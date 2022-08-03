Green Bay still in need of poll workers ahead of Tuesday's primary

More than two years since the start of the pandemic, and less than one week until the primary election, the City of Green Bay is still in need of poll workers.

"Listen, we're always in need of poll workers," Green Bay city clerk Celestine Jeffreys said.

Jeffreys says the majority of her wards are full.

"Which is awesome," Jeffreys said.

Jeffreys says she has around 250 poll workers.

But she says the city is still up to two dozen poll workers short ahead of Tuesday's primary Aug. 9, and needs several more for the November midterms.

"Life happens, and people drop out at the last minute," Jeffreys said.

Jeffreys says she is raising pay for poll workers.

For the election they work, Jeffreys says regular poll workers will receive $225. For chief election inspectors, it's $340.

"I'm hoping that the City Council agrees that $225 and $340 are appropriate wages for a very, very long day," Jeffreys said.

But other communities are doing well with staffing.

Fond du Lac County Clerk Lisa Freiberg says the vast majority of municipalities in the county aren't really in need of poll workers, although she says she will never turn people away.

"All our polling locations will be adequately staffed on Election Day," Freiberg said. "Maybe not as fully as we would like to see it, but everybody will have enough help."

Unlike two years ago, don't expect polling places in Green Bay to close.

"No, I do not anticipate that at all," Jeffreys said.

Jeffreys says the best times to cast your ballot on Election Day are later in the morning before lunch, or early in the afternoon before dinner.

If anyone is interested in being a poll worker in Wisconsin, more information can be found here .