2022, at the Wunderkammer Company. Wunderkammer Company is proud to host Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day 2022!. Fort Wayne, Indiana (August 5, 2022) – This is one of our favorite annual events that we’ve been hosting...
Thousands of area leaders improve at Global Leadership Summit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nearly 2,000 leaders gathered at the Grand Wayne Center Thursday as part of the Global Leadership Summit. The annual conference is broadcast to hundreds of sites across the world. Fort Wayne’s gathering is traditionally among the largest. Locally, the event has been supported...
East Allen County Schools superintendent talks changes at the district this year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the four districts in Allen County get ready to head back to the classroom, WANE 15 sat down with the superintendents to look ahead to the new year. East Allen County Schools‘ superintendent Marilyn Hissong has been in the top job there since...
EnVogue, G-Money perform at McMillen Park for community celebration.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne had the chance to honor and encourage fathers Saturday at the annual Community Celebration and Fatherhood Initiative. The Fort Wayne Commission on African American Males hosted the event at the McMillen Park Community Center. The event started at noon and ended at...
Plan to hike Fort Wayne trash fees in the works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne on Friday announced details of a plan to raise solid waste fees for residents. The plan would use up to $10 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to delay full implementation of the rate hike January 2024. Currently...
Open Streets Fort Wayne to return downtown this weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Open Streets Fort Wayne, the free summer festival that turns public streets into performance venues and gathering spots, is scheduled for Sunday, August 7. For the fifth year, the family-friendly event is returning to downtown Fort Wayne, transforming a 1.5-mile corridor into...
Indiana State trooper returns from military deployment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State trooper recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Korinne Reinke will return to road patrol duties in Elkhart County soon. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the Army Reserve for eight years and holds...
$6M for PFW music tech center
Purdue University Fort Wayne has received two gifts totaling $6 million to go towards construction of a new music technology center on the main campus. The $22 million facility will replace the current PFW School of Music center located on the Sweetwater corporate campus. The university received a $3 million...
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski among 4 people killed in Indiana car crash
NAPPANEE, Ind. — UPDATE 11:13 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction in an update Thursday on the accident that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski Wednesday afternoon. In the updated statement posted on Facebook, investigatiors found that it was the car Walorski was riding in going northbound that veered out of its lane into the center lane and hit the oncoming vehicle going southbound head-on in what proved to be a deadly collision.
11 Investigates: Will advances in forensic science bring justice for Grace Kennedy?
BRYAN, Ohio — It’s eerie to hear her recorded voice. In December 2007, Grace Kennedy sat for an hour-long interview with Bud Fisher, who was collecting interviews for the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project. Kennedy was a cryptographer in the Women’s Army Corps, serving at Gen....
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
Demolition worker dies in DeKalb County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A worker who was preparing a building for demolition was killed Thursday after he plunged through the roof of a commercial building. A second worker also fell but survived. The man was identified by authorities as 24-year-old Kevin Rodgers of Laurel Hill,...
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County crash
Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
Duke Energy customers upset as increased fuel costs impact energy bills
Dozens of Duke Energy customers sent their bills to WRTV Investigates, saying they are concerned about significant increases over the last month.
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
Worker dies in DeKalb Co. incident
DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A worker died and another was injured after a fall in a DeKalb County commercial building Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that Kevin Rodgers, 24 of Laurel Hill, Florida, was removing metal roofing from a building in Waterloo that previously burned to prepare it for demolition. That’s when he fell through the roof. He had on a safety harness but it was not attached to an anchor point.
Fort Wayne woman, 19, sentenced on federal drug charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 19-year-old from Fort Wayne was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after she was found with over 20,000 fentanyl pills that she admitted she intended to sell. The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana said that Madison McCoy was...
Fort Wayne City Championship tees off at Autumn Ridge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rory Ransburg won the Fort Wayne Golf Association Men’s City Championship last summer by two strokes over Joe Hayden, making him the man to beat the 2022 event teed off on Friday at Autumn Ridge Golf Club. Click here for the latest leaderboard. Friday’s round marked the first off three, […]
