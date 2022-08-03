ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Former Pueblo Deputy City Clerk suing City of Pueblo and Mayor, claims discrimination

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former deputy city clerk for the City of Pueblo is suing the city and Mayor Nick Gradisar for alleged discrimination and retaliation. In a 29-page lawsuit filed on July 27 obtained by 13 Investigates, Belinda Kimball, a former 14-year employee with the City of Pueblo, alleges that Pueblo Mayor Nick The post Former Pueblo Deputy City Clerk suing City of Pueblo and Mayor, claims discrimination appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
fremontcountycrusader.com

The Bell is Ringing!

For the month of August, as citizens celebrate Florence's 150 years, Florence Pioneer Museum and Research Center at 100 E. Front St. in Florence is highlighting education in Eastern Fremont County. The greeter at the museum this month is Ernie Castellano, a Florence High School graduate in 1968. Ernie was part of the 1968 winning Track team from FHS, as were Randy Lawson (Sr.), Daryl Torri, Cecil Slattery, Henry Solano, Ron Gifford, Rick Knisley, Lonnie Lasha and many others. Larry Schmidt's letterman's sweater is in a display at the Florence Post Office honoring the Track team of 1968 among other memorabilia.
FLORENCE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, CO
Florence, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
KXRM

Overnight closure of Purcell Blvd. at US 50

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Sunday, August 7, motorists will encounter an overnight closure of Purcell Boulevard at the intersection of US 50. The closure is needed so crews can complete the pouring of concrete on the new bridge structure. From the hours of 7 p.m. on Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, motorists are advised to use […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Construction of fiber optic network underway in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Metronet announced on Monday that construction of their new high speed fiber optic network has officially begun. Metronet’s fully funded $130 million investment in Colorado Springs will provide residents and businesses throughout the city with access to Metronet’s 100% fiber optic internet. Once the two-year construction process is complete, Colorado Springs will join […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#The Florence City Council
Daily Record

R.C. Icabone Swimming Pool operation changes starting Aug. 16

Due to staff availability and the school year starting on Aug. 16, we will be making changes to the operational hours of the R.C. Icabone Swimming Pool. Starting Aug. 16 Adult Lap Swim and Open Swim Monday through Friday will not be offered, but the pool will be open on Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 4. We will still operate private pool parties on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings through Sept. 4 th as they are scheduled. It is not uncommon for public pools to change the hours of operation in mid-August as most of our employees are either returning to high school or college at this time. We will have enough staff to operate on weekends through Labor Day.
CANON CITY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KKTV

Newly remodeled Fountain Walmart Supercenter reopens Friday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A celebratory ribbon-cutting event is happening at the Fountain Walmart Supercenter on Friday to show off “new features, department expansions, and an overall refreshed look to better serve customers”. The event will have a presentation by Mayor Sharon Thompson and special appearances by Tony...
FOUNTAIN, CO
csbj.com

Hotel building boom ups ante in Cripple Creek

Two years ago, Paul Harris never imagined he’d be seeing three cranes towering over Cripple Creek. “We took a tremendous hit in 2020 when the casinos closed for three-plus months,” said Harris, Cripple Creek’s finance director. “When they reopened, we saw them have to do social distancing, follow protocols and guidelines. They ended up removing devices like slot machines and tables from the floor.”
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
Colorado Newsline

Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes

No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of […] The post Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday. At about 1:30 p.m. smoke was visible in an are close to Cheyenne Boulevard and Tejon Street on the southwest side of the city. Firefighters appeared to have the fire out by about...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Obituary: Russell James Larsen, 1994-2022

Russell James Larsen, longtime Cañon City resident and Colorado native, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, with a host of loving family members at his side. His death is a result of a tragic accident involving tree trimming work on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Russell was born February...
CANON CITY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy