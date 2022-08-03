Effective: 2022-08-07 12:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-07 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Jemez Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of north central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Life threatening flash flooding and debris flows are possible in and around recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another round of slow moving showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening over recent burn scars of northern New Mexico. Given recent rainfall and flooding in these areas, little rainfall could cause significant flash flooding impacts. - http://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood

