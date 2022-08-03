ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, SD

Monkeypox declared global health emergency ahead of Sturgis rally | Aug 03

sdpb.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on listen.sdpb.org

New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate, along party lines, passed a sweeping energy, health care, climate, and tax package Sunday afternoon, following an overnight marathon of votes that resulted in just a handful of notable changes to the legislation. The 755-page bill was passed after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie in the evenly […] The post U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
INCOME TAX

