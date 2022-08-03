Read on www.canoncitydailyrecord.com
Related
KRDO
Pueblo Mayor discusses fixing roads, understaffed police force, and city leadership
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, Mayor Nick Gradisar hosted a community connections meeting to talk to residents about the results of the bi-annual community survey and share the plans the city has based on the results. During the meeting, held at the Boettcher Pavillion at the Pueblo Riverwalk, Gradisar acknowledged...
Former Pueblo Deputy City Clerk suing City of Pueblo and Mayor, claims discrimination
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former deputy city clerk for the City of Pueblo is suing the city and Mayor Nick Gradisar for alleged discrimination and retaliation. In a 29-page lawsuit filed on July 27 obtained by 13 Investigates, Belinda Kimball, a former 14-year employee with the City of Pueblo, alleges that Pueblo Mayor Nick The post Former Pueblo Deputy City Clerk suing City of Pueblo and Mayor, claims discrimination appeared first on KRDO.
fremontcountycrusader.com
The Bell is Ringing!
For the month of August, as citizens celebrate Florence's 150 years, Florence Pioneer Museum and Research Center at 100 E. Front St. in Florence is highlighting education in Eastern Fremont County. The greeter at the museum this month is Ernie Castellano, a Florence High School graduate in 1968. Ernie was part of the 1968 winning Track team from FHS, as were Randy Lawson (Sr.), Daryl Torri, Cecil Slattery, Henry Solano, Ron Gifford, Rick Knisley, Lonnie Lasha and many others. Larry Schmidt's letterman's sweater is in a display at the Florence Post Office honoring the Track team of 1968 among other memorabilia.
KRDO
13 Investigates uncovers mysterious handwritten note in Florence Police Chief’s personnel file
FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Accusations of defiance, claims of ethics and policy violations, and a mysterious handwritten note threatening to go to the District Attorney were found inside the personnel file of Florence's Chief of Police. After months of demanding answers, 13 Investigates gained access to documents that raise questions...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Postal Service Said to Have ‘Abandoned’ Entire Colorado Town
It wasn't long ago that we heard about the entire police force resigning from a Colorado town and now it would appear that a similar thing has happened to a town's postal service. No More Postal Service in Colorado City. The town is a small one just south of Pueblo...
Overnight closure of Purcell Blvd. at US 50
PUEBLO, Colo. — On Sunday, August 7, motorists will encounter an overnight closure of Purcell Boulevard at the intersection of US 50. The closure is needed so crews can complete the pouring of concrete on the new bridge structure. From the hours of 7 p.m. on Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, motorists are advised to use […]
Pueblo Health Department to host free waste tire collection event
The Pueblo Health Department needs your help to fight illegal dumping and a health hazard. The department is hosting a free waste tire collection event.
Construction of fiber optic network underway in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — Metronet announced on Monday that construction of their new high speed fiber optic network has officially begun. Metronet’s fully funded $130 million investment in Colorado Springs will provide residents and businesses throughout the city with access to Metronet’s 100% fiber optic internet. Once the two-year construction process is complete, Colorado Springs will join […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRDO
Colorado Springs residents push back against proposed west side apartment complex
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- West side Colorado Springs homeowners are pushing back against a newly proposed apartment complex near Old Colorado City. If approved, it would bring more than 50 units to a primarily residential neighborhood. The project, called Uintah Street Apartments, is currently being reviewed by the Colorado...
Locals of Colorado City need to go to Pueblo to get their mail
New SRDA shuttle service could help those in Colorado City to get their mail from Pueblo after the post office issues.
KRDO
Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs could turn into apartments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs has been around for more than 100 years. The hotel, however, could soon be shut down and turned into apartments. While the building was torn down and rebuilt in 1967, the Antlers Hotel has remained in the same...
Daily Record
R.C. Icabone Swimming Pool operation changes starting Aug. 16
Due to staff availability and the school year starting on Aug. 16, we will be making changes to the operational hours of the R.C. Icabone Swimming Pool. Starting Aug. 16 Adult Lap Swim and Open Swim Monday through Friday will not be offered, but the pool will be open on Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 4. We will still operate private pool parties on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings through Sept. 4 th as they are scheduled. It is not uncommon for public pools to change the hours of operation in mid-August as most of our employees are either returning to high school or college at this time. We will have enough staff to operate on weekends through Labor Day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KKTV
Newly remodeled Fountain Walmart Supercenter reopens Friday
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A celebratory ribbon-cutting event is happening at the Fountain Walmart Supercenter on Friday to show off “new features, department expansions, and an overall refreshed look to better serve customers”. The event will have a presentation by Mayor Sharon Thompson and special appearances by Tony...
csbj.com
Hotel building boom ups ante in Cripple Creek
Two years ago, Paul Harris never imagined he’d be seeing three cranes towering over Cripple Creek. “We took a tremendous hit in 2020 when the casinos closed for three-plus months,” said Harris, Cripple Creek’s finance director. “When they reopened, we saw them have to do social distancing, follow protocols and guidelines. They ended up removing devices like slot machines and tables from the floor.”
KKTV
D-11 in Colorado Springs expanding NARCAN availability and training
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Naloxone, commonly known by brand name Narcan, will be in more District 11 middle schools for the new school year as one of many tools in the district’s toolbox to combat the fentanyl crisis. The district first brought Narcan into its high schools last...
Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes
No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of […] The post Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KKTV
2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday. At about 1:30 p.m. smoke was visible in an are close to Cheyenne Boulevard and Tejon Street on the southwest side of the city. Firefighters appeared to have the fire out by about...
UCCS closes due to unsubstantiated threat among community colleges
UPDATE: UCCS says the Denver FBI determined there is no threat. Campus will remain closed and reopen on Aug. 6 at 6 a.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — The University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) says they will close due to an unsubstantiated threat among many colleges in the Colorado Community College System. As a result of […]
Daily Record
Obituary: Russell James Larsen, 1994-2022
Russell James Larsen, longtime Cañon City resident and Colorado native, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, with a host of loving family members at his side. His death is a result of a tragic accident involving tree trimming work on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Russell was born February...
Western Colorado cities are already learning to live with less water
Mike Petkash’s shaggy black dog Brandy bounded across his backyard chasing after a tennis ball. She leapt up the tiered levels of mulch, rock and shrubbery until she found the prized ball and clenched it in her jaws. Looking at Petkash’s backyard you wouldn’t suspect that it was razed...
Comments / 0