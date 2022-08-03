ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne Director of Intergovernmental Affairs selected for Harvard program

By Mia Splendore
WANE-TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wane.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Mayor Tom Henry attends Redemption House anniversary celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry proclamed August 6, 2022 as Redemption House Ministry’s ten-year anniversary day at their celebratory event this afternoon. The event started at 11 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m. at Lutheran Park on 3024 Fairfield Ave. The Celebration was open to the public and to anyone who has been touched by Redemption House and its mission. Redemption House graduates also had an opportunity to share their stories.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Political science professor breaks down abortion bill process

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The final votes on Indiana’s abortion legislation are happening at the statehouse as thousands of Hoosiers are waiting to hear the outcome. Purdue Fort Wayne chair of the Political Science department Micheal Wolf sat down with Fort Wayne’s NBC reporter Karli...
FORT WAYNE, IN
aroundfortwayne.com

Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day – 8/13-14/2022

Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day 2022 will take place on August 13th and 14th, 2022, at the Wunderkammer Company. Wunderkammer Company is proud to host Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day 2022!. Fort Wayne, Indiana (August 5, 2022) – This is one of our favorite annual events that we’ve been hosting...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Thousands of area leaders improve at Global Leadership Summit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nearly 2,000 leaders gathered at the Grand Wayne Center Thursday as part of the Global Leadership Summit. The annual conference is broadcast to hundreds of sites across the world. Fort Wayne’s gathering is traditionally among the largest. Locally, the event has been supported...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
Fort Wayne, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
WANE-TV

EnVogue, G-Money perform at McMillen Park for community celebration.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne had the chance to honor and encourage fathers Saturday at the annual Community Celebration and Fatherhood Initiative. The Fort Wayne Commission on African American Males hosted the event at the McMillen Park Community Center. The event started at noon and ended at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Plan to hike Fort Wayne trash fees in the works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne on Friday announced details of a plan to raise solid waste fees for residents. The plan would use up to $10 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to delay full implementation of the rate hike January 2024. Currently...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Open Streets Fort Wayne to return downtown this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Open Streets Fort Wayne, the free summer festival that turns public streets into performance venues and gathering spots, is scheduled for Sunday, August 7. For the fifth year, the family-friendly event is returning to downtown Fort Wayne, transforming a 1.5-mile corridor into...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Henry
Person
John F. Kennedy
abc57.com

Indiana State trooper returns from military deployment

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State trooper recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Korinne Reinke will return to road patrol duties in Elkhart County soon. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the Army Reserve for eight years and holds...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

$6M for PFW music tech center

Purdue University Fort Wayne has received two gifts totaling $6 million to go towards construction of a new music technology center on the main campus. The $22 million facility will replace the current PFW School of Music center located on the Sweetwater corporate campus. The university received a $3 million...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WSOC Charlotte

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski among 4 people killed in Indiana car crash

NAPPANEE, Ind. — UPDATE 11:13 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction in an update Thursday on the accident that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski Wednesday afternoon. In the updated statement posted on Facebook, investigatiors found that it was the car Walorski was riding in going northbound that veered out of its lane into the center lane and hit the oncoming vehicle going southbound head-on in what proved to be a deadly collision.
NAPPANEE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Intergovernmental Affairs#Harvard University#Foellinger Foundation#Accelerate Indiana
Your News Local

Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers

This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Demolition worker dies in DeKalb County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A worker who was preparing a building for demolition was killed Thursday after he plunged through the roof of a commercial building. A second worker also fell but survived. The man was identified by authorities as 24-year-old Kevin Rodgers of Laurel Hill,...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County crash

Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
WOWO News

Worker dies in DeKalb Co. incident

DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A worker died and another was injured after a fall in a DeKalb County commercial building Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that Kevin Rodgers, 24 of Laurel Hill, Florida, was removing metal roofing from a building in Waterloo that previously burned to prepare it for demolition. That’s when he fell through the roof. He had on a safety harness but it was not attached to an anchor point.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne woman, 19, sentenced on federal drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 19-year-old from Fort Wayne was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after she was found with over 20,000 fentanyl pills that she admitted she intended to sell. The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana said that Madison McCoy was...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Fort Wayne City Championship tees off at Autumn Ridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rory Ransburg won the Fort Wayne Golf Association Men’s City Championship last summer by two strokes over Joe Hayden, making him the man to beat the 2022 event teed off on Friday at Autumn Ridge Golf Club. Click here for the latest leaderboard. Friday’s round marked the first off three, […]
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy