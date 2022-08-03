ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police to enforce road closures during Old Spanish Days Fiesta

By KSBY Staff
 3 days ago
There is important information regarding road closures and general safety during the annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta celebration.

The Santa Barbara Police Department says it would like to remind the community about specific safety topics as the celebration begins.

Police say they are expecting a large influx of people into the city for the Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

In a press release, the department says additional officers will be assigned to foot patrols along the State Street Promenade, Funk Zone and waterfront.

These additional patrols will be around Wednesday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 7 and will focus on preventing collisions and DUIs throughout the week.

The press release also highlights street closures that will be going on during the parade on Friday.

These closures are listed below as follows:

6:00 am Street Closure –

  • Cabrillo Blvd. – between Castillo Street & State Street (restricted to local traffic only, no vehicles starting at 11:00 am)
  • Castillo Street – between Cabrillo Blvd. & West Montecito Street
  • 300 block of West Mason Street
  • Shoreline Drive – between Castillo Street & Loma Alta Drive

11:00 am Street Closure –

  • Cabrillo Blvd. – between Castillo Street & Corona Del Mar (buses, taxies, and local deliveries needing access to this area will be permitted until 11:30 am)
  • South Milpas Street – between Calle Puerto Vallarta (adjacent to the baseball field) to Cabrillo Blvd.

Other adjoining roadways connected to these major roads mentioned above will also be closed at this time.

KSBY News

KSBY News

