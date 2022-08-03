Read on www.wuwm.com
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies attending 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade
WAUKESHA — Since it was announced Wednesday that the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 4 instead of the traditionally-scheduled Sunday before Thanksgiving, a representative with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies confirmed some of the members of the dance group will be walking in the parade. At...
Puerto Rican Family Festival 2022 returns in Milwaukee
On Sunday, about 20,000 people are expected to attend the Puerto Rican Family Festival at Jackson Park.
wgnradio.com
Best of the Midwest: Visit Milwaukee!
Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, John chats with Claire Koenig, Communications Director, Visit Milwaukee, about all the wonderful things to do when visiting our neighbors to the north. Claire talks about the amount of Chicago resident that visit Milwaukee, the incredible Wisconsin State Fair, the world-famous art museum, the upcoming USA Triathlon and Black Arts Fest, and where people like to stay when they visit.
WISN
Celebrate Black art and culture at the Black Theater Festival
MILWAUKEE — The Black Theater Festival returns to Milwaukee next week. The week-long celebration of Black arts and culture has tons of free events for the public to enjoy as well as the fundraiser concert. This year's theme is "The Black Family: Generations Speak!" Ahead of the festival, senior...
If You’re Looking to Buy a Fixer Upper, These Are the Cities to Consider
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Fixer-uppers may not be for everyone, but there’s some extra charm in living in a home that requires a little (or a lot of) extra TLC. They’re a great option for budget-minded buyers and allow you to get fully creative with the space.
The Cheesier The Better For This Tasty Festival In Wisconsin
If you love mac and cheese then you'll love this festival in Wisconsin. I remember as a kid mac and cheese was one of my favorite meals. Then it came back for a while in college. When I became a parent, my daughter also was a big fan. She would order mac and cheese whenever we went out for dinner. I was pretty excited when it became a "thing" again. Many restaurants are specializing in fancy adult versions of the childhood favorite. I'll definitely order it when I see it on a menu.
communityjournal.net
FREE Family Fun Day at Northwestern Mutual Community Park
Sunday Family Fun Day at Northwestern Mutual Community Park August 7. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) and Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, will be hosting the next Sunday Family Fun Day at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park on Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The event is FREE of charge.
Glorioso's Appetito and Sage Harvest to become combined culinary center
Glorioso's Appetito and Sage Harvest will combine to bring a new culinary cooking experience to the Greater Milwaukee area.
Polling location change for Milwaukee Wards 2, 3, 5
One of the Milwaukee polling locations for the August 9 primary has changed due to building construction.
WISN
Road closures in Milwaukee due to USA Triathlon races
MILWAUKEE — The USA Triathlon is back in Milwaukee. Two races take place along Milwaukee's lakeshore this weekend causing major traffic changes on Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7. On Saturday, the Northbound lanes of I-794 are closed. The Northbound portion of the freeway is closed between Pennsylvania...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
State Fair food and fun
The Wisconsin State Fair is officially underway! Marlon Bailey with US Cellular joins Real Milwaukee to talk about their presence at the fair. Tim Gill, the original Cream Puffs co-director, also joins Real Milwaukee with more on the fair.
On Milwaukee
Dino's has closed in Riverwest
Dino's Riverwest has once again closed its doors. The bar and restaurant, which reopened under new ownership last December at 808 E. Chambers St. in Riverwest, announced the closing on August 2, 2022. Their Facebook message read: "As of today, Dino's will be closing it's doors permanently. We thank you...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Shopping and listening to music in West Bend
The weather was perfect for day two of West Bend's Maxwell Street Days. With the rain all day on Wednesday, the business community decided to hold the event one more day. What a great time to bring the community businesses together. Also on Thursday, two bands played for Music On Main. The opening band was The Moon Mobile, a band made up of 4th through 8th graders in the local area. Following these talented young rockers was Left on Sunset.
milwaukeerecord.com
We ate all 8 of Wisconsin State Fair’s 2022 Sporkies finalists
Three words: Wisconsin State Fair. Starting yesterday and running through August 14, the annual celebration of all things Wisconsin is offering up oodles of entertainment, a variety of animals, stands to buy novelty T-shirts, rides for folks of all ages, and much more. Oh, and there’s food! Yes, a dizzying and/or worrying cornucopia of bizarre foods is once again available for purchase, satisfying even the most exotic on-a-stick taste buds.
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek to close indefinitely this November
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will be closing indefinitely after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) determined it must be used for aviation-related activities.
spectrumnews1.com
German band helps West Allis restaurant during pandemic
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — When you walk into Kegel’s Inn, you’re instantly transported to the 20th century. The German restaurant has been in West Allis for nearly 100 years. Julian Kegel is a fourth generation owner. His grandfather started Kegel’s Inn in 1924. “It was originally...
5 Wisconsin Boat Tours That Give You Great Views of Fall Colors
It may be only August, but I am so ready to say goodbye to summer and usher in fall with a big welcoming kiss. (I'm sorry summer lovers, but it's the truth!) I will admit the summer of 2022 hasn't treated us too badly, we only really had a handful of days where the heat and humidity were unbearable, but I am now finding myself gazing longingly at all the hoodies in my closet and can't wait to wrap myself in their coziness again. (Do I have you ready for fall yet now?)
CBS 58
Milwaukee region sees $3.2M economic impact from lakefront fireworks, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air & Water Show
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The return of major events to Milwaukee's lakefront parks created a signification economic boost for the Milwaukee region. The Milwaukee County Parks Department announced the July 3 fireworks show, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air and Water Show brough in an estimated 153,000 people to the lakefront, with 37% of visitors coming from outside Milwaukee County.
More than a dozen road closures expected for 2022 USA Triathlon
In less than 24 hours, thousands of athletes from across the world will take to the streets of Milwaukee to compete in the 2022 USA Triathlon National Championship.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Maxwell Street Days in downtown West Bend
West Bend held the annual Maxwell Street Day downtown on Main Street on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Many stores like Ann D's Boutique, Crane & Arrow, Savoring Thyme and others opened earlier and stayed open longer on Wednesday. Even the rainy and stormy weather didn't keep everyone away. As a business...
