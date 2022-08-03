ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Lawmakers Look Upstream to Improve Quality of PA's 85,000+ Miles of Waterways

By Brendan Scanland
erienewsnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 2

Related
WITF

Critics call water quality bill moving through Pennsylvania legislature a back door to privatization

The bill requires some public water systems to create an asset management plan, a mandate that municipal leaders and environmental groups called a solution in search of a problem. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pollution#Water Quality#Water Resources#Drinking Water#Water Treatment#State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Stop raising turnpike tolls

Two things in Pennsylvania are as dependable as the sunrise. The Pittsburgh Pirates will disappoint everyone but their opponents, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will raise toll rates. Even the state Legislature and governor — whoever that might be — tease us a bit with their annual budget battle. They...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

The Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board's 2022 Summer Agenda

From time to time, I receive questions about what the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board staff does to fulfill its three major legislated responsibilities:. Establish minimum producer, wholesale and retail prices. License dealers, sub-dealers, haulers and weigher-samplers. Manage the security program established by the Milk Producers’ Security Act. To make...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT to Complete Line Painting Work Week of Aug. 8

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) workers will complete line painting work the week of Aug. 8, according to an announcement Friday. Line painting is scheduled for a number of roads throughout the City of Erie between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., weather-permitting. Another line painting crew will be working between...
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
onthewater.com

Pennsylvania Fishing Report – August 4, 2022

The lake is at summer pool. Anglers are catching panfish, Walleye, and Muskellunge. Anglers are catching Muskellunge, Walleye, Smallmouth Bass, and panfish. Boats must have registration or a launch permit before use at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) accesses. Boat operators must also ensure that their boats are equipped with the proper safety equipment prior to your float.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Taxpayers will pay for underfunded pension expense | PennLive letters

Taxpayers are reading state, county and municipal financial forecasts and are attending municipal meetings where business managers now report actual unprecedented tax receipts coming in. They are now aware of unprecedented revenue growth after the second quarter 2022. Incoming tax revenue is up. Corporations and the self-employed are paying taxes like never before. Their businesspersons’ economy has returned.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

PennDOT to host job fairs

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking to hire workers across the Susquehanna Valley for the winter. A spokesperson said PennDOT is 91 operators short throughout District 8. The department is holding a series of job fairs to fill those positions, and the next one is in York County. Job...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania's newest political party has candidates for governor and senator on ballot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has a new political party, the Keystone Party, and it's running candidates for both governor and U.S. senator this November."All the political parties out there today, they rarely talk about the solutions to problems, solutions that every day Pennsylvanians are already on board with," said Keystone Party Chair Gus Tatlas.Tatlas says the views of many Pennsylvanians cannot be reflected by only two parties. "Is it reasonable to think that only two major parties can accurately represent the voices of all those people? No. it's ridiculous. So when we are out on the street, collecting all those petitions,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Mail-In Voting Will Remain An Option For Pennsylvanians

The verdict is in. Mail-in voting will remain an option in Pennsylvania after a ruling from State Supreme Court. Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman announced the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania's decision to uphold the constitutionality of no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth. Assuring eligible Pennsylvanians can vote by mail-in ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy