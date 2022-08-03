Lawmakers Look Upstream to Improve Quality of PA's 85,000+ Miles of Waterways

Read on www.erienewsnow.com
Study: Drilling wastewater on Pa. roads dangerous to human health, environment
The state Department of Environmental Protection has not yet acted based on those findings but said that the study’s impact will be “immediate, large and intense.” The post Study: Drilling wastewater on Pa. roads dangerous to human health, environment appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Critics call water quality bill moving through Pennsylvania legislature a back door to privatization
The bill requires some public water systems to create an asset management plan, a mandate that municipal leaders and environmental groups called a solution in search of a problem. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
Pipeline developer charged with environmental crimes in Pennsylvania
Energy Transfer has been convicted of criminal charges related to the construction of two major pipelines in Pennsylvania.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Convictions of Sunoco Pipeline L.P., ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC
Energy Transfer Companies Found Guilty by Pennsylvania State Courts, Will Pay Additional $10M to Improve Health and Safety of Water Related to Construction of Mariner East 2 and Revolution Pipelines. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries...
WFMZ-TV Online
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Pennsylvania
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTAJ
Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
Mariner East pipeline developer pleads no contest in Pennsylvania pollution cases
The operator promised to remediate contamination in a settlement of two separate criminal cases brought by the Pennsylvania attorney general.
Centre County back at a low COVID community level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking in areas at a high COVID-19 community level. See a map of Pennsylvania and latest data from the state’s health agency.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Stop raising turnpike tolls
Two things in Pennsylvania are as dependable as the sunrise. The Pittsburgh Pirates will disappoint everyone but their opponents, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will raise toll rates. Even the state Legislature and governor — whoever that might be — tease us a bit with their annual budget battle. They...
Lancaster Farming
The Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board's 2022 Summer Agenda
From time to time, I receive questions about what the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board staff does to fulfill its three major legislated responsibilities:. Establish minimum producer, wholesale and retail prices. License dealers, sub-dealers, haulers and weigher-samplers. Manage the security program established by the Milk Producers’ Security Act. To make...
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in Pennsylvania
Whether you’re up for a trek through a crystalline cave, a stunning waterfall hike, or a walk through a forest, Pennsylvania is home to many of the best and most sought-after outdoor landscapes.
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT to Complete Line Painting Work Week of Aug. 8
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) workers will complete line painting work the week of Aug. 8, according to an announcement Friday. Line painting is scheduled for a number of roads throughout the City of Erie between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., weather-permitting. Another line painting crew will be working between...
onthewater.com
Pennsylvania Fishing Report – August 4, 2022
The lake is at summer pool. Anglers are catching panfish, Walleye, and Muskellunge. Anglers are catching Muskellunge, Walleye, Smallmouth Bass, and panfish. Boats must have registration or a launch permit before use at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) accesses. Boat operators must also ensure that their boats are equipped with the proper safety equipment prior to your float.
PennDOT’s unpopular bridge tolling plan headed for the junkyard
Plans for tolling the I-83/South Bridge and eight other major interstate bridges across Pennsylvania are now all but dead. The appeal period for the state Department of Transportation to challenge a Commonwealth Court ruling that voided the tolling initiative expired on Monday.
Taxpayers will pay for underfunded pension expense | PennLive letters
Taxpayers are reading state, county and municipal financial forecasts and are attending municipal meetings where business managers now report actual unprecedented tax receipts coming in. They are now aware of unprecedented revenue growth after the second quarter 2022. Incoming tax revenue is up. Corporations and the self-employed are paying taxes like never before. Their businesspersons’ economy has returned.
WGAL
PennDOT to host job fairs
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking to hire workers across the Susquehanna Valley for the winter. A spokesperson said PennDOT is 91 operators short throughout District 8. The department is holding a series of job fairs to fill those positions, and the next one is in York County. Job...
penncapital-star.com
Fetterman to host first public campaign event since suffering stroke
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania — will return to the campaign trail next week in his first public appearance since suffering a stroke. The campaign announced Friday morning that Fetterman, 52, will hold a rally in Erie, a key bellwether...
Pennsylvania's newest political party has candidates for governor and senator on ballot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has a new political party, the Keystone Party, and it's running candidates for both governor and U.S. senator this November."All the political parties out there today, they rarely talk about the solutions to problems, solutions that every day Pennsylvanians are already on board with," said Keystone Party Chair Gus Tatlas.Tatlas says the views of many Pennsylvanians cannot be reflected by only two parties. "Is it reasonable to think that only two major parties can accurately represent the voices of all those people? No. it's ridiculous. So when we are out on the street, collecting all those petitions,...
Mail-In Voting Will Remain An Option For Pennsylvanians
The verdict is in. Mail-in voting will remain an option in Pennsylvania after a ruling from State Supreme Court. Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman announced the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania's decision to uphold the constitutionality of no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth. Assuring eligible Pennsylvanians can vote by mail-in ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Thoughts on 'fixed' elections, Mastriano, gun control, Jan. 6, border
As the public is well aware, Joe Biden won the presidential election fair and square. The Jan. 6 committee has not produced a final report, but its presentation of the facts makes it clear that everyone, including President Trump, knew there was no election fraud. We have held elections here...
